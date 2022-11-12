Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cinco 5 International

780 Reviews

$$

112 W Colfax Ave

South Bend, IN 46601

Order Again

Appetizers

Basket Fries

$4.00
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$7.00Out of stock

Made to order.! Cheddar cheese with mix cheese, House seasonings

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Signature corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa

Crispy Spinach

Crispy Spinach

$3.50

Deep fried spinach with a lemon pepper seasoning

Dumplings

Dumplings

$6.00

Deep fried filled with cabbage, onions, tofu. Choice of pork or veggie

Fried tofu

Fried tofu

$4.00

Fried tofu served with a side of sweet and sour sauce mixed in crushed peanuts and onion

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.50

Avocado, tomato, lime, onion, cilantro. Served with our signature corn tortilla chips

Macho Nachos

$12.00

Signature corn tortilla chips covered with beans, mix cheese. Topped with choice of chicken or steak. Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, and guacamole

Sope

Sope

$4.50

A small disc of fried corn dough, topped with beans, lettuce, protein choice and topped with queso fresco.

Tamal

Tamal

$3.50

Masa (dough) stuffed with your choice of pork, marinated in red salsa or shredded chicken, marinated in green salsa. Wrapped in corn husk and steamed

Thai Egg Roll

Thai Egg Roll

$3.00

Filled with cabbage, carrots, vermicelli rice noodles, and a side of sweet and sour sauce

Tostada

$3.00

Homemade crunchy corn tortilla, topped with beans choice of protein, lettuce and queso fresco.

Quesadillas

#33 Quesadilla

#33 Quesadilla

$15.50

Shrimp, steak, chicken, with mixed cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro. Served with a side of rice and sour cream

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.50

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, bell pepper mix, onions, fresh jalapeño, tomato. Caramelized in a special sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole over a bed of shredded lettuce

Mexican Quesadilla

Mexican Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, refried beans, fresh jalapeño, tomato, onions. Served with a side of guacamole, rice and beans

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.50

Mixed cheese, shrimp, pico de gallo. Served with sour cream, guacamole over a bed of shreaded lettuce

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50

Mixed cheese, grilled asparagus, spinach, tomato, bell pepper mix. Served with sour cream, guacamole over a bed of shredder lettuce

Burritos

Burrito

$10.50

Choice of protein in a flour tortilla with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and beans

Burrito Campechano

$14.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) and steak with mozzarella cheese, jalapeño, lettuce, onions, tomato and beans. Served with a side of rice, sour cream and guacamole

Veggie Burrito

$10.50

Mixed cheese, grilled asparagus, spinach, bell pepper mix, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Burger

Burger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of fries. (50 cents per additional cheese, topping, and sauce)
Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$9.00

Chicken Burger

$9.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Home Dishes

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$9.50

Grilled skirt steak, signature corn tortilla chips, homemade salsa, scrambled egg mixed in, topped with queso fresco. Side of sour cream and guacamole

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$9.00

Corn tortilla wrapped with choice of chicken or ground beef covered with homemade salsa, mixed cheese and topped with queso fresco. Served with side of sour cream, rice and beans

House Wrap

House Wrap

$9.50

Flour tortilla with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, grilled chicken, bell pepper mix, tomato, bacon, and tortilla chips, mixed with ranch dressing. Served with a side of fries.

Fried Tamales

$14.00

In house made, preped and cooked. Your choice of shredded chicken, marinated in green salsa or pork , marinated in red salsa. Deep fried, covered with salsa, melted cheese on top and topped with queso fresco. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and beans

Bistek Ranchero

Bistek Ranchero

$20.00

Grilled skirt steak topped with cooked bell pepper mix, onions in a spicy tomato base salsa. Served with a side of guacamole, rice, beans, and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Grilled salmon, topped with mango salsa. Served with side of Jasmin rice and grilled asparagus

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00Out of stock
Grilled Chicken with Vegetables

Grilled Chicken with Vegetables

$12.00

Siam Thai

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$14.00

Sautéed sliced chicken, carrots, garlic, onion. Topped with cashew nuts and a side of Jasmine rice

Red Curry (Gang dang)

$13.50

Sliced chicken with sliced bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves in Thai spicy red curry sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Khao Pad

Khao Pad

$13.50

Fried rice with sliced chicken, egg, broccoli, and mixed vegetables in a Thai delicate soy sauce

Neua Nam Man Hoi

Neua Nam Man Hoi

$19.00

Marinated sliced beef with garlic, mushroom, green onion, and broccoli in a Korean special sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Pad Ka Praw

$13.50

Sautéed sliced chicken, mix onions, bell pepper mix, Thai basil leaves in a Special Thai sauce. Served with a side of Jasmin rice

Pad Khing

Pad Khing

$13.50

Sautéed sliced chicken, cabbage, garlic, carrots, onion, and mushroom in a delicate ginger sauce. served with Jasmine rice

Pad Pak

$11.50

Stir-fried mixed vegetables , bean sprouts in a Thai delicate soy sauce . Served with side of Jasmine rice

Pad Prik Pao

$14.00

Sautéed sliced chicken, cabbage, garlic, carrots, bell pepper, mix onion, and fresh Thai basil leaves. Cooked in exotic chili and herb sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$14.00

Stir- fried wide noodles, chicken, egg, broccoli, carrots, cabbage. Cooked in a special Thai sauce

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, mix onion, tofu, chopped sweet radish. Cooked in a special Thai tamarind base sauce.. Topped with crushed peanuts

Siam Noodles

Siam Noodles

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with chicken, egg, broccoli, bean sprouts, carrots, bell pepper mix, mushroom, cabbage Thai basil leaves . Cooked in a special Thai sauce

Tofu Curry

Tofu Curry

$13.50

Fried tofu with carrots, bell pepper mix, broccoli, bean sprouts, cabbage, and mushrooms in Thai spicy red curry sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Salad

Mango Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, thin shredded carrots, tomato, cucumber, fresh sliced mango, bell pepper mix. With side of signature mango dressing

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with salad mix, thin shredded carrots, and topped with mixed cheese, avocado and sour cream

Side Salad

$3.00

Fajitas

Fajitas come with bell pepper mix, onions, fresh jalapeño, and tomato. Served with a side of sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, mixed cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Seafood Fajita

$20.00

Shrimp and Tilapia Fajitas come with bell pepper mix, onions, fresh jalapeño, and tomato. Served with a side of sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, mixed cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Michoacan Fajita

Michoacan Fajita

$19.00

Chorizo, chicken and skirt steak

Arrachera Fajita

$19.00

Skirt Steak

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$15.00

Mixed Fajita

$17.50

Skirt steak, chicken

Veggie Fajita

$13.00

Asparagus, spinach

Tacos

Dinner Tacos

Dinner Tacos

$11.00

Four Mexican style tacos, choice of a protein. Served with rice and beans Any alterations will change the price

Blackened Tacos

Blackened Tacos

Three tacos with flour tortilla, lettuce, mango salsa, aioli sauce, and side of Mexican rice

Tacos

Tacos

Mexican style= Corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, lime.......................... American style= Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese

-Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Horchata

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.75

MILK

$2.25

Sangria Senoreal

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.75

Thai Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

WATER

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00
$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00
$35 Gift Certificate

$35 Gift Certificate

$35.00
$50 Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00
$100 Gift Certificate

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$20 Free gift Certificate

Catering

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$30.00+

1/2 bag feed 40 ppl Full bag feed 100 ppl

Guacamole

Guacamole

$67.00+

1/2 pan feeds minimum 17 ppl Full pan feeds 50 ppl (Comes with chips)

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$25.00+

1/2 pan feeds min 15 ppl Full pan feeds 45-50 ppl

Refried Beans

$20.00+

1/2 half pan feeds 20 Full pan feeds 60

Taco Bar Catering

Chicken

Mexican style includes corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, limes American style includes flour tortilla, lettuce , tomato, cheese

Ground Beef

Ground Beef

Mexican style includes corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, limes American style includes flour tortilla, lettuce , tomato, cheese

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

Mexican style includes corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, limes American style includes flour tortilla, lettuce , tomato, cheese

Steak

Steak

Mexican style includes corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, limes American style includes flour tortilla, lettuce , tomato, cheese

Mix 1/2 Pan (25-30 Tacos)

Mix 1/2 Pan (25-30 Tacos)

Choose two different protein and style options. Mexican style includes corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, limes American style includes flour tortilla, lettuce , tomato, cheese

Thai Catering

Khao Pad

Khao Pad

1/2 pan Feeds 8-10 people Fried rice with protein choice, egg, broccoli, and mixed vegetables in Thai delicate soy sauce

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

1/2 pan Feeds 8-10 people Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage. Cooked in a unique Thai soy sauce

Pad Thai

1/2 pan Feeds 8-10 people Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, mix onions, tofu, chopped radish. Cooked in a special Thai tamarind base sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.50+

Margarita Kits

Classic Jimador

$12.00Out of stock

Made with fresh lime juice 21+ to purchase (have valid ID when picking up)

Spicy Cucumber Jimador

$14.00Out of stock

Made with fresh lime juice 21+ to purchase (have valid ID when picking up)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cinco 5 International! Food for every mood.

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend, IN 46601

