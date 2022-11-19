Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cilantro Taqueria at Porco Lounge

2527 West 25th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Chips & Queso

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$2.00
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.00
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Larger size chips & guac than the side

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.50

🐓

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.50

🐮

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$3.50

Pork rubbed w spices, cooked on a spit.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Shredded Pork

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

Beef Brisket

Vegan Chorizo Taco

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$3.50
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.99

3 Birria Tacos (beef) with cilantro & onion & 6oz of beef consommé.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.99

🐓

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$9.99

🐮

Pastor Bowl

Pastor Bowl

$9.99

Pork rubbed w spices and cooked on a spit.

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$9.99

Shredded Pork

Barbacoa Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

$9.99

Beef Brisket

Vegan Chorizo Bowl

Vegan Chorizo Bowl

$9.99
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Birria Tacos & more! on West 25th at Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar

2527 West 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

