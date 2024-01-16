La Calenda - Cinco de Mayo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
.
Location
6518 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Model Bakery | Mini Model (Yountville)
No Reviews
6523 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Yountville
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurant
More near Yountville