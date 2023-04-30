A map showing the location of Cinco De Mayo -West End 2032 West End AvenueView gallery

Cinco De Mayo -West End 2032 West End Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2032 West End Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

FOOD

APPETIZERS

4oz Cheese Dip

$5.50

8oz Cheese Dip

$9.99

4oz Guacamole Dip

$5.50

8oz Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

$8.50

Bean Dip

$7.75

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Fried Jalapeños Seasoned

$4.75

Fried Jalapeños W/ Aguacate

$7.50

Nachos Supreme Reg

$11.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak

$16.25

Fajita Nachos Sup Texan

$15.50

Fajita Nachos Pollo

$14.50

Fajita Nachos Stk

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Camaron

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon Chicken

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon Steak

$16.25

Nachos Al Carbon Beans

$9.99

Wings (10)

$13.25

Wings (6)

$8.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Tostada Ceviche

$8.99

TACOS

(11)Reg Taco

$3.45

3 (11)Reg Tacos

$8.99

TACOS DORADOS

$12.45

STEAK MEX TACOS (3)

$12.25

SHRIMP MEX TACOS(3)

$12.25

3-MEX GRILLED TACOS

$12.25

3-STEAK TACO GRINGO

$11.25

3-SHRIMP TACO GRINGO

$11.25

3-GRILLED TACO GRINGO

$10.50

CINCO COMBOS

C-1

$10.50

C-2

$11.50

C-3

$10.99

C-4

$12.25

C-5

$10.50

C-6

$11.75

C-7

$12.25

PLATOS DE POLLO

(12) Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.99

(13) Pollo Fundido

$13.99

(13 Carne Asada Fundido

$14.99

(14) Pollo Encremado

$14.99

(15) Pollo Enquesado

$14.50

(15) Steak Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Shrimp Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Veggie Enquesado

$11.50

(16) Quesadilla Regular

$8.99

(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

(16) Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

(16) Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

ENCHILADAS

(17)Enchilada Supreme

$13.25

(18) Enchilada Dinner

$10.50

(19)Enchiladas del Norte

$13.75

(20)Enchiladas Guerrero

$15.90

PEZCADO Y CAMARON

(21) Camarones

$16.50

(21) Camarones Con Piña

$16.50

(22) Tilapia Dinner

$12.50

BURRITOS

(23) Hot and Spicy Burrito

$12.20

(24) Steak Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito

$12.75

(24) Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(25) Reg Burritos Polo

$10.60

(25) Steak Burritos Polo

$11.99

(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo

$11.65

(26) Burrito Supreme

$11.15

(26)Burrito Sup Faja

$11.50

(271)Steak California Burrito

$13.50

(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito

$12.50

(27)SHRIMP California Burrito

$13.50

(28)Burrito Dinner

$12.50

ESPECIALIDADES

(29)Mixed Vegetable Plate

$14.85

(30)Carnitas

$14.85

(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.30

(32) Pork Salsa Verde

$13.25

(33)Carne En Su Jugo

$13.25

(34)Reg Chimichanga

$10.60

(34) Chimichanga Especial

$11.90

(34)Steak Chimichanga

$12.70

(34)Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.70

(35)Chile Colorado

$13.25

FAJITAS Y CARNES

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (1)

$19.60

Our new cut of Steak, marinated strips of choice Angus beef grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)

$35.99

(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.15

We use only the best chicken tenderloins, marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

(37)Chicken Fajitas (2)

$31.80

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$19.60

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$35.99

(38)Fajitas Texanas (1)

$19.10

Choice Angus beef, chicken tenderloins, and shrimp, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

(38)Fajitas Texanas (2)

$33.99

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (1)

$19.90

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (2)

$36.60

(40)Bistec Ala Tampiquena

$16.95

10oz T-Bone steak, served with rice, beans and salad.

(41)Bistec Ala Mexicana

$15.40

(42)Carne Asada

$14.85

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

(43) Tacos Asada Plate (2)

$13.25

(32) Tacos Carne Asada Plate (3)

$15.25

SALADS SOUPS N MORE

Cheesesteak Torta

$11.65

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$9.80

Sopa de Pollo

$10.90

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.20

Steak Fajita Salad

$12.75

Taco Salad

$10.35

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$13.80

Taco Salad Shrimp

$13.80

Bandera

$4.99

Guacamole Salad

$3.45

House Salad

$3.20

Ensalada de Fajita

$5.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

SP1 Speedy Gonzales

$7.95

SP2

$9.80

SP3

$9.80

SP4 Burrito Supreme

$9.00

SP5 REG Chimichanga

$9.30

SP5 Chimi FAJA POLLO

$10.10

SP5 Steak Chimichanga

$11.40

SP6 Reg Taco Salad

$9.30

SP6 Taco Salad FJ POLLO

$10.10

SP6 Steak Taco Salad

$11.40

SP7 Reg Quesadilla

$8.50

SP7 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.55

SP7 Steak Quesadilla

$10.60

SP7 Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.60

SP8 Pollo Enquesado

$11.40

SP8 Steak Enquesado

$11.99

SP9 Tilapia Filet

$8.75

SP10 Nachos Supreme

$10.10

SP10 1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.75

SP11 Mixed Vegetables Plate

$10.90

SP12 Burrito Grande

$9.55

SP13 Steak Fajitas

$12.20

SP14 Chicken Fajitas

$11.15

SP15 Cheesesteak Torta

$10.60

SP16 Huevos Al Gusto

$9.55

CHILDRENS MENU

N-1

$5.60

N-2

$5.60

N-3

$5.50

N-4

$5.60

N-5

$5.60

N-6

$5.60

N-7 Steak

$6.60

N-7 Pollo

$6.60

SIDE ORDERS

Side 4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side 2 Oz Guacamole

$1.99

Side 1 Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side 2 Oz Small Sour Cream

$0.75

Side 4 Oz Large Sour Cream

$1.50

QUESO FRESCO 4 Oz

$2.50

Side 4 Oz Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side 2 Oz Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Canned Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

O/ Jalapenos preparados

$4.25

Side Fresh Lime Juice And Seasoned

Side Grilled Vegetables

$2.75

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.75

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Habanero Salsa 4oz

$1.75

O/ tortillas maiz

$0.80

O/ tortilla harina

$0.99

Small Salsa

$1.25

8 oz Salsa

$2.50

16 oz Salsa

$4.75

32 oz Salsa

$9.99

Chips y Salsa

$1.99

Small Chips

$1.00

Large Chips

$2.00

O/ 4 oz Tomato

$1.50

Flour Chips

$1.99

Salsa Picosa

$0.99

Salsa Verde Mild

$0.99

Salsa Verde Picosa

$0.99

O/ CEBOLLA PICADA

$0.99

SALSA CREAMY JALAPENO

$0.99

DESSERTS/POSTRES

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$3.45

Sopapilla

$2.90

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.50

Mexican Flan

$3.70

Xangos

$3.99

Candy

$0.25

Churros

$4.25

Delivery Fee

Delivery

$3.00

Accesories

Camisas

$8.00

TO GO MARGARITAS

16 OZ ROCKS (3 drinks)

$17.60

16 OZ FROZEN (1 1/4 drinks)

$7.64

16 OZ SKINNY (3 DRINKS)

$23.45

16 OZ TEXAS ROCKS (3 DRINKS)

$23.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2032 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

