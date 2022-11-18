Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cinco de Mayo Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4944 thoroughbred lane, brentwood, TN 37027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill - 4114 Nolensville Pike
No Reviews
4114 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurant