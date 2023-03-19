Main picView gallery

Cinco Soles 3418 11th Street NW

3418 11th Street NW

Washington, DC 20010

Para La Mesa Menu

La Mesa

Guacamole

$13.00

Avocados, onions, lime, cilantro, served with crispy chicharron.

Tacos Placeros

$13.00

Nopales, onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos, queso fresco, served with fresh and warm corn tortillas.

Online Ordering Menu

Appetizers (Copy)

Guacamole

$13.00

Avocados, onions, lime, cilantro, served with crispy chicharron.

Tacos Placeros

$13.00

Nopales, onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos, queso fresco, served with fresh and warm corn tortillas.

Aguachile de Mandarina

$16.00

Mandarin leche de tigre, tiger shrimp, carrots and scallions.

Ceviche Negro

$16.00

Ocotopus, cucumber, serrano peppers, sweet potato puree, squid ink, and onions.

Tostada de Pescado

$16.00

mahi mahi, ponzu, lime aioli, serrano peppers, orange, topped with fresh greens

Tacos (Copy)

Carne Asada

$12.00

Order of 2 Marinated Skirt Steak and salsa roja

Al Pastor

$12.00

Trompo slow roasted pork loin, pineapple, salsa verde.

Pescado

$12.00

Breaded Mahi Mahi, pickled cabbage, jalapeno tarter sauce, served on flour tortillas.

Gordita

$12.00

Corn cake, guacamole, manchego cheese, stuffed with choice of meat, carne asada or al pastor

Mix and Match

$16.00

Three Tacos Mix and Match

Salads (Copy)

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Sweet Peppers, capers, scallions, dijon vinaigrette.

Charred Kale

$15.00

butternut squash, pepitas, dijon vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes, golden and red beets, cottage cheese, peanut vinaigrette

Mains (Copy)

Tamal de Frijol

$20.00

corn husk steamed tamal, peanut mole, arroz rojo

Pollo con Mole

$22.00

Chicken Breast, peanut mole, arroz rojo

Pescado al Mojo

$35.00

Mariniated mojo dorado served with fresh salad

Nueva York Strip

$35.00

10 oz NY Strip Steak, chimichurri, yuca fries, spicy aioli

Langosta Borracha

$38.00

Poached Lobster, mezcal bisque, baby corn

Extras (Copy)

Arroz Rojo

$4.00

Side of Arroz Rojo

Side of Peanut Mole

$6.00

6 Oz side of Peanut Mole

Side of Yuca Fries

$4.00

Side of Yuca Fries

Ceviches Y Tostadas Menu

Ceviches y Tostadas

Aguachile de Mandarina

$16.00

Ceviche Negro

$16.00

Tostada de Pescado

$16.00

Taco Menu

Tacos

Carne Asada

$12.00

Al Pastor

$12.00

Pescado

$13.00

Gordita

$12.00

Mix and Match Tacos

$16.00

Fuertes Menu

Fuertes

Tamal De Frijol

$20.00

Pollo con Mole

$22.00

Pescado al Mojo

$35.00

Nueva York Strip

$35.00

Langosta Borracha

$38.00

Postres Menu

Postres

Churros

$14.00

Passion-Colada

$16.00

Croquetas de arroz

$14.00

Ensaladas Menu

Ensaladas

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Charred Kale

$15.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Wine Menu

Vino Tinto

Finca La Carodilla "Canto De Luna"

$60.00

Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon

Monte Xanic Calixa

$55.00

Aresti Pinot Noir

Goros Monastrell Syrah

Vino Blanco

Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc

Monte Xanic Chenin Blanc

Monte Xanic Chardonnay

Sangria

Red Sangria

Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

Soles Margarita

$14.00

La Campana

$14.00

La Guayaba

$14.00

La Dama

$14.00

El Burro Mestizo

$14.00

Para Todo Mal

$14.00

Naked In Tulum

$14.00

Chilango Mango

$14.00

Pineapple Express

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Spirits Menu

Tequilas

Libelula Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Terramana Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Gila Blanco

$25.00

Don Julio 70th

$20.00

Maestro Dobel

$24.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Gila Reposado

$25.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio

$17.00

Gila

$25.00

Mezcales

Montelobos Espadin

$13.00

Vago Espadin

$14.00

Rompe Corazones Joven

$13.00

Rompe Corazones Reposado

$14.00

Vago Ensamble

$17.00

Montelobos Ensamble

$16.00

400 Conejos Joven

$16.00

400 Conejos Cuishe

$24.00

400 Conejos Tobala

$24.00

Del Maguey Minero

$24.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$24.00

Bozal Calabaza

$24.00

Bozal Tobasiche

$24.00

Bozal Sacatoro

$24.00

Whisky/Rye

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

High West Whiskey

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Busker

$11.00

Single Malt

Oban 14

$22.00

Macallan

$18.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Whitley Neill

$12.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Rum

Baccardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$10.00

N/A Beverage Menu

Soda

Diet Coke

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Jarritos

Jarritos GrapeFruit

$5.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$5.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$5.00

Jarritos Watermelon

$5.00

Jarritos Lime

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$5.00

Jarritos Guava

$5.00

Water

Topochico

$5.00

Smeraldina Still Water

$5.00

Beer Menu

Beer

Pacifico

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Monopolio

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Sides Menu

Sides

Arroz

$4.00

Chicharron

$4.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Extra Mole

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy an authentic Mexican restaurant with fresh ingredients.

Location

3418 11th Street NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

