Cimino's Pizza - Winnebago
105 South Benton St.
winnebago, IL 61088
ONLINE SPECIALS
Mini 8" Pizza
Mini Cheese
Mini Taco
Cheese, humburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.
Mini Meat Lovers
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.
Mini Vegetarian
Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.
Mini Hawaiian
Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
Mini BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon
Mini Fresh Basil Tomato
Mini Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
Mini Everything
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.
Mini Mac Cheese
Mini Chicken Bruschetta
Small 10" Pizza
SM Cheese
SM Everything
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.
SM Meat Lovers
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.
SM BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon
SM Taco
Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.
SM Vegetarian
Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.
SM Hawaiian
Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
SM Fresh Basil Tomato
SM Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
SM Mac & Cheese
SM Chicken Bruschetta
Medium 12" Pizza
MED Cheese
MED Everything
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.
MED Meat Lovers
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.
MED BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon
MED Taco Pizza
Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.
MED Hawaiian
Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
MED Vegetarian
Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.
MED Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.
MED Fresh Basil Tomato
MED Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
MED Mac Cheese
MED Chicken Bruschetta
Large 14" Pizza
LG Cheese
LG Everything
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.
LG Meat Lovers
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.
LG BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon
LG Taco
Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.
LG Hawaiian
Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
LG Vegetarian
Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.
LG Fresh Basil Tomato
LG Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
LG Mac Cheese
LG Chicken Bruschetta
XL 16" Pizza
XL Cheese
XL Everything
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives.
XL Meat Lovers
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and bacon.
XL BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheeses and bacon
XL Taco
Cheese, hamburger, onion, black olives, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with nacho chips, and served with sour cream and hot sauce.
XL Hawaiian
Cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
XL Vegetarian
Cheese, spinach, onion, mushrooms and tomato.
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.
XL Fresh Basil Tomato
XL Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, alfredo sauce, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
XL Mac Cheese
XL Chicken Bruschetta
Calzones
Pizza Calzone
Mozzarella cheese and up to three toppings
Beef Calzone
Italian beef with mozzarella and American cheeses, served with au jus
Meatball Calzone
Three homemade diced meatballs and melted mozzarella and American cheeses
Ham and Cheese Calzone
Sliced ham with mozzarella and American cheeses
Pizza Bread Sticks
Sicilian Rolls
Extra Pizza Dipping Sauce
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Wings
Plain, BBQ or Hot
Chicken Wings
Eight Wings - Plain, BBQ or Hot
Hot Chicken Wings
BBQ Chicken Wings
Asian Chicken Wings
Hot Boneless Wings
BBQ Boneless Wings
Asian Boneless Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight pieces of breaded mozzarella fried to a golden crisp. Served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Garlic Bread
Bosco Breadsticks
Four mozzarella filled breadsticks topped with garlic butter, parmesan and oregano. Served with marinara sauce.
Pizza Breadsticks
Garlic Bread
Pizza Bread
Jalapeno Poppers
French Fries
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Tenderloins
Four breaded chicken tenderloins served with ranch dressing
Cheese Fries
Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Curds
App Dinner Sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinara
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
BBQ
Nacho Cheese
Garlic Butter
Salads
Tossed Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
Cimino Salad
Special Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella
Taco Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce served with tomatoes, onion, black olives , cheddar cheese Doritos chips and seasoned hamburger.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese and croutons
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Tender Slices of beef soaked in au jus and served on a poorboy bun
Philly Beef
Italian beef sautéed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella. Served with au jus and fries
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast in marinara with melted mozzarella
Italian Meatball
Three homemade meatballs served side by side on a poorboy bun
Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Hamburger 🍔
1/3 pound Angus beef
Cheeseburger 🍔
1/3 pound Angus beef
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sausage Poorboy
Pasta 🍝
Spaghetti
Served in marinara sauce
Mostaccioli
Served in marinara sauce
Lasagna
Tortellini
Meat tortellini served in marinara sauce
Ravioli
Meat ravioli served in marinara sauce
Baked Spaghetti
Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce
Baked Mostaccioli
Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce
Baked Ravioli
Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce
Baked Tortelini
Baked with American and mozzarella cheeses in marinara sauce
Gluten Free Mostaccioli
Served in marinara sauce
Dinners
Tortellini Alfredo
Meat filled tortellini covered in alfredo sauce. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini topped with alfredo sauce and grilled chicken breast. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.
Pasta with Pink Vodka Sauce
Fettuccini with sautéed fresh garlic and bacon in a pink vodka cream sauce with a touch of basil. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.
Fettucini Alfredo
Served with our homemade white sauce. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.
Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil
Prepared with fresh garlic, basil olive oil and diced tomatoes. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and covered in sauce, served with your choice of spaghetti or penne pasta. All dinners are served with Tossed Salad and Italian Rolls.
Seafood Alfredo
Fettuccini with alfredo sauce topped with crab and shrimp
Fish
Dessert
Kids Menu
105 South Benton St., winnebago, IL 61088