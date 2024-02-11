Cilantro's Mexican Grill - Spring
314 Sawdust Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Food
Taco Truck Style
- Quesabirria$13.00
Corn tortillas with beef birria and Monterrey jack. Served with beef consome, rice, pico de gallo, and spicy sauce
- Mexican Tacos$13.00
Four small tacos of fajita beef, grilled chicken or al pastor with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexican Torta$12.00
Mexican bun stuffed with beans, sour cream, avocados, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and your choice of fajita beef, grilled chicken or al pastor. Served with pickle jalapenos.
Starters
- Chile Con Queso$9.00+
Our Traditional melted Chile con queso with onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
- Made to Order Guacamole$11.00+
Chunk avocado mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos. made to your preference
- Quesadillas$12.00+
Grilled, homemade flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef, or shrimp fajita and melted Monterrey jack cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chicken Wings$15.00+
Muy caliente. Served with ranch dressing
- Papa Nachos$17.00
Six potato skins topped with Chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños with grilled chicken or fajita beef
- Nachos$11.00+
Topped with ranchero chicken or ground beef beans, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños
- Empanadas$14.00
Four empanadas stuffed with chicken and chorizo, cheese, black beans, and corn relish
- Shrimp Cocktail Mexicana$15.00
Juicy, tender gulf shrimp mixed in our authentic shrimp cocktail sauce, garnished with chopped avocados, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
- Botana Mixta$21.00
Queso asado, mini flautas, quesadilla and bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Quso Compuesto$12.00
Chile con queso covered with chunks of avocado, cilantro and queso fresco
Tacos & Tostadas
- Tres Amigos Tacos$16.00
(1) beef taco, (1) chicken taco, (1) carnitas taco. Served with rice, charro beans, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and avocado slices
- Tostadas$13.00
Two deep-fried corn tortillas topped with beans and a choice of protein
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Three homemade corn tortillas stuffed with cabbage, and sautéed shrimp. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Three homemade corn tortillas stuffed with cabbage, and sautéed shrimp. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Carnitas Tacos$17.00
Two of our famous carnitas, chopped and mixed fresh, topped with chopped jalapeños, onions, and cilantro, rolled in a large homemade flour tortilla. Served with rice, charro beans, and tomatillo sauce
- Fajita Tacos$14.00+
Our famous beef or chicken fajitas are rolled in a large homemade flour tortilla. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico d gallo and ccq.
Soups & Salads
- Fajita Salad$14.00
Beef, chicken, or shrimp fajitas on a bed of romaine, iceberg lettuce, and more
- Fiesta Salad$13.00
Choice of ground beef or ranchero chicken on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce in a taco shell
- Chicken Soup$10.00+
Healthy homemade chicken broth with veggies served with rice, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and avocado
- Tortilla Soup$10.00+
Homemade chicken broth with veggies, cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with rice, pico de gallo & avocado
- Caldo De Res$12.00+
Beef soup with carrots, corn, chayote squash. Served with rice, onions and cilantro
From the Grill
- Bacon Chicken Wraps$20.00
Bacon-wrapped chicken stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese and jalapeños, topped with white wine sauce
- Grilled Chicken Breast$17.00
Marinated chicken breast
- Molcajete for 2$42.00
Mixed fajita sliced, smoked sausage, grilled cactus, queso asado, and jalapeños toreados. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and homemade tortillas
- Pollo Monterrey$19.00
Marinated chicken breast topped with sautéed vegetables (mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions) and melted Monterrey jack cheese
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$20.00
Our famous grilled chicken breast stuffed with spinach, shrimp, and Monterrey jack cheese topped with our secret recipe sour cream sauce
- Cilantro Jalapeño Chicken$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, covered with chopped green fresh jalapeños & fresh cilantro, topped with melted Monterey jack cheese
- The Texas Parrillada$56.00
For 3 to 4. Served Texas style!! Cilantro's famous marinated beef & chicken fajitas, carnitas, half rack of ribs, four grilled shrimp, and a grilled quail, served on a bed of onions
- Monterrey Asada$22.00
Our famous marinated fajitas as a steak topped with sautéed vegetables (mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions) and melted Monterrey jack cheese
- Stuffed Avocado$16.00
A fresh, whole avocado stuffed with fajita beef or grilled chicken, battered and fried to golden perfection
- Carnitas$16.00+
Our traditional slowly cooked pork is served in chunks and layered over a bed of grilled onions
- Quail$19.00+
Marinated grilled quails laid over a bed of grilled onions
- Baby Back Ribs$16.00+
Tender pork baby back ribs glazed with our delicious barbecue sauce then layered over a bed of grilled onions
Seafood Platters
- Shrimp Diablo$21.00
Eight fresh gulf shrimp sautéed in our spicy garlic lemon sauce
- Shrimps & Vegetables$21.00
Eight fresh gulf shrimp sautéed with fresh broccoli, zucchini, mushroom, onions & carrots
- Baked Shrimp Poblano$21.00
Jumbo shrimp served with sautéed fresh poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes, topped with Chile con queso. Served over cilantro rice and black beans
- Shrimp Brocheta$23.00
Six grilled fresh gulf shrimp, bacon wrapped, stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese and jalapeños topped with our spicy Mexican vegetable topping
- Tilapia Tampico$21.00
Grilled fillet of tilapia topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms, cilantro, crawfish, and our secret recipe cream sauce
- Tilapia Poblano$21.00
Grilled fillet of tilapia with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, celery, tomatoes, and cilantro, topped with shredded Monterrey jack cheese
- Salmon & Vegetables
Grilled salmon over a bed of cilantro rice along with sautéed vegetables. Served with pico de gallo and sliced avocado
- Pollo Del Mar$20.00
Chicken and shrimp in a creamy sauce with spinach served on a bed of rice with pico and avocado
- Elote Loco$24.00
Bacon-wrapped shrimp, ribs, and Mexican corn served with rice and beans
Fajitas & Ribs
- Fajitas Traditional$19.00+
Fajitas traditional your choice of beef, chicken, or combo, marinated in a blend of cilantro spices and served on a sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions
- Fajitas Monterrey$22.00+
Your choice of beef, chicken, or combo with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions mixed with melted Monterrey jack cheese
- Fajitas Morelos$22.00+
Your choice of beef, chicken, or combo, with bacon, poblano peppers with melted Monterrey jack cheese
- Fajitas a La Mexicana$22.00+
Your choice of beef, chicken, or combo with sautéed onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cilantro
- Fajitas Mama Chula$22.00+
Your choice of beef, chicken, or combo, with sautéed onions, tomatoes, poblano peppers, and cilantro with melted Monterrey jack cheese
Enchiladas
Burritos & Chimichangas
- Chimichangas$12.00
Large homemade flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and deep-fried, topped with beef gravy and melted cheese. Served with refried beans (ground beef or ranchero chicken)
- Bean & Cheese$10.00
Large soft flour tortillas stuffed with beans and cheese, topped with beef gravy and Chile con queso. Served with rice, tomatoes and guacamole
- Burritos$12.00
Combination Platters
- Choose 2 Make Your Own Combination Platter$13.00
- Choose 3 Make Your Own Combination Platter$16.00
- Choose 4 Make Your Own Combination Platter$19.00
- Cancun$17.00
One crispy beef taco (tomato, lettuce, and cheese), one cheese enchilada, and three ounces of our famous fajitas, served with pico de gallo
- Acapulco$16.00
One chicken flauta and three ounces of our famous fajitas served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- El Tampiqueno$19.00
Six-ounce grilled fajita steak served over grilled onions and one cheese enchilada served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and charro beans
- Taco Al Carbon & Flauta$16.00
One taco al carbon (large homemade flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken) and one chicken flauta. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Chile Relleno$15.00
Roasted fresh poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, ground beef, or shredded chicken, lightly breaded and topped with ranchero (tomato) sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
- El Pueblito$13.00
Dessert
- Churros$7.00
Four delightfully fried Mexican doughnut sticks sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Served with caramel sauce and whipped cream
- Flan$7.00
Homemade light Mexican egg custard with homemade Mexican caramel sauce and whipped cream
- Sopapillas$7.00
6 homemade light pastries topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Cheesecake$7.00
- Fried Ice Cream$7.00
Ice cream is covered with cornflakes, sugar, sesame seed, and crushed bread. Served on a tortilla shell topped with homemade Mexican caramel sauce and whipped cream
- Tres Leches$7.00
Rich vanilla and sweet cream cake (made with whole milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk)
- Apple Empanada$7.00
Small homemade pie stuffed with apple and chocolate served with ice cream
- Banana Empanada$7.00
Small homemade pies stuffed with banana and chocolate served with ice cream
Kids Menu
- Kid Taco$5.00
Ground beef, cheese, rice and beans
- Kid Quesadillas$5.00
Served with rice and beans
- Kid Fajita Taco$6.00
Beef or chicken, rice and beans
- Kid Enchilada$5.00
Served with rice and beans
- Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos$5.00
- Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.00
Served with rice and beans
- Kid Tamale$5.00
Served with rice and beans
- Kid Chile Con Queso Puff$5.00
Served with rice and beans
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Served with french fries
- Corn Dog$5.00
Served with french fries
- Kid Burger$5.00
Served with french fries
- Chicken Tenders$5.00
Served with french fries
- Kid Shrimp$6.00
Served with french fries
A La Carte
- French Fries$2.50
- Side Jalapenos$2.50
- Side of Onions$1.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Salsa$2.00
- Veggies$3.50
- Cheddar Cheese$2.50
- Toreados$3.00
- Guacamole$2.50
- Pico de Gallo$2.50
- Side Chile con Queso$2.50
- Side Beans$2.50
- Side Rice$2.50
- Side Sour Cream$2.50
- Single Enchilada$3.50
- Single Elote$4.75
- Single Brocheta$3.75
- Side Tortillas$1.25
- Single Taco$3.50
- Sour cream$2.00
- Single Fajita Taco$6.00
- Single Tamale$3.50
- Single Tostada$2.50
Cocktails
Margaritas
- House Margarita (Large)$10.00
- House Margarita (Small)$6.00
- Cilantro's Margarita (Large)$16.00
Best margarita in town! Made with Jose Cuervo tradicional, a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and Grand Marnier
- Cilantro's Margarita (small)$10.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$14.00
Our top-shelf margarita is made with your choice of Herradura tequila with Cointreau, sweet & sour mix, triple sec, and a splash of gran gala
- Skinny-Rita$16.00
You can't resist the full flavor of a low-calorie margarita made with milagro, organic agave nectar, and fresh lime juice
- Blue Margarita$14.00
A blend of Jose Cuervo tradicional with Cointreau, sweet & sour mix, and blue curacao
- Fruit Margaritas$13.00
Treat yourself to a fruit explosion with our different flavors. Raspberry, strawberry, peach, pineapple, mango, and banana
- Jalapeño Margarita$16.00
Refreshing and spicy with Avion tequila and gran gala liqueur
- Beer Rita$16.00
Your choice of beer with a house blend jumbo margarita
- Margarita Flight$14.00
- Mangonada$14.00
Liquor
Whiskey / Scotch
Mix Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
314 Sawdust Rd, Spring, TX 77380