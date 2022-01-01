Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

230 Reviews

$

358 White Bridge Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(9) Cheese Quesadilla
4oz Cheese Dip
8oz Cheese Dip

Appetizers

4oz Cheese Dip

$5.50

8oz Cheese Dip

$9.99

4oz Guacamole Dip

$5.50

8oz Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

$8.50

Bean Dip

$7.75

Queso Fundido

$10.99

Fried Jalapeños Seasoned

$4.50

Fried Jalapeños W/ Aguacate

$8.21

Nachos Regular

$9.25

Nachos Supreme Reg

$11.99

Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak

$16.25

Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken

$14.99

Fajita Nachos Sup Texana

$16.25

Fajita Nachos Pollo

$14.55

Fajita Nachos Stk

$15.80

Fajita Nachos Camaron

$15.80

Nachos Al Carbon Chicken

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon Steak

$16.65

Nachos Al Carbon Beans

$10.55

WINGS (10)

$13.25

WINGS (6)

$8.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

TOSTADA CEVICHE

$8.99

A La Carte

(1) Enchilada

$3.65

(2) Chile Relleno

$5.25

(3) Flauta

$3.35

(4) Chalupa

$3.35

(5) Tostada

$4.35

(6) Rice

$2.75

(6) Beans

$2.75

(7) Rice & Beans

$3.75

Cheesy Rice

$3.70

(8) Tamales

$3.75

(9) Reg Quesadilla

$5.75

(9) Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

(9)Quesadilla Shrimp

$7.99

(9) Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Quesadilla Grande

$10.50

(10)Reg Burrito

$5.99

(10)Steak Burrito

$7.99

(10)Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.60

Chimi Sola Reg

$7.40

Chimi Sola FJ Pollo

$9.40

Chimi Sola Stk

$8.75

French Fries

$3.99

(1) Street Taco #1

$3.99

(1) Street Taco #2

$4.25

12 Camarones

$13.99

6 Camarones

$7.99

Orden Pollo Faja (5oz)

$7.99

Orden Steak (5oz)

$9.50

Taquitos Mexicanos (4)

$12.99

Orden Pollo Linea

$4.50

Order Carne Molida

$4.50

Una Pechuga

$4.75

TACOS

1-(11) REG TACO

$3.45

3-(11) REG TACOS

$8.99

TACOS DORADOS

$12.45

3-STEAK MEX TACOS

$11.95

3-SHRIMP MEX TACOS

$11.95

3- PEZ MEX TACOS

$12.25

3-STREET MEX TACOS

$12.25

4-STREET MEX TACOS

$15.00

3- STEAK TACOS American

$11.95

3-SHRIMP TACOS American

$11.95

3- PEZ TACOS American

$12.25

3-GRILLED TACO American

$12.25

4-TACO American

$15.00

CINCO COMBOS

C-1

$10.50

C-2

$11.50

C-3

$10.99

C-4

$12.25

C-5

$10.50

C-6

$11.75

C-7

$12.25

PLATOS DE POLLO

(12)TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$12.99

(13) Pollo Fundido

$13.99

(13 Carne Asada Fundido

$14.99

(14) Pollo Encremado

$14.99

(15) Pollo Enquesado

$14.50

(15) Steak Enquesado

$15.85

(15)Shrimp Enquesado

$15.85

(15)Veggie Enquesado

$12.19

(16) Quesadilla Regular

$8.99

(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

(16) Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

(16) Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Enchilada Plates

(17)Enchilada Supreme

$13.25

(18Enchilada Dinner

$10.50

(19)Enchiladas del Norte

$13.75

(20)Enchiladas Guerrero

$15.90

PEZCADO Y CAMARON

(21) Camarones

$16.50

(21)Camarones Con Piña

$16.50

(22) Tilapia Dinner

$12.25

BURRITOS

(23) HOT AND SPICY BURRITO

$12.20

(24) Steak Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.75

(24) Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$14.75

(25) Reg Burritos Polo

$10.60

(25) Steak Burritos Polo

$11.99

(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo

$11.65

(26) Burrito Supreme

$11.15

(26)Burrito Sup Faja

$13.50

(27)Steak California Burrito

$13.50

(27) CAMARON California Burrito

$13.50

(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito

$12.50

(28)Burrito Dinner

$12.50

Especialidades

(29)Mixed Vegetable Plate

$14.85

(30)Carnitas

$14.85

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.40

Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.30

(31) PUERCO SALSA VERDE

$13.25

(32)Carne En Su Jugo

$13.25

(33)Reg Chimichanga

$10.60

(33) CHIMICHANGA ESPECIAL

$11.90

(33)Steak Chimichanga

$12.70

(33)Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.70

(34)Chile Colorado

$13.25

Fajitas Y Carnes

Serve with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

(35)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (1)

$19.60

Serve with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

(35)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)

$35.99

Serve with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.

(36)Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.15

(36)Chicken Fajitas (2)

$31.80

Veggie Fajitas

$12.70

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$19.60

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$35.99

(37)Fajitas Texanas (1)

$19.10

(37)Fajitas Texanas (2)

$33.90

(38)Parrilla Mexicana (1)

$19.90

(38)Parrilla Mexicana (2)

$36.60

(39)Bistec Ala Tampiquena

$16.95

(41)Bistec Ala Mexicana

$15.40

(42)Carne Asada

$14.85

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(2)

$13.25

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(3)

$15.25

Salads, Soups & More

Cheesesteak Torta

$11.65

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$9.80

Sopa de Pollo

$10.90

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.20

Steak Fajita Salad

$13.75

Taco Salad

$10.35

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$13.80

Taco Salad Shrimp

$13.80

Bandera

$4.75

Guacamole Salad

$3.45

House Salad

$3.20

Ensalada de Fajita

$6.35

Luncheon Specials

SP1 Speedy Gonzales

$7.95

SP2

$9.80

SP3

$9.80

SP4 Burrito Supreme

$9.00

SP5 REG Chimichanga

$9.30

SP5 Chimi FAJA POLLO

$10.10

SP5 Steak Chimichanga

$11.40

SP6 Reg Taco Salad

$9.30

SP6 Taco Salad FJ POLLO

$10.10

SP6 Steak Taco Salad

$11.40

SP7 Reg Quesadilla

$8.50

SP7 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.55

SP7 Steak Quesadilla

$10.60

SP7 Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.60

SP8 Pollo Enquesado

$11.40

SP8 Steak Enquesado

$12.71

SP9 Tilapia Filet

$8.75

SP10 Nachos Supreme

$10.10

SP10 1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.75

SP11 Mixed Vegetables Plate

$10.90

SP12 Burrito Grande

$9.55

SP13 Steak Fajitas

$12.20

SP14 Chicken Fajitas

$11.15

SP15 Cheesesteak Torta

$10.60

SP16 Huevos Al Gusto

$9.55

Children's Menu

N-1

$5.60

N-2

$5.60

N-3

$5.60

N-4

$5.60

N-5

$5.60

N-6

$5.60

N-7 Steak

$6.60

N-7 Pollo

$6.60

Side Orders

Side 4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

O/ 4 oz Tomato

$0.99

Side 2 Oz Guacamole

$1.99

Side 1 Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Side 2 Oz Small Sour Cream

$0.75

Side 4 Oz Large Sour Cream

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side 2 Oz Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Canned Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

O/ Jalapenos TOREADOS

$3.25

Side Fresh Lime Juice And Seasoned

Grilled Jalapeños

$2.99

Side Grilled Vegetables

$2.75

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.25

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Habanero Salsa

$1.75

O/ tortillas maiz

$0.80

O/ tortilla harina

$0.99

Small Salsa

$1.50

8 oz Salsa

$3.25

16 oz Salsa

$5.50

32 oz Salsa

$10.25

CREAMY JALAPENO

$1.75

Salsa Verde Picosa

$1.75

Salsa Verde Mild

$1.75

Salsa Picosa ROJA

$1.75

Chips y Salsa

$2.99

Small Chips

$1.75

Large Chips

$2.75

Flour Chips

$3.45

Desserts/Postre

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$3.45

Sopapilla

$2.90

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.50

Mexican Flan

$3.70

Xangos

$3.99

Churros

$4.25

Candy

$0.25

TOGO Margarita

(16oz) MARG ROACK (3 DRINKS)

$17.60

(16oz) Margarita Frozen (1 1/4 DRINKS)

$7.64

16 OZ SKINNY (3 DRINKS)

$23.45

16 OZ TEXAS ROCKS (3 DRINKS)

$23.45

Cervezas

Domestic Bottles

$4.50

Import Bottles

$5.50

DOM Pitcher

$10.42

IMP Pitcher

$11.99

DOM 32 oz Large Mug

$7.99

IMP 32 oz Large Mug

$8.99

DOM 16 oz Mug

$4.99

IMP 16 oz Mug

$5.75

Delivery Fee

Delivery

$3.00

Accesories

Camisas

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
orange starNo Reviews
905 51st Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
5104 Centennial Boulevard Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,498
4013 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park
orange star4.5 • 483
4500 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Local Taco - Sylvan Park
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Murphy Road Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Tin Cup Coffee - White Bridge - 95 White Bridge Rd Ste 108
orange starNo Reviews
95 White Bridge Rd Ste 108 Nashville, TN 37205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston