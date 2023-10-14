Cinco De Mayo
123 Courtland St NE
Rockford, MI 49341
Main Menu
Appetizers
Choriqueso
Nachos Carbon
Tortilla chips, beans, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
Nachos Supreme
Nachos Del Mar
Nachos smothered with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, pico de gallo
Cinco De Mayo Special
4 yellow cheese quesadillas, 1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, sour cream, lettuce
Fajitas Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Bean & Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Cheese Dip
Fajitas
Fajita Loca
Carnitas, chorizo, shrimp grilled jalapeño, onion, mushroom, topped with shredded cheese
Piña Hawaiiana
Served in a half an oven roasted pineapple. Grilled chicken, chorizo, onions, sautéed mushrooms, poblano peppers, pineapple chunks, cheese
Piña Loca
Served in a half an oven roasted pineapple. Grilled chicken, steak, pineapple chunks, jumbo shrimp, cheese
Double Traditional Style Fajitas
Cooked peppers, onions, tomatoes
Single Traditional Style Fajitas
Cooked peppers, onions, tomatoes
Fajitas Del Mar
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, broccoli cauliflower, zucchini, red bell pepper, green onions
Fajitas with Piña
Steak, chicken, chorizo, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions
Fiesta Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions, mushrooms
Alambre
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms cooked in red sauce and topped with melted cheese
Extras
Salsa
Chips
Limes
Cilantro
Lettuce
3 Flour Tortillas
3 Corn Tortillas
French Fries
Sautéed Mushrooms
Chopped Onions
Chopped Tomatoes
Queso Fresco
Avocado Slices
Jalapeños
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Cactus Nopales
Rice and Beans
Refried Beans
Rice
Chiles Toreados
Grilled jalapeños and sautéed onion
Sweet Stuff
2 Ice Cream Scoops
Flan
Traditional Mexico city style cream caramel, bake fresh daily
Churros
These sweet pastries are called "Mexican doughnuts"
Xango
This deep-fried cheesecake consists of creamy sweet filling wrapped in a warm flour blanket and fried until crisp, then coated in a delicious sugar-cinnamon mixture
Sopapillas
Made from tortilla-like dough. The dough is fried until it is puffy and a small air pocket appears within the pastry
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried, creating both a delicious warm and crisp outer layer and creamy cool surprise inside!
Burritos
Burrito Loco
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with of rice
Burritos Roqueta
Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, side of rice
Dry Burrito Southwestern Burrito
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
La Superior
Two beef burritos with burrito sauce and cheese. Rice and beans on the side
Mucho Grande Burrito
A your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, burrito sauce, cheese
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat served with beans, cooked onions, tomatoes and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side. Covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce
Dry Burrito Burrito Norteño
Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado slices, sour cream (everything inside)
Hot and Spicy Burrito
Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice. Topped with beef tips, salsa ranchera, cheese, sour cream
Burritos Deluxe
One chicken and bean burrito, one beef tips and bean burrito. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
Your Choice Burrito
Rice and beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, covered with burrito sauce and cheese
Ranchero Burrito
Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with green sauce and cheese dip served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips served over rice and topped with cheese sauce
Pollo Toluca
Chicken breast topped with chorizo. Served rice and beans
Pollo Guanajuato
Shrimp and chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, creamy white sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken and onions marinated with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Borracho
Grilled chicken marinated with red wine served with rice, cooked mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, avocado
Veggie
B- Two Bean Burritos Topped with Cheese Sauce, Rice
C- One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, One Chalupa
D- One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla, One Chalupa
E- One Cheese Enchilada, One Beans Quesadilla, Rice, Beans
A- One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, Refried Beans
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, three tortillas
Mushrooms Quesadilla
Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice
Traditional of Mexico
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, French fries
Xochimilco
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Three Tamales
Chicken or pork
Three Flautas
Ground beef- chicken or beef tips
Traditional Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas deep fried filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
Southwestern Chimichangas
Two (Premade) flour tortillas deep fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey jack cheese. Served with side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and topped with cheese sauce.
Chicken and Rice Soup
Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, lime
Poblanos Rellenos
Two poblano peppers filled with
Acapulco
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two beef tips and two chicken flautas topped with with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs. Chorizo, rice, beans, three tortillas
Huevos Mexicanos
Scrambled eggs. Tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, rice, beans, three tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Over easy eggs. Three eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, three tortillas
Seafood
Filete De Pescado
Grilled tilapia, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions, tortillas
Shrimp Delight
Deep fried shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Burrito Marino
Shrimp, green peppers, sautéed onions, tomatoes, cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole on the side
Grilled Shrimp
A mix of shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and rice topped with cheese sauce
Shrimp Chipotle
Grilled shrimp and onions marinated in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas
Tilapia Delight
Tilapia, jumbo shrimp, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower. Served with rice, beans, tortillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp and cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans
Coctel De Camarones
Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, homemade cocktail sauce
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp and sautéed onions with spicy salsa served with rice, beans, tortillas
Camarones Al Ajillo
Grilled shrimp and sautéed onions with a touch of garlic. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas
Camaron Supremo
Grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms topped with creamy white mushroom sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla Loca
Chicken, chorizo, and sautéed onions served with rice, guacamole, lettuce, and fresh tomatoes
Your Choice Quesadilla
La Grande
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Hawaiiana
Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushrooms, sautéed onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
Quesadilla Rellena
Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream
Fajitas Quesadilla
Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole covered with cheese sauce
Especialidades Cinco De Mayo
Plato De Arrachera
Sliced arrachera skirt meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado choice of rice or beans
Chile Colorado
Chopped steak mixed with red salsa, rice, and beans
Green Chilaquiles
Grilled chicken, house tortilla chips tomatillo sauce, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
Tampiquena
Slice of steak, one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado
Carnitas
Deep-fried pork until tender, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Carne Sonora
Skirt steak (arrachera), refried beans, rice, nopales, avocado, queso fresco, and lettuce
Mesa Mexicana
Slice of carne asada, refried beans, nopales, queso fresco
Lengua De Vaca
Sliced tongue meat, mild salsa, rice, beans choice of green or red salsa
Carne Asada
Grilled steak, rice, beans, lettuce avocado, tomatoes, lime
Traditional Molcajete
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Carne asada, chicken, jumbo shrimp, chorizo, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Seafood Molcajete
"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia, peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Jalisco
Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions, and peppers over rice and covered with queso sauce
Cena Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast, a slice of carne asada, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeño toreado
Steak Mexicano
T-bone steak, cooked onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, refried beans
T-Bone Steak and Shrimp
T-bone steak, shrimp, cooked onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheese, rice, and refried beans
Tacos
Create Your Own Grilled Tacos
Three corn or flour tacos
Tacos De Arrachera
Three corn or flour skirt steak tacos, rice and beans, cilantro, and onions
3 Soft Tacos
Three soft tacos with lettuce and cheese
3 Hard Tacos
Three hard tacos with lettuce and cheese
Fish Tacos
Three corn or flour tilapia tacos served with rice, lettuce, avocado, corn, tomatoes, and onion
Tacos De Lengua
Three corn or flour tacos, rice and beans, cilantro, and onions
Grilled Tacos Dinner
Three corn or flour tacos served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suizas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork and green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Locas
Three enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
Enchiladas Verdes
3 chicken enchiladas topped with mild green sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Trio
One cheese, one chicken, one bean enchilada served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Enchiladas Supreme
Five different enchiladas. One cheese, one chicken, one beef, one beef tip, one bean. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Three Enchiladas
Salads
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, a side of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, lettuce, avocado, corn, and tomato
Texas Style Taco Salad
Your choice of meat-cooked onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, beans on the bottom topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Trio Salad
Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, pepper, onions, lettuce
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Garden Salad
Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, and lettuce
Cozumel Salad
Steamed shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, avocado
Create Your Own Combo
Kids Menu
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Jarritos
Other Drinks
Lunch + $1.99 (3PO)
Lunch
#24 Chile Relleno and Taco
One poblano pepper stuffed with beef and cheese and topped with red salsa, one hard-shell beef taco, and salad (lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream)
#23 Xochimilco
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
#22 Acapulco Lunch
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice
#21 Southwestern Chimichanga
A flour tortilla deep-fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, and Monterrey jack cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and topped with cheese
#20 Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, rice, beans, three tortillas
#19 Huevos Mexicanos
Scrambled Eggs, Tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, rice, beans, three tortillas
#18 Hot and Spicy Burrito*
Sour cream chicken, ground beef, beans, rice. Topped with beef tips, salsa ranchera, and cheese
#17 One Burrito, One Taco, One Enchilada
#16 Quesadilla
Quesadilla served with rice and beans
#15 Fried Chicken Burrito
Fried chicken burrito topped with cheese dip and red sauce. Served with rice, and beans
#14 Chimichanga
Flour tortillas deep-fried and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
#13 Taquitos
Two flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, and beans
#12 Taco Salad
Beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese
#11 Huevos Rancheros
Two Over Easy eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, and three tortillas
#10 One Chalupa, One Burrito, One Taco
Chicken or beef
#9 Shrimp Delite
Breaded shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
#8 Burrito Special
One burrito, one taco, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
#7 Enchilada
One enchilada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
#6 Fajitas
Cooked onions, tomatoes, peppers served with: beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, tortillas
#5 One Burrito, One Taco, Rice
#4 Chicken Enchilada, Beef Taco, Rice, Beans
#3 Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Rice
#2 Burrito
One burrito, rice, beans
#1 Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas, rice, and beans
Dos Tacos
Two tacos, lettuce, and cheese served with rice and beans
123 Courtland St NE, Rockford, MI 49341