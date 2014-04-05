Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant East Nashville

188 Reviews

$

1313 woodland st

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4oz Cheese Dip
(13) Pollo Fundido
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Entrance Fee

Fee

$10.00

Appetizers

4oz Cheese Dip

$5.50

8oz Cheese Dip

$9.99

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

$7.75

4oz Guacamole Dip

$5.50

8oz Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Bean Dip

$7.75

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Fried Jalapeños Seasoned

$4.75

Fried Jalapeños W/ Aguacate

$8.99

Nachos Regular

$9.25

Nachos Supreme Reg

$11.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak

$16.25

Fajita Nachos Sup Texana

$15.99

Fajita Nachos Pollo

$12.99

Fajita Nachos Stk

$13.99

Nachos Al Carbon Chicken

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon Steak

$16.25

Nachos Al Carbon Beans

$8.99

Wings (10)

$13.25

Wings (6)

$8.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Tostada Ceviche

$8.99

A La Carte

(1) Enchilada

$3.65

(2) Chile Relleno

$5.25

(3) Flauta

$3.35

(4) Chalupa

$3.65

(5) Tostada

$4.25

(6) Rice

$2.75

(6) Beans

$2.75

(7) Rice & Beans

$3.75

(8) Tamales

$3.75

(9) Reg Quesadilla

$5.75

(9) Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

(9)Quesadilla Shrimp

$7.99

(9) Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

(10)Reg Burrito

$5.99

(10)Steak Burrito

$7.99

(10)Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.60

Chimi Sola Reg

$6.99

Chimi Sola FJ Pollo

$7.75

Chimi Sola Stk

$7.99

French Fries

$2.50

12 Camarones

$13.50

6 Camarones

$7.50

5 oz Pollo Faja

$7.50

5 oz Steak

$8.50

TACOS AUTENTICOS

3-MEX STEAK TACOS

$11.95

3-MEX SRHIMP TACOS

$11.95

3 MEX GRILLED TACOS

$12.25

TACOS DORADOS SHRIMP

$12.45

TACOS DORADOS FISH

$12.45

TACOS USA

1-CRUNCHY TACOS

$3.45

3-CRUNCHY TACOS

$8.99

3-STEAK TACOS USA

$11.25

3-SHRIMP TACOS USA

$11.25

3-GRILLED TACOS USA

$9.75

Cinco De Mayo Combinations

C-1

$10.50

C-2

$11.50

C-3

$10.99

C-4

$12.25

C-5

$10.50

C-6

$11.75

C-7

$12.25

PLATOS DE POLLO

(12)Taquitos Mexicanos (4)

$12.99

(13) Pollo Fundido

$13.99

(13 Carne Asada Fundido

$14.99

(14) Pollo Encremado

$14.99

(15) Pollo Enquesado

$14.50

(15) Steak Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Shrimp Enquesado

$14.99

(15)Veggie Enquesado

$9.50

(16) Quesadilla Regular

$8.99

(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

(16) Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

(16) Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Enchilada Plates

(17)Enchilada Supreme

$13.25

(18Enchilada Dinner

$10.50

(19)Enchiladas del Norte

$13.75

(20)Enchiladas Guerrero

$15.90

Pescado Y Camaron

(21) Camarones

$16.50

(21) Camarones Con Piña

$16.50

(22) Tilapia Dinner

$12.25

Burritos

(23) Hot and Spicy Burrito

$12.20

(24) Steak Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.75

(25) Reg Burritos Polo

$10.60

(25) Steak Burritos Polo

$11.99

(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo

$11.65

(26) Burrito Supreme

$11.15

(26)Burrito Sup Faja

$12.25

(27)Steak California Burrito

$13.50

(27) CAMARON California Burrito

$13.50

(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito

$12.50

(28)Burrito Dinner

$12.50

Especialidades

(29)MIXED VEGETABLE PLATE

$14.85

(30)Carnitas

$14.85

(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.30

(32) Guisado De salsa verde

$13.25

(33)Carne En Su Jugo

$13.25

(34)Reg Chimichanga

$10.60

(34) Chimichanga Especial

$11.90

(34)Steak Chimichanga

$12.70

(34)Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.70

(35)Chile Colorado

$13.25

Fajitas Y Carnes

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (1)

$19.60

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)

$35.99

(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.15

(37)Chicken Fajitas (2)

$31.80

(37) Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$19.60

(37) Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$35.99

(38)Fajitas Texanas (1)

$19.10

(38)Fajitas Texanas (2)

$31.80

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (1)

$19.60

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (2)

$36.60

(40)Bistec Ala Tampiquena

$16.95

(41)Bistec Ala Mexicana

$15.40

(42)Carne Asada

$14.85

Veggie Fajitas

$9.99

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(2)

$13.25

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(3)

$15.25

Salads, Soups & More

Cheesesteak Torta

$11.65

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$9.80

Sopa de Pollo

$10.90

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.20

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$13.80

Taco Salad

$10.35

Guacamole Salad

$3.45

House Salad

$3.20

Ensalada de Fajita

$4.50

Taco Salad Shrimp

$13.80

Luncheon Specials

SP1 Speedy Gonzales

$7.95

SP2

$9.80

SP3

$9.80

SP4 Burrito Supreme

$8.99

SP5 REG Chimichanga

$9.30

SP5 Chimi FAJA POLLO

$10.10

SP5 Steak Chimichanga

$11.40

SP6 Reg Taco Salad

$9.30

SP6 Taco Salad FJ POLLO

$10.10

SP6 Steak Taco Salad

$11.40

SP7 Reg Quesadilla

$8.50

SP7 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.55

SP7 Steak Quesadilla

$10.60

SP8 Pollo Enquesado

$11.40

SP9 Tilapia Filet

$8.75

SP10 Nachos Supreme

$10.10

SP10 1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.75

SP11 Mixed Vegetables Plate

$10.90

SP12 Burrito Grande

$9.55

SP13 Steak Fajitas

$12.20

SP14 Chicken Fajitas

$11.15

SP15 Cheesesteak Torta

$10.60

SP16 Huevos Al Gusto

$9.55

Children's Menu

N-1

$5.60

N-2

$5.60

N-3

$5.60

N-4

$5.60

N-5

$5.60

N-6

$5.60

N-7 Steak

$6.60

N-7 Pollo

$6.60

Side Orders

Side 4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side 2 Oz Guacamole

$1.99

Side 1 Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side 2 Oz Small Sour Cream

$0.75

Side 4 Oz Large Sour Cream

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side 2 Oz Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Canned Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

O/ Jalapenos preparados

$3.25

Side VEGGIES BCC

$3.75

Side Grilled FJ VEGGIES

$2.75

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Habanero Salsa

$1.75

SALSA CREAMY JALAPENO

$1.75

HOT SALSA VERDE

$1.75

O/ tortillas maiz

$0.80

O/ tortilla harina

$0.99

Small Salsa

$1.25

8 oz Salsa

$2.50

16 oz Salsa

$4.75

32 oz Salsa

$8.99

Small Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$2.50

O/ 4 oz Tomato

$1.50

Flour Chips

$2.99

Salsa Picosa

$0.99

Regular

$0.99

Mild salsa

$0.99

Free Salsa ToGo

BANDERA SALAD

$2.99

Desserts/Postre

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$3.45

Sopapilla

$2.90

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.50

Mexican Flan

$3.70

Xangos

$3.99

Candy

$0.25

CHURROS

$4.25

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.08

Appletini

$6.08

Bloody Mary

$5.21

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.21

Champagne Cocktail

$5.21

Cosmopolitan

$5.21

Daiquiri

$5.21

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.08

Gimlet

$5.21

Greyhound

$5.21

Hot Toddy

$5.21

Hurricane

$5.21

Lemon Drop

$5.21

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.08

Madras

$5.21

Mai Tai

$5.21

Manhattan

$5.21

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$5.21

Mimosa

$5.21

Mint Julep

$5.21

Mojito

$5.21

Moscow Mule

$5.21

Mudslide

$6.08

Old Fashioned

$5.21

Rob Roy

$5.21

Sazerac

$5.21

Screwdriver

$5.21

Sea Breeze

$5.21

Sidecar

$5.21

Tequila Sunrise

$5.21

Tom Collins

$5.21

Whiskey Smash

$5.21

Whiskey Sour

$5.21

White Russian

$5.21

Daiquiry

$6.95

Pina Colada

$5.21

Bahama Mama

$6.08

Delivery Fee

Delivery

$3.00

Accesories

Camisas

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1313 woodland st, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Cerveza Jack's Nashville - 135 2nd Ave N
orange star4.5 • 834
135 2nd ave N Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th Ave S Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - North Gulch
orange star4.7 • 77
418 11th ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1989
orange starNo Reviews
600 9th ave suite 100 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH
orange star4.5 • 37
5055 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - East Nashville
orange star4.7 • 3,375
1892 Eastland Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - East
orange star4.3 • 1,258
519B Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
The Treehouse
orange star4.1 • 1,124
1011 Clearview Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Donut Distillery
orange star4.6 • 771
311 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Chopper
orange star4.0 • 83
1100B Stratton Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Eastwood Deli Co
orange star4.5 • 14
1896 Eastland Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Sylvan Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Donelson
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Green Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Edgefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
12 South
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston