FOOD

Appetizers

Spring Rolls (3)

$8.59

Our homemade recipe deep fried to a golden perfection. Vegetable

Fresh Rolls

$8.95

Soft rice wrap with lettuce, carrots, basil, noodle and shrimp

House Rolls

$12.95

Our spring rolls, lettuce, cucumber, noodle all rolled into one

Fusion Rolls

$17.95

Soft rice wrap surrounding a sheet of seaweed with rice noodles, cucumber, avocado, fried sweet potato, and your choice of tempura's shrimp or chicken or vegetables, or tofu

Crab Rangoon (12)

$12.59

Crabmeat, carrot, and cream cheese in a wonton wrap.

Crispy Tofu

$8.59

Fried tofu served with crushed peanut, sweet & sauce

Satay (3)

$11.59

Marinated Thai style in coconut milk and curry powder, on a skewer served with peanut sauce.

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$8.59

Pork and vegetable, steamed

Fried Dumpling (6)

$8.59

Pork and vegetable, Fried

Zuchini Spear

$8.59

Fresh zucchini spears fried in a light panko batter until to perfection

Combo

$23.95

(3) Spring Rolls, (5) Crab Rangoon, (4) Fried Dumpling, (2) Satay and Vegetable Tempura

Soups

Tom Yum

$7.95

Sour soup lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, tomatoes, and baby corn (*Medium Spicy).

Tom Kha

$7.95

Coconut milk with lemongrass lime juice, mushrooms, baby corn, and tomatoes.

Dumpling Soup

$7.95

Clear broth, onion, carrot, and scallion

Fehr

$17.95

Chef's broth and seasonings with long noodle soup, broccoli, snow peas, and carrot.

Salads

House Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, carrots, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado. Served with peanut dressing.

Larp

$17.95

A traditional ground meat dish, cilantro, scallions, lime, and spices, served with cucumber slices and sticky rice.

Gaboune Salad

$17.95

Your choice of meat or tofu over lettuce, cucumber, carrot, spring roll and noodles.

Entrees

Garlic And Pepper

$17.95

Stir fried choice of meat in garlic and pepper on bed of lettuce, served with white rice.

Vegetable

$17.95

Stir fried mixed vegetable in brown sauce with garlic, served with white rice.

Hot Basil

$17.95

Snow pea, carrot, onion, bell pepper, chili garlic, and basil in stir fried, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Pad Cha

$17.95

Sautéed sliced choice of meat with snow pea, mushroom, baby corn, and rhizome with special chef's sauce, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Ginger

$17.95

Slices of ginger, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and scallion stir fried, served with white rice.

Khai

$14.59

Thai style omelet mixed with onion, tomato, and delicious Thai seasonings, Served with white rice.

Cashew Nut

$18.59

Onion, mushroom, pineapple, bell pepper, and cashew nut stir fried with sweet chili paste, served with white rice.

Rerkdee Peanut

$18.59

Stir fried mixed vegetable with peanut sauce and choice of meat or vegetable or tofu, served with white rice.

Tempuras

Sweet & Sour

$18.59

Our blend of sweet and sour sauce with pineapple chunks, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, and tomato, served with white rice.

Chicken Margaret

$17.95

Tempura chicken, coated with homemade sauce, served with white rice.

Noodie Dishes

Pad Thai

$17.95

Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, scallion and ground peanut on side.

Pad Si Ew

$17.95

Stir fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots in sweet soy sauce.

Crazy Noodle

$17.95

Stir fried wide rice noodles, egg, onion, bell peppers, snow pea, garlic chili and basil (*Medium Spicy)

Spaghetti Crazy

$17.95

Stir fried spaghetti, egg, onion, bell peppers, snow pea, garlic chili and basil (*Medium Spicy).

House Spaghetti

$17.95

Thin long rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, tomatoes, bell peppers, scallion, and basil in chef's special chili sauce (*Medium Spicy).

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai

$19.95

Crispy Chicken on top of thin long rice noodles, stir fried with egg, scallion, and ground peanut on side.

Thai Curry

Massaman Curry

$18.95

Onion, carrot, sweet potato, acorn squash, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Green Curry

$18.95

Bamboo, bell pepper, snow pea, pea, basil, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Red Curry

$18.95

Snow pea, bell pepper, carrot, basil, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Yellow Curry

$18.95

Onion, bell pepper, pineapple, zucchini, tomatoes, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Panang

$18.95

Bell pepper, snow pea, mushroom, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Mango Curry

$18.95

Mango, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, zucchini, and coconut milk, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Dragon's Breath

$18.95

Thin long rice noodles, with choice of Thai curry and meat or vegetable or tofu on top (*Medium Spicy).

Fried Rice Dishes

House Fried Rice

$24.59

White rice stir fried with beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, egg, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, snow pea, onion, and bell pepper.

Cilantro Fried Rice

$21.95

Chicken Satay and crispy red onion over white rice stir fried with curry powder, and sliced cucumber & homemade sauce on side.

Green Curry Fried Rice

$17.95

White rice stir fried with green curry paste, bamboo, broccoli, peas, bell pepper, snow pea and basil, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu (*Medium Spicy).

Classic Fried Rice

$17.95

White rice stir fried with egg, onion, carrots, peas, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$17.95

White rice stir fried with garlic chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, snow pea, mushroom, and carrot, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu (*Medium Spicy).

Sweet Chili Fried Rice

$17.95

White rice stir fried with sweet chili paste, onion, scallion, bell pepper, and peas, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.95

White rice stir fried with curry powder, pineapple, onion, carrot, egg, raisin, and cashew nut, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$17.95

White rice stir fried with Tom Yum paste, onion, mushroom, and tomatoes, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu (*Medium Spicy).

Mango Fried Rice

$17.95

White rice stir fried with curry powder, mango, and onion, with choice of meat or vegetable or tofu.

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$19.95

Crispy chicken on top of white rice stir fried with egg, onion, carrots, and peas.

Healthy Fried Rice

$21.95

Brown rice stir fried with shrimp, crabmeat, carrot, onion, peas, and sweet corn.

House Specialties

Salmon Choo Chee

$23.95

Fried salmon with Choo Chee curry sauce, bell pepper, snow pea, and carrot, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy).

Three Buddy

$22.95

Stir fried chicken, beef, pork, in light plum sauce with pineapple, mushroom, tomatoes, snow peas, and baby corns, served with white rice.

Seafood Talay

$25.95

Sautéed shrimp, calamari, scallop with garlic chili, and bell pepper, served with white rice (*Medium Spicy)

Beef Typhoon

$21.95

Stir fried beef & shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, snow peas, and bell peppers, served with white rice (lightly spiced).

Kaeng Par

$21.95

Fried Tilapia fish with chili paste, rhizome, basil, bell peppers, carrot, and peas (*Medium Spicy).

Children's Items

Crispy Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken with white rice or fries, and sweet sauce on side.

Crispy Chicken with White Rice (Adult Size)

$16.95

Crispy chicken on top of white rice (Adult Size), and sweet sauce on side.

Side Dishes

White Rice

$3.95

Brown Rice

$4.59

Sticky Rice

$4.59

Coconut Rice

$4.59

Steamed Vegetables

$10.95

Tempura Vegetable

$11.95

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.59

Fresh mango and sticky rice, mixed with sweet coconut milk.

DRINKS

Thai Iced Tea

$4.59

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.59

Hot Thai Tea

$2.95

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Hot Decafe Green Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Water

$2.59

Sparkling Water

$3.59