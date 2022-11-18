Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4944 thoroughbred lane

brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Popular Items

(18) Enchilada Dinner
Sopa de Pollo
(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

APPETIZERS

4oz Cheese Dip

$5.50

8oz Cheese Dip

$9.99

4oz Guacamole Dip

$5.50

8oz Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

$8.50

Bean Dip

$7.75

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Fried Jalapeños Seasoned

$4.75

Fried Jalapeños W/ Aguacate

$7.50

Nachos Supreme Reg

$11.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak

$16.25

Fajita Nachos Sup Texan

$15.50

Fajita Nachos Pollo

$14.50

Fajita Nachos Stk

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Camaron

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon Chicken

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon Steak

$16.25

Nachos Al Carbon Beans

$9.99

Wings (10)

$13.25

Wings (6)

$8.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Tostada Ceviche

$8.99

TACOS

(11)Reg Taco

$3.45

3 (11)Reg Tacos

$8.99

TACOS DORADOS

$12.45

STEAK MEX TACOS (3)

$12.25

SHRIMP MEX TACOS(3)

$12.25

3-MEX GRILLED TACOS

$12.25

3-STEAK TACO GRINGO

$11.25

3-SHRIMP TACO GRINGO

$11.25

3-GRILLED TACO GRINGO

$10.50

CINCO COMBOS

C-1

$10.50

C-2

$11.50

C-3

$10.99

C-4

$12.25

C-5

$10.50

C-6

$11.75

C-7

$12.25

PLATOS DE POLLO

(12) Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.99

(13) Pollo Fundido

$13.99

(13 Carne Asada Fundido

$14.99

(14) Pollo Encremado

$14.99

(15) Pollo Enquesado

$14.50

(15) Steak Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Shrimp Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Veggie Enquesado

$11.50

(16) Quesadilla Regular

$8.99

(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

(16) Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

(16) Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

ENCHILADAS

(17)Enchilada Supreme

$13.25

(18) Enchilada Dinner

$10.50

(19)Enchiladas del Norte

$13.75

(20)Enchiladas Guerrero

$15.90

PEZCADO Y CAMARON

(21) Camarones

$16.50

(21) Camarones Con Piña

$16.50

(22) Tilapia Dinner

$12.50

BURRITOS

(23) Hot and Spicy Burrito

$12.20

(24) Steak Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito

$12.75

(24) Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(25) Reg Burritos Polo

$10.60

(25) Steak Burritos Polo

$11.99

(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo

$11.65

(26) Burrito Supreme

$11.15

(26)Burrito Sup Faja

$11.50

(271)Steak California Burrito

$13.50

(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito

$12.50

(27)SHRIMP California Burrito

$13.50

(28)Burrito Dinner

$12.50

ESPECIALIDADES

(29)Mixed Vegetable Plate

$14.85

(30)Carnitas

$14.85

(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.30

(32) Pork Salsa Verde

$13.25

(33)Carne En Su Jugo

$13.25

(34)Reg Chimichanga

$10.60

(34) Chimichanga Especial

$11.90

(34)Steak Chimichanga

$12.70

(34)Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.70

(35)Chile Colorado

$13.25

FAJITAS Y CARNES

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (1)

$19.60

Our new cut of Steak, marinated strips of choice Angus beef grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)

$35.99

(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.15

We use only the best chicken tenderloins, marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

(37)Chicken Fajitas (2)

$31.80

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$19.60

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$35.99

(38)Fajitas Texanas (1)

$19.10

Choice Angus beef, chicken tenderloins, and shrimp, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

(38)Fajitas Texanas (2)

$33.99

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (1)

$19.90

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (2)

$36.60

(40)Bistec Ala Tampiquena

$16.95

10oz T-Bone steak, served with rice, beans and salad.

(41)Bistec Ala Mexicana

$15.40

(42)Carne Asada

$14.85

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

(43) Tacos Asada Plate (2)

$13.25

(32) Tacos Carne Asada Plate (3)

$15.25

SALADS SOUPS N MORE

Cheesesteak Torta

$11.65

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$9.80

Sopa de Pollo

$10.90

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.20

Steak Fajita Salad

$12.75

Taco Salad

$10.35

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$13.80

Taco Salad Shrimp

$13.80

Bandera

$4.99

Guacamole Salad

$3.45

House Salad

$3.20

Ensalada de Fajita

$5.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

SP1 Speedy Gonzales

$7.95

SP2

$9.80

SP3

$9.80

SP4 Burrito Supreme

$9.00

SP5 REG Chimichanga

$9.30

SP5 Chimi FAJA POLLO

$10.10

SP5 Steak Chimichanga

$11.40

SP6 Reg Taco Salad

$9.30

SP6 Taco Salad FJ POLLO

$10.10

SP6 Steak Taco Salad

$11.40

SP7 Reg Quesadilla

$8.50

SP7 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.55

SP7 Steak Quesadilla

$10.60

SP7 Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.60

SP8 Pollo Enquesado

$11.40

SP8 Steak Enquesado

$11.99

SP9 Tilapia Filet

$8.75

SP10 Nachos Supreme

$10.10

SP10 1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.75

SP11 Mixed Vegetables Plate

$10.90

SP12 Burrito Grande

$9.55

SP13 Steak Fajitas

$12.20

SP14 Chicken Fajitas

$11.15

SP15 Cheesesteak Torta

$10.60

SP16 Huevos Al Gusto

$9.55

CHILDRENS MENU

N-1

$5.60

N-2

$5.60

N-3

$5.50

N-4

$5.60

N-5

$5.60

N-6

$5.60

N-7 Steak

$6.60

N-7 Pollo

$6.60

SIDE ORDERS

Side 4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side 2 Oz Guacamole

$1.99

Side 1 Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side 2 Oz Small Sour Cream

$0.75

Side 4 Oz Large Sour Cream

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side 2 Oz Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Canned Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

O/ Jalapenos preparados

$4.25

Side Fresh Lime Juice And Seasoned

Side Grilled Vegetables

$2.75

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.75

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Habanero Salsa 4oz

$1.75

O/ tortillas maiz

$0.80

O/ tortilla harina

$0.99

Small Salsa

$1.25

8 oz Salsa

$2.50

16 oz Salsa

$4.75

32 oz Salsa

$9.99

Chips y Salsa

$1.99

Small Chips

$1.00

Large Chips

$2.00

O/ 4 oz Tomato

$1.50

Flour Chips

$1.99

Salsa Picosa

$0.99

Salsa Verde Mild

$0.99

Salsa Verde Picosa

$0.99

O/ CEBOLLA PICADA

$0.99

SALSA CREAMY JALAPENO

$0.99

DESSERTS/POSTRES

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$3.45

Sopapilla

$2.90

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.50

Mexican Flan

$3.70

Xangos

$3.99

Candy

$0.25

Churros

$4.25

Delivery Fee

Delivery

$3.00

Accesories

Camisas

$8.00

TO GO MARGARITAS

16 OZ ROCKS (3 drinks)

$17.60

16 OZ FROZEN (1 1/4 drinks)

$7.64

16 OZ SKINNY (3 DRINKS)

$23.45

16 OZ TEXAS ROCKS (3 DRINKS)

$23.45
