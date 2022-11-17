Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Cimino's Pizza - Winnebago

review star

No reviews yet

105 South Benton St.

winnebago, IL 61088

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 2 Topping
LG Cheese
French Fries

ONLINE SPECIALS

Large 2 topping Special!

Large 2 Topping

$11.95

Mini 8" Pizza

Mini Cheese

$8.00

Mini Taco

$12.00

Cheese, humburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.

Mini Meat Lovers

$11.75

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.

Mini Vegetarian

$11.00

Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.

Mini Hawaiian

$9.50

Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Mini BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon

Mini Fresh Basil Tomato

$10.25

Mini Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Mini Everything

$12.00

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.

Mini Mac Cheese

$12.00

Mini Chicken Bruschetta

$11.00

Small 10" Pizza

SM Cheese

$11.00

SM Everything

$17.00

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.

SM Meat Lovers

$17.25

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.

SM BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon

SM Taco

$18.00

Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.

SM Vegetarian

$16.00

Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.

SM Hawaiian

$13.50

Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

SM Fresh Basil Tomato

$13.75

SM Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

SM Mac & Cheese

$16.50

SM Chicken Bruschetta

$17.00

Medium 12" Pizza

MED Cheese

$12.00

MED Everything

$19.50

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.

MED Meat Lovers

$19.50

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.

MED BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon

MED Taco Pizza

$20.00

Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.

MED Hawaiian

$15.00

Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

MED Vegetarian

$18.00

Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.

MED Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.

MED Fresh Basil Tomato

$15.50

MED Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

MED Mac Cheese

$18.50

MED Chicken Bruschetta

$19.00

Large 14" Pizza

LG Cheese

$13.00

LG Everything

$22.00

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.

LG Meat Lovers

$22.00

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.

LG BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon

LG Taco

$22.00

Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.

LG Hawaiian

$16.50

Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

LG Vegetarian

$20.00

Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.

LG Fresh Basil Tomato

$17.25

LG Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

LG Mac Cheese

$21.50

LG Chicken Bruschetta

$21.00

XL 16" Pizza

XL Cheese

$15.50

XL Everything

$26.00

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.

XL Meat Lovers

$25.50

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.

XL BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon

XL Taco

$25.00

Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.

XL Hawaiian

$19.50

Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

XL Vegetarian

$23.50

Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.

XL Fresh Basil Tomato

$21.50

XL Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

XL Mac Cheese

$25.50

XL Chicken Bruschetta

$23.50

Calzones

Pizza Calzone

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese and up to three toppings

Beef Calzone

$12.95

Italian beef with mozzarella and American cheeses, served with au jus

Meatball Calzone

$12.95

Three homemade diced meatballs and melted mozzarella and American cheeses

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$12.95

Sliced ham with mozzarella and American cheeses

Pizza Bread Sticks

Pizza Breadsticks

$11.00

Sicilian Rolls

Sicilian Sausage Rolls

$11.95

Spicy Sausage Rolls

$11.95

Pepperoni Rolls

$11.95

Create Your Own Roll

$11.95

Slice

$4.00

Extra Pizza Dipping Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Alfredo

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.95

Plain, BBQ or Hot

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Eight Wings - Plain, BBQ or Hot

Hot Chicken Wings

$10.95

BBQ Chicken Wings

$10.95

Asian Chicken Wings

$10.95
Hot Boneless Wings

Hot Boneless Wings

$10.95
BBQ Boneless Wings

BBQ Boneless Wings

$10.95

Asian Boneless Wings

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Eight pieces of breaded mozzarella fried to a golden crisp. Served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.95

Bosco Breadsticks

$7.95

Four mozzarella filled breadsticks topped with garlic butter, parmesan and oregano. Served with marinara sauce.

Pizza Breadsticks

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Pizza Bread

$4.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

French Fries

$3.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Served with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Tenderloins

$8.95

Four breaded chicken tenderloins served with ranch dressing

Cheese Fries

$3.95

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Cheese Curds

$8.95

App Dinner Sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.75

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers

Cimino Salad

$10.95

Special Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella

Taco Salad

$10.95

Fresh romaine lettuce served with tomatoes, onion, black olives , cheddar cheese Doritos chips and seasoned hamburger.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese and croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese and croutons

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$10.95

Tender Slices of beef soaked in au jus and served on a poorboy bun

Philly Beef

$12.95

Italian beef sautéed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella. Served with au jus and fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.95

Breaded chicken breast in marinara with melted mozzarella

Italian Meatball

$9.95

Three homemade meatballs served side by side on a poorboy bun

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded and fried with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Hamburger 🍔

$9.00

1/3 pound Angus beef

Cheeseburger 🍔

$9.50

1/3 pound Angus beef

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Sausage Poorboy

$9.95

Pasta 🍝

Spaghetti

$9.95

Served in marinara sauce

Mostaccioli

$9.95

Served in marinara sauce

Lasagna

$12.50

Tortellini

$9.95

Meat tortellini served in marinara sauce

Ravioli

$9.95

Meat ravioli served in marinara sauce

Baked Spaghetti

$11.95

Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce

Baked Mostaccioli

$11.95

Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce

Baked Ravioli

$12.95

Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce

Baked Tortelini

$12.95

Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce

Gluten Free Mostaccioli

$9.95

Served in marinara sauce

Dinners

Tortellini Alfredo

$13.95

Meat filled tortellini covered in alfredo sauce. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Fettuccini topped with alfredo sauce and grilled chicken breast. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.

Pasta with Pink Vodka Sauce

$13.95

Fettuccini with sautéed fresh garlic and bacon in a pink vodka cream sauce with a touch of basil. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.

Fettucini Alfredo

$11.95

Served with our homemade white sauce. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.

Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil

$11.95

Prepared with fresh garlic, basil olive oil and diced tomatoes. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and covered in sauce, served with your choice of spaghetti or penne pasta. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.

Seafood Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccini with alfredo sauce topped with crab and shrimp

Fish

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.95

Six succulent breaded shrimp, deep fried and served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Potato Crusted Baked Cod

$14.50

Baked cod breaded with potato crust

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

The Dream Factory made by Cheesecake Factory

Cannolis

$4.25Out of stock

Apple crisp

$10.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Toffee apple cakeballs

$6.00

3 cakeballs in a order.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Kids Boneless WIngs

$8.00

Kids Wings

$8.00

Kids Mostaccioli

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Tortellini

$8.00

Kids Meat Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$8.00

Soda/2 Liters

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Moutain Dew 2 Liter

$3.00

Rootbeer 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Wednesday Food Specials

Lg 1 Topping Pizza

$11.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 South Benton St., winnebago, IL 61088

Directions

Gallery
Cimino's Pizza image
Cimino's Pizza image
Cimino's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Woodfire Rockford
orange star4.6 • 517
408 E State St Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Lydia's Cafe
orange star4.8 • 142
1710 Rural St. #3 Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Lucha Cantina - Rockford
orange star4.0 • 452
1641 N Alpine Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Trop Club
orange star4.6 • 40
6282 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3870 N Perryville Rd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
FNS PIZZA - DAVIS JUNCTION
orange star4.3 • 555
5651 IL-251 DAVIS JUNCTION, IL 61020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near winnebago
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston