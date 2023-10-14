Main Menu

Appetizers

Choriqueso

$10.99

Nachos Carbon

$16.99

Tortilla chips, beans, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Nachos Del Mar

$20.99

Nachos smothered with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, pico de gallo

Cinco De Mayo Special

$14.99

4 yellow cheese quesadillas, 1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, sour cream, lettuce

Fajitas Nachos

$15.99

Homemade tortilla chips, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Bean & Cheese Dip

$8.99

Guacamole Dip

$5.99+

Cheese Dip

$5.99+

Fajitas

Fajita Loca

$22.99

Carnitas, chorizo, shrimp grilled jalapeño, onion, mushroom, topped with shredded cheese

Piña Hawaiiana

$26.99

Served in a half an oven roasted pineapple. Grilled chicken, chorizo, onions, sautéed mushrooms, poblano peppers, pineapple chunks, cheese

Piña Loca

$25.99

Served in a half an oven roasted pineapple. Grilled chicken, steak, pineapple chunks, jumbo shrimp, cheese

Double Traditional Style Fajitas

$35.99

Cooked peppers, onions, tomatoes

Single Traditional Style Fajitas

$20.99

Cooked peppers, onions, tomatoes

Fajitas Del Mar

$26.99

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, broccoli cauliflower, zucchini, red bell pepper, green onions

Fajitas with Piña

$21.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions

Fiesta Fajitas

$21.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions, mushrooms

Alambre

$22.99

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms cooked in red sauce and topped with melted cheese

Extras

Salsa

$1.99+

Chips

$1.99+

Limes

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.99

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.69

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.69

French Fries

$4.25

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.99

Chopped Onions

$0.75

Chopped Tomatoes

$0.75

Queso Fresco

$2.50

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Jalapeños

$0.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Cactus Nopales

$3.99

Rice and Beans

$5.99

Refried Beans

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Grilled jalapeños and sautéed onion

Sweet Stuff

2 Ice Cream Scoops

$3.99

Flan

$6.99

Traditional Mexico city style cream caramel, bake fresh daily

Churros

$6.99

These sweet pastries are called "Mexican doughnuts"

Xango

$5.99

This deep-fried cheesecake consists of creamy sweet filling wrapped in a warm flour blanket and fried until crisp, then coated in a delicious sugar-cinnamon mixture

Sopapillas

$6.99

Made from tortilla-like dough. The dough is fried until it is puffy and a small air pocket appears within the pastry

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried, creating both a delicious warm and crisp outer layer and creamy cool surprise inside!

Burritos

Burrito Loco

$18.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with of rice

Burritos Roqueta

$16.99

Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, side of rice

Dry Burrito Southwestern Burrito

$17.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole

La Superior

$14.99

Two beef burritos with burrito sauce and cheese. Rice and beans on the side

Mucho Grande Burrito

$17.99

A your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, burrito sauce, cheese

Fajita Burrito

$16.99

Your choice of meat served with beans, cooked onions, tomatoes and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side. Covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce

Dry Burrito Burrito Norteño

$15.99

Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado slices, sour cream (everything inside)

Hot and Spicy Burrito

$15.99

Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice. Topped with beef tips, salsa ranchera, cheese, sour cream

Burritos Deluxe

$14.99

One chicken and bean burrito, one beef tips and bean burrito. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

Your Choice Burrito

$14.99

Rice and beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, covered with burrito sauce and cheese

Ranchero Burrito

$18.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with green sauce and cheese dip served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Chicken

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.99

Grilled chicken strips served over rice and topped with cheese sauce

Pollo Toluca

$18.99

Chicken breast topped with chorizo. Served rice and beans

Pollo Guanajuato

$18.99

Shrimp and chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice

Pollo Supremo

$18.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, creamy white sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Chipotle

$18.99

Chicken and onions marinated with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Borracho

$18.99

Grilled chicken marinated with red wine served with rice, cooked mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, avocado

Veggie

B- Two Bean Burritos Topped with Cheese Sauce, Rice

$13.99

C- One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, One Chalupa

$13.99

D- One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla, One Chalupa

$13.99

E- One Cheese Enchilada, One Beans Quesadilla, Rice, Beans

$13.99

A- One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, Refried Beans

$13.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, three tortillas

Mushrooms Quesadilla

$13.99

Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice

Traditional of Mexico

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, French fries

Xochimilco

$13.99

One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Three Tamales

$11.99

Chicken or pork

Three Flautas

$10.99

Ground beef- chicken or beef tips

Traditional Chimichangas

$16.99

Two flour tortillas deep fried filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes

Southwestern Chimichangas

$18.99

Two (Premade) flour tortillas deep fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey jack cheese. Served with side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and topped with cheese sauce.

Chicken and Rice Soup

$10.99

Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, lime

Poblanos Rellenos

$11.99

Two poblano peppers filled with

Acapulco

$13.99

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice

Taquitos Mexicanos

$15.99

Two beef tips and two chicken flautas topped with with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream

Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.99

Scrambled eggs. Chorizo, rice, beans, three tortillas

Huevos Mexicanos

$13.99

Scrambled eggs. Tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, rice, beans, three tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Over easy eggs. Three eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, three tortillas

Seafood

Filete De Pescado

$19.99

Grilled tilapia, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions, tortillas

Shrimp Delight

$16.99

Deep fried shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Burrito Marino

$18.99

Shrimp, green peppers, sautéed onions, tomatoes, cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole on the side

Grilled Shrimp

$19.99

A mix of shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and rice topped with cheese sauce

Shrimp Chipotle

$19.99

Grilled shrimp and onions marinated in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas

Tilapia Delight

$20.99

Tilapia, jumbo shrimp, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower. Served with rice, beans, tortillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Shrimp and cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans

Coctel De Camarones

$19.99

Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, homemade cocktail sauce

Camarones Diabla

$19.99

Shrimp and sautéed onions with spicy salsa served with rice, beans, tortillas

Camarones Al Ajillo

$19.99

Grilled shrimp and sautéed onions with a touch of garlic. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas

Camaron Supremo

$19.99

Grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms topped with creamy white mushroom sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99+

Quesadilla Loca

$16.99

Chicken, chorizo, and sautéed onions served with rice, guacamole, lettuce, and fresh tomatoes

Your Choice Quesadilla

$10.99

La Grande

$16.99

Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Hawaiiana

$16.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushrooms, sautéed onions, sour cream, pico de gallo

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99

Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream

Fajitas Quesadilla

$16.99

Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole covered with cheese sauce

Especialidades Cinco De Mayo

Plato De Arrachera

$23.99

Sliced arrachera skirt meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado choice of rice or beans

Chile Colorado

$16.99

Chopped steak mixed with red salsa, rice, and beans

Green Chilaquiles

$14.99

Grilled chicken, house tortilla chips tomatillo sauce, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes

Tampiquena

$17.99

Slice of steak, one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado

Carnitas

$17.99

Deep-fried pork until tender, rice, beans, pico de gallo

Carne Sonora

$24.99

Skirt steak (arrachera), refried beans, rice, nopales, avocado, queso fresco, and lettuce

Mesa Mexicana

$19.99

Slice of carne asada, refried beans, nopales, queso fresco

Lengua De Vaca

$19.99

Sliced tongue meat, mild salsa, rice, beans choice of green or red salsa

Carne Asada

$18.99

Grilled steak, rice, beans, lettuce avocado, tomatoes, lime

Traditional Molcajete

$27.99

"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Carne asada, chicken, jumbo shrimp, chorizo, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Seafood Molcajete

$29.99

"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia, peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Jalisco

$18.99

Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions, and peppers over rice and covered with queso sauce

Cena Mexicana

$21.99

Grilled chicken breast, a slice of carne asada, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeño toreado

Steak Mexicano

$19.99

T-bone steak, cooked onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, refried beans

T-Bone Steak and Shrimp

$21.99

T-bone steak, shrimp, cooked onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheese, rice, and refried beans

Tacos

Create Your Own Grilled Tacos

$12.99

Three corn or flour tacos

Tacos De Arrachera

$19.99

Three corn or flour skirt steak tacos, rice and beans, cilantro, and onions

3 Soft Tacos

$10.99

Three soft tacos with lettuce and cheese

3 Hard Tacos

$10.99

Three hard tacos with lettuce and cheese

Fish Tacos

$19.99

Three corn or flour tilapia tacos served with rice, lettuce, avocado, corn, tomatoes, and onion

Tacos De Lengua

$19.99

Three corn or flour tacos, rice and beans, cilantro, and onions

Grilled Tacos Dinner

$16.99

Three corn or flour tacos served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork and green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Locas

$16.99

Three enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

3 chicken enchiladas topped with mild green sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Trio

$15.99

One cheese, one chicken, one bean enchilada served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Enchiladas Supreme

$16.99

Five different enchiladas. One cheese, one chicken, one beef, one beef tip, one bean. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Three Enchiladas

$10.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, a side of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, lettuce, avocado, corn, and tomato

Texas Style Taco Salad

$15.99

Your choice of meat-cooked onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, beans on the bottom topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Trio Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, pepper, onions, lettuce

Taco Salad

$12.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Garden Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, and lettuce

Cozumel Salad

$15.99

Steamed shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, avocado

Create Your Own Combo

Create Your Own Combo

$13.99

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$6.99

Mini Nachos

$6.99

Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

Enchilada

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Burrito

$6.99

Breaded Shrimp

$6.99

Taco

$6.99

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Sincronizada

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Quesadilla

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Cherry Pepsi

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Mug Root Beer

$3.19

Pepsi

$3.19

Pink Lemonade

$3.19

Raspberry Tea

$3.19

Starry

$3.19

Iced Tea

$3.19

Cherry Temple

$3.99

Jarritos

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.99

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.99

Guava Jarritos

$3.99

Lime Jarritos

$3.99

Mango Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coke Jarritos

$3.99

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.99

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.99

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.99

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.99

Sangra Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.99

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Pineapple Juice

$4.99

Other Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Horchata

$5.99

Chocolate

$3.49

Milk

$2.65

Lunch + $1.99 (3PO)

Lunch

#24 Chile Relleno and Taco

$13.99

One poblano pepper stuffed with beef and cheese and topped with red salsa, one hard-shell beef taco, and salad (lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream)

#23 Xochimilco

$13.99

One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

#22 Acapulco Lunch

$14.99

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice

#21 Southwestern Chimichanga

$13.99

A flour tortilla deep-fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, and Monterrey jack cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and topped with cheese

#20 Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.99

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, rice, beans, three tortillas

#19 Huevos Mexicanos

$13.99

Scrambled Eggs, Tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, rice, beans, three tortillas

#18 Hot and Spicy Burrito*

$13.99

Sour cream chicken, ground beef, beans, rice. Topped with beef tips, salsa ranchera, and cheese

#17 One Burrito, One Taco, One Enchilada

$13.99

#16 Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesadilla served with rice and beans

#15 Fried Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Fried chicken burrito topped with cheese dip and red sauce. Served with rice, and beans

#14 Chimichanga

$12.99

Flour tortillas deep-fried and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

#13 Taquitos

$12.99

Two flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, and beans

#12 Taco Salad

$12.99

Beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese

#11 Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Two Over Easy eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, and three tortillas

#10 One Chalupa, One Burrito, One Taco

$12.99

Chicken or beef

#9 Shrimp Delite

$13.99

Breaded shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

#8 Burrito Special

$12.99

One burrito, one taco, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

#7 Enchilada

$12.99

One enchilada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

#6 Fajitas

$13.99

Cooked onions, tomatoes, peppers served with: beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, tortillas

#5 One Burrito, One Taco, Rice

$12.99

#4 Chicken Enchilada, Beef Taco, Rice, Beans

$12.99

#3 Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Rice

$12.99

#2 Burrito

$12.99

One burrito, rice, beans

#1 Two Enchiladas

$12.99

Two enchiladas, rice, and beans

Dos Tacos

$10.99

Two tacos, lettuce, and cheese served with rice and beans

