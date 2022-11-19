Cilantro Taqueria at Porco Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Birria Tacos & more! on West 25th at Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar
Location
2527 West 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
No Reviews
1947 W. 25th St. Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St
4.6 • 882
1948 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant