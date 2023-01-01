- Home
Cilantro
109 Reviews
$$
374 Front St
Marion, MA 02738
FOOD
Appetizers
Spring Rolls (3)
Our homemade recipe deep fried to a golden perfection. Vegetable
Fresh Rolls
Soft rice wrap with lettuce, carrots, basil, noodle and shrimp
House Rolls
Our spring rolls, lettuce, cucumber, noodle all rolled into one
Fusion Rolls
Soft rice wrap surrounding a sheet of seaweed with rice noodles, cucumber, avocado, fried sweet potato, and your choice of tempura's shrimp or chicken or vegetables, or tofu
Crab Rangoon (12)
Crabmeat, carrot, and cream cheese in a wonton wrap.
Crispy Tofu
Fried tofu served with crushed peanut, sweet & sauce
Satay (3)
Marinated Thai style in coconut milk and curry powder, on a skewer served with peanut sauce.
Steamed Dumplings (6)
Pork and vegetable, steamed
Fried Dumpling (6)
Pork and vegetable, Fried
Zuchini Spear
Fresh zucchini spears fried in a light panko batter until to perfection
Combo
(3) Spring Rolls, (5) Crab Rangoon, (4) Fried Dumpling, (2) Satay and Vegetable Tempura
Soups
Tom Yum
Sour soup lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, tomatoes, and baby corn (*Medium Spicy).
Tom Kha
Coconut milk with lemongrass lime juice, mushrooms, baby corn, and tomatoes.
Dumpling Soup
Clear broth, onion, carrot, and scallion
Fehr
Chef's broth and seasonings with long noodle soup, broccoli, snow peas, and carrot.
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado. Served with peanut dressing.
Larp
A traditional ground meat dish, cilantro, scallions, lime, and spices, served with cucumber slices and sticky rice.
Gaboune Salad
Your choice of meat or tofu over lettuce, cucumber, carrot, spring roll and noodles.
Entrees
Garlic And Pepper
Stir fried choice of meat in garlic and pepper on bed of lettuce, served with white rice.
Vegetable
Stir fried mixed vegetable in brown sauce with garlic, served with white rice.
Hot Basil
Snow pea, carrot, onion, bell pepper, chili garlic, and basil in stir fried, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Pad Cha
Sautéed sliced choice of meat with snow pea, mushroom, baby corn, and rhizome with special chef's sauce, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Ginger
Slices of ginger, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and scallion stir fried, served with white rice.
Khai
Thai style omelet mixed with onion, tomato, and delicious Thai seasonings, Served with white rice.
Cashew Nut
Onion, mushroom, pineapple, bell pepper, and cashew nut stir fried with sweet chili paste, served with white rice.
Rerkdee Peanut
Stir fried mixed vegetable with peanut sauce and choice of meat or vegetable or tofu, served with white rice.
Tempuras
Noodie Dishes
Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, scallion and ground peanut on side.
Pad Si Ew
Stir fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots in sweet soy sauce.
Crazy Noodle
Stir fried wide rice noodles, egg, onion, bell peppers, snow pea, garlic chili and basil (*Medium Spicy)
Spaghetti Crazy
Stir fried spaghetti, egg, onion, bell peppers, snow pea, garlic chili and basil (*Medium Spicy).
House Spaghetti
Thin long rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, tomatoes, bell peppers, scallion, and basil in chef's special chili sauce (*Medium Spicy).
Crispy Chicken Pad Thai
Crispy Chicken on top of thin long rice noodles, stir fried with egg, scallion, and ground peanut on side.
Thai Curry
Massaman Curry
Onion, carrot, sweet potato, acorn squash, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Green Curry
Bamboo, bell pepper, snow pea, pea, basil, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Red Curry
Snow pea, bell pepper, carrot, basil, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Yellow Curry
Onion, bell pepper, pineapple, zucchini, tomatoes, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Panang
Bell pepper, snow pea, mushroom, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Mango Curry
Mango, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, zucchini, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Dragon's Breath
Thin long rice noodles, with choice of Thai curry and meat or vegetable or tofu on top (*Medium Spicy).
Fried Rice Dishes
House Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, egg, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, snow pea, onion, and bell pepper.
Cilantro Fried Rice
Chicken Satay and crispy red onion over white rice stir fried with curry powder, and sliced cucumber & homemade sauce on side.
Green Curry Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with green curry paste, bamboo, broccoli, peas, bell pepper, snow pea and basil, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu (*Medium Spicy).
Classic Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with egg, onion, carrots, peas, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with garlic chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, snow pea, mushroom, and carrot, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu (*Medium Spicy).
Sweet Chili Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with sweet chili paste, onion, scallion, bell pepper, and peas, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.
Pineapple Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with curry powder, pineapple, onion, carrot, egg, raisin, and cashew nut, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.
Tom Yum Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with Tom Yum paste, onion, mushroom, and tomatoes, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu (*Medium Spicy).
Mango Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with curry powder, mango, and onion, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
Crispy chicken on top of white rice stir fried with egg, onion, carrots, and peas.
Healthy Fried Rice
Brown rice stir fried with shrimp, crabmeat, carrot, onion, peas, and sweet corn.
House Specialties
Salmon Choo Chee
Fried salmon with Choo Chee curry sauce, bell pepper, snow pea, and carrot, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).
Three Buddy
Stir fried chicken, beef, pork, in light plum sauce with pineapple, mushroom, tomatoes, snow peas, and baby corns, served with white rice.
Seafood Talay
Sautéed shrimp, calamari, scallop with garlic chili, and bell pepper, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy)
Beef Typhoon
Stir fried beef & shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, snow peas, and bell peppers, served with white rice (lightly spiced).
Kaeng Par
Fried Tilapia fish with chili paste, rhizome, basil, bell peppers, carrot, and peas (*Medium Spicy).
Children's Items
Side Dishes
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
374 Front St, Marion, MA 02738