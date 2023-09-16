Full Menu

Appetizers

Small Cheese Dip

$5.99

Large Cheese Dip

$12.99

Small Guacamole

$5.99

Large Guacamole

$12.99

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Tortilla chips, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole

Ceviche

$16.99

Steamed shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo, and tostadas

Mucho Sampler

$17.99

1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, 2 tacos, 3 mozzarella sticks

Bean & Cheese Dip

$8.99

Nachos Del Mar

$18.99

Nachos smothered with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, and pico de gallo

Nachos

Nachos

$7.99

Choriqueso Dip

$9.99

Grilled Mexican style chorizo with queso sauce and tortillas

Fajitas Nachos

$14.99

Homemade tortilla chips, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

Cinco Sampler

$15.99

4 small yellow cheese quesadillas, 1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, lettuce and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks and french fries

Nachos Al Carbon

$17.99

Fajitas

Fiesta Fajitas

$24.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions and mushrooms

Alambre

$24.99

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onions, mushrooms. Cooked in red sauce and topped with cheese

Fajitas with Piña

$22.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and pineapple

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled onion, cauliflower, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms

Fajitas Del Mar

$25.99

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, red bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, zucchini cauliflower and green onions

Double Traditional Style Fajitas

$36.99

Cooked peppers, onions and tomatoes

Single Traditional Style Fajitas

$20.99

Cooked peppers, onions and tomatoes

Burritos

Your Choice Burrito

$14.99

Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and covered with burrito sauce and cheese

Burrito Loco

$18.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Side of rice

Ranchero Burrito

$18.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with green salsa and cheese sauce, side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Burritos Roqueta

$16.99

Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, cheese and side of rice

Hot and Spicy

$15.99

Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice, topped with salsa ranchera, cheese and sour cream

Mucho Grande

$17.99

Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, burrito sauce and cheese sauce

Fajita Burrito

$17.99

Your choice of meat, cooked onions, tomatoes, peppers. Side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce

Dry Burrito Norteño

$15.99

Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado slices and sour cream. (Everything inside)

Steak and Cheese Burrito

$15.99

Steak burrito covered in cheese sauce, side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole

Chicken

Pollo Chipotle

$17.99

Chicken, onions, marinated with chipotle sauce, side of rice and beans

Pollo Supremo

$17.99

Grilled chicken, onions, creamy white sauce, mushrooms, rice and beans

Pollo Toluca

$17.99

Chicken breast, chorizo, cheese sauce, side of rice, beans

Pollo Guanajuato

$19.99

Shrimp and chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Side of rice

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken strips, rice, cheese sauce and tortillas

Sides

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

3 pcs

Flour Tortillas

$1.75

3 pcs

Chopped Tomatoes

$0.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Mushrooms

$3.99

Refried Beans

$3.99

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Rice

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Grilled jalapeños and sautéed onions

Chopped Onions

$0.99

Cactus Nopales

$4.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Limes

$1.99

Cilantro

$0.99

French Fries

$4.99

Jalapeños

$1.99

Grilled, fresh, or pickled

Lettuce

$1.49

Queso Fresco

$2.99

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Refill of Chips or Salsa

$1.49

1/2 Cheese Dip

$2.99

1/2 Guacamole

$2.99

Salsa Verde

$0.99

Fajita Salad

$7.99

Quesadilla

Fajitas Quesadilla

$16.99

Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes and peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce

Bravo Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled chicken chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Six cheese slices of quesadillas, pico de gallo and sour cream

Your Choice Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla Hawaiiana

$16.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushrooms, sautéed onions, sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99

Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Quesadilla Loca

$16.99

Chicken, chorizo, sautéed onions. Served with rice, guacamole, lettuce and fresh tomatoes

La Grande

$17.99

Lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Seafood

Camaron Supremo

$19.99

Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, creamy white mushroom sauce. Side of rice and beans and tortillas

Camarones Diabla

$18.99

Shrimp & sautéed onions with spicy salsa. Side of rice and beans and tortillas

Camarones Al Ajillo

$19.99

Shrimp with garlic, sautéed onions side of rice and beans, tortillas, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas

Shrimp Chipotle

$19.99

Shrimp, onions, creamy chipotle sauce. Side of rice and beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and tortillas

Tilapia De Pescado

$18.99

Grilled tilapia, side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions and tortillas

Coctel De Camarones

$17.99

Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo & lime juice mixed in homemade cocktail sauce and salty crackers

Seafood Molcajete

$29.99

"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Traditional of Mexico

Southwestern Chimis

$18.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach ,green onions, peppers, Monterey Jack cheese. Side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce

Three Flautas

$9.99

Ground beef or chicken

Three Tamales

$11.99

Chicken or pork

Traditional Chimichangas

$15.99

Your choice of meat, topped with red sauce & cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Poblanos Rellenos

$10.99

Cheese or ground beef and cheese

Taquitos Mexicanos

$15.99

Two beef & two chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream. Choice of rice or beans

Acapulco

$15.99

Flour tortilla topped with meat, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico and rice

Especialidades

Traditional Molcajete

$27.99

"Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete". Grilled sliced rib eye, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales, queso fresco. Side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Lengua De Vaca

$19.99

Sliced tongue meat, mild salsa, rice, beans. Choice of green or red salsa

Carne Asada

$19.99

Grilled sliced of rib eye, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado and tomatoes

Jalisco

$18.99

Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions, peppers over rice and covered with queso sauce

Carnitas

$16.99

Deep-fried pork until tender. Rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Cena Mexicana

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast, slice of rib eye steak, shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño toreado

Soups

Chicken & Tortilla

$11.99

Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco and tortilla chips

Chicken & Rice

$9.99

Shredded chicken, Spanish rice, lime and pico de gallo

Tacos

Create Your Own Tacos

$11.99

Three corn or flour tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.99

Three corn or flour tilapia tacos. Side of rice, lettuce, avocado and tomatoes

3 Soft Tacos

$10.49

Three soft tacos. With lettuce and cheese

3 Hard Tacos

$10.49

Three hard tacos. With lettuce & cheese

Tacos De Lengua

$17.99

Three corn or flour, beef tongue tacos side of rice and beans, cilantro and onions

Grilled Tacos Dinner

$16.99

3 corn or flour, your choice of meat. Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and lime

Salad

Garden Salad

$13.99

Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and lettuce

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Cooked onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and lettuce

Texas Style Taco Salad

$15.99

Your choice of meat, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans on the bottom. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Taco Salad

$12.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Vegetarian Plates

A. One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada, and Refried Beans

$13.99

B. Two Bean Burritos Topped with Cheese Sauce and Rice

$13.99

C. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Chalupa

$13.99

D. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla, and One Chalupa

$13.99

Mushrooms Quesadilla

$14.99

Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice

Create Your Own Combo

Create Your Own Combo

$14.99

Served with rice and beans. Pick two

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$16.99

Five different enchiladas. One cheese, one chicken, two beef, one bean. Topped with mild sauce and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with pulled pork in green tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Trio

$16.99

One cheese, one chicken, one bean, side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of rice or beans

Three Enchiladas

$9.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

3 enchiladas topped with mild green sauce and cheese side of rice & beans. Shredded chicken

Enchiladas Locas

$14.99

Three enchiladas. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole

Dessert

Churros

$6.99

Deep Fried Ice cream

$6.99

Xango

$6.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Flan

$6.99

A La Carte/Extra

Corn on the Cob

$6.99

1 Grilled Taco

$4.99

1 Hard Taco

$3.00

1 Soft Taco

$3.00

1 Hard 1 Soft

$6.00

2 Grilled Tacos

$8.99

2 Hard Tacos

$6.00

2 Soft Tacos

$6.00

2 Hard 1 Soft

$10.49

2 Soft 1 Hard

$10.49

1 Chimi

$4.99

1 Enchilada

$3.49

1 Tostada

$4.99

2 Tostadas

$8.99

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Medium Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chalupa

$4.99

1 Flauta

$3.49

1 Tamal

$3.99

2 Tamal

$7.99

Add 6 Extra Shrimp

$6.99

Order of Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Lg Chips

$2.99

Md Chips

$1.99

Sm Chips

$1.49

16 Oz Salsa

$9.99

3.5 Oz Salsa

$1.49

5.5 Oz Salsa

$2.99

Chipotle Salsa

$1.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.99

Kid's Menu

(C) Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

(D) Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

(E) Taco Nino

$6.99

(G) One Burrito

$6.99

(I) Enchilada

$6.99

(L) Mini Nachos

$6.99

Mac & Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Drinks Menu

Draft Beers

34 Oz Seasonal

$10.99

20 Oz Seasonal

$8.99

34 Oz Bud Light

$10.99

20 Oz Bud Light

$8.99

34 Oz Two Hearted

$10.99

20 Oz Two Hearted

$8.99

34 Oz Dos X*

$10.99

20 Oz Dos X*

$8.99

Beer Bottles - Domestic

Bud Light

$4.99

Budweiser

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Samuel Adams

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

Beer Bottles - Imported

Corona

$5.99

Corona Light

$5.99

Corona Premier

$5.99

Modelo

$5.99

Modelo Negra

$5.99

X* Lager

$5.99

X* Amber

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Victoria

$5.99

Blue Moon

$5.99

Tecate

$5.99

Tequila

Silver

$6.99

Reposado

$7.99

Anejo

$9.99

Liquor

Absolut

$6.99

Tito's

$6.99

Grey Goose

$6.99

Dry Bombay

$6.99

Bombay Sapphire

$6.99

Tanqueray

$6.99

Bacardi

$6.99

Captain Morgan

$6.99

Malibu

$6.99

Canadian Club

$6.99

Crown Royal

$6.99

Jack Daniel's

$6.99

Jameson

$6.99

Marker's Mark

$6.99

Chivas Regal

$7.99

Margaritas

20 Oz Ultimate Margarita

$14.99

On the rocks. 1800 tequila reposado, cointreau, Grand Marnier, and house margarita mixed

38 Oz Ultimate Margarita

$21.99

On the rocks. 1800 tequila reposado, cointreau, Grand Marnier, and house margarita mixed

20 Oz House Margaritas

$10.99

Frozen - on the rocks. House tequila, triple sec, curaçao, and house margarita mixed

38 Oz House Margaritas

$17.99

Frozen - on the rocks. House tequila, triple sec, curaçao, and house margarita mixed

20 oz Jalapeño Margarita

$14.99

20 oz. On the rocks. 100% Agave tequila, Chile liquor, fresh jalapeño, Ancho Reyes, and pineapple

Sangria with Fruit

$8.99

20 oz

Moscow Mule

$9.99

16 oz

Mexican Mule

$10.99

16 oz

Paloma Milagro

$11.99

16 oz

20 oz Ultimate Jalapeño Margarita

$16.99

38 oz Ultimate Jalapeño Margarita

$21.99

20 oz Coronarita

$14.99

20 oz Ultimate Coronarita

$16.99

White and Blush Wines

Riesling

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rosé

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Flavored Lemonade

Raspberry

$3.99

Mango

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Jarritos

Grapefruit

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Fruit Punch

$3.99

Guava

$3.99

Lime

$3.99

Mango

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Pineapple

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Tamarind

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.99

Kid's Drink

$2.99

Perrier

$3.99

Tonic

$3.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Juices

Apple

$4.99

Cranberry

$4.99

Orange

$4.99

Pineapple*

$4.99

Red Wines

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Sparkling Wine

J. Roget Spumante

$7.00

Mimosas

Sunny Mimosa

$9.99

Sparkling wine, orange juice and grenadine

Mexican Mimosa

$9.99

Milagro silver, sparkling wine and orange juice

Spumante Mimosa

$9.99

Sparkling wine, orange juice and grand marnier

Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.49

Red Bull

$4.99

Horchata

$5.99

TO GO Alcoholic Drinks

20 oz Togo Marg

$14.99

32 oz Togo Marg

$19.99

16 Oz Draft Beer togo

$8.99

16 oz DT Togo Marg

$10.99