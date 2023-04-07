Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cinco De Mayo Taqueria

No reviews yet

1620 Fort Riliey Blvd

Manhattan, KS 66502

APPETIZER

Salsa, Guac and Cheese Sampler

$13.29
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$4.49+

House made white American cheese dip

Cinco De Mayo Dip

$4.49+

American cheese dip with pico de gallo and seasoned ground beef

Bean Dip

$4.49+

Guacamole

$5.59+

Fresh Guacamole made fresh in our kitchen every day

Queso Fundido

$4.49+

Our house made chorizo topped with white American cheese sauce and a lime wedge. Served with chips

NACHOS

Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Fajita Nachos

$12.19

Steak or Chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Cinco De Mayo Supreme Nachos

Cinco De Mayo Supreme Nachos

$9.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken and beans served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Ground Beef Nachos

$7.79

Ground beef nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$7.79

Shredded chicken nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Cheese Nachos

$7.79

House nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Shrimp Nachos

$9.99

Seasoned shrimp cooked with onions, bells peppers and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Bean Nachos

$7.79

Bean nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

QUESADILLA

Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole
Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.89

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions topped with rice, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.89

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cinco De Mayo Quesadilla

$12.19

Fajita steak or chicken with cheese. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.19

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, sauteed vegetables, and beans. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

$8.89

Ground Beef or shredded chicken with cheese. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.19

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.

TACOS

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

Topped with fresh cilantro and onions. Salsa verde on the side

Taco Basket

Taco Basket

Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Taquitos Mexicanos

Taquitos Mexicanos

$16.59

Four corn tortillas rolled tacos. Your choice of shredded beef or chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa picosa.

Seafood Tacos

Corn tortillas tacos filled with shrimp or tilapia, rice, red cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapeno and cilantro.

Grande Taco

$16.59

Flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, beans and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

COMBINACIONES

Choice of rice, refried beans, or charros beans

#1 - Taco & 2 Enchiladas

#2 - Enchilada, Chile Relleno, & Taco

#3 - 2 Enchiladas

#3 - 2 Enchiladas

#4 - Enchilada & Taco

#4 - Enchilada & Taco

#5 - Enchilada & Chile Relleno

#6 - Enchilada & Tamale

#7 - Taco & Chicken Quesadilla

#8 - 2 Tacos

#9 - Burrito, Taco & Enchiladas

#10 - Enchilada & Chicken Quesadilla

#11 - Enchilada, Burrito & Chile Relleno

#12 - Burrito, Enchilada & Tamale

#13 - Burrito & Enchilada

SPECIALES

Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice and choice of refried or charros beans
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$16.59

Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.59

Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, beans, onions, bell peppers and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Chimichanga

$16.59

Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of fajita steak or fajita chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.19

Fried Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and sautéed vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Especial Dinner

$18.79

A burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chalupa and taco. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Colorado

$16.59

Steak cooked in rojo(red) sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Cinco De Mayo Enchiladas

$14.39

Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef and (rojo)red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Verdes

Enchilada Verdes

$14.39

Two shredded chicken or pork enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Supreme Enchiladas

Supreme Enchiladas

$14.39

Cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef and beans enchilada topped with rojo(red) sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Suizas Enchiladas

$14.39

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken topped with green sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.29

Two shrimp enchiladas topped with green sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Build Your Own Enchilada

Build Your Own Enchilada

$14.39

Build your enchilada platter the way you want. Mix and match up to three meats and three sauces.

BURRITOS

Burrito Jalisco

$13.29

Grilled chicken or steak with beans and shredded cheese burrito. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Supreme

$12.19

Ground beef burrito with beans topped with rojo(red) sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Bandera

Burrito Bandera

$16.59

Rice, beans, steak, chicken and shredded beef. Covered in red sauce, cheese dip and green sauce.

Burrito California

Burrito California

$16.59

Grilled chicken or steak with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, topped with cheese dip.

Burrito Cheese Steak

$13.29

Steak, cheese sauce and onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Burrito Sancho

$14.39

Ground beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served rice and beans.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, mushrooms and bean burrito. Served with broccoli, cauliflower and rice.

Burrito Mexicanos

$14.39

Two burritos, chicken, beef with beans. Topped with rojo(red) sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheeses.

Beef Burrito

$5.59

Ground beef burrito topped with rojo(red) sauce and cheese

Chicken Burrito

$5.59

Shredded chicken burrito topped with rojo(red) sauce and cheese

Burrito Maravilla

$12.19

Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and beans. Served with guacamole salad and rice.

Burrito Carnitas

$11.69

Shredded pork burrito topped with cheeses sauce and served with rice and beans.

Burrito Verde

$11.69

Pork burrito topped with green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

FAJITAS

Served with house made tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice and choice of refried or charros beans.
Fajitas

Fajitas

$17.69

Grilled steak or chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers.

Fajitas for TWO

Fajitas for TWO

$29.29

Grilled steak or chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers for two people.

Fajita Trio

$19.89

All three - Steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with onion, bell peppers.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.79

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions and bell peppers.

Cinco De Mayo Fajitas

Cinco De Mayo Fajitas

$21.59

Chicken, steak, pork and chorizo cooked with onions, bell peppers.

Seafood Fajitas

$20.99

Grilled tilapia, shrimp, scallops, onions and bell peppers.

Veggie Fajitas

$14.39

Broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Smothered Jack Fajitas

Smothered Jack Fajitas

$18.79

Your choice of steak or chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and jack cheese.

SALADS

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.29

Fried tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.49

Grilled steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, and onions. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Grande Taco

$16.59

Flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, beans and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

TORTAS

Torta

Torta

$15.49

Your choice of meats on fresh bread. Your choice of side

PORK

Carnitas

$15.49

Pork strips served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce and tortillas.

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$15.49

Shredded pork cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla

Burrito Verde

$11.69

Pork burrito topped with green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Carnitas

$11.69

Shredded pork burrito topped with cheeses sauce and served with rice and beans.

STEAK

Carne Azada

$15.49

A thin-slice ribeye topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

SEAFOOD

Shrimp & Rice

Shrimp & Rice

$16.59

Grilled shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms on bed of rice covered with melted cheese.

Tilipia

$14.39

Deliciously grilled tilapia topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado

Seafood Tacos

Corn tortillas tacos filled with shrimp or tilapia, rice, red cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapeno and cilantro.

Shrimp Ala Mexicana

$16.59

Grilled shrimp cooked pico de gallo and jalapeno.Served with rice and avocado salad.

Coctel De Camarones

$16.59

Shrimp in our special recipe.Served with tomatoe,frehs pico de gallo,cilantro and avocado.

Tostadas De Ceviche

Tostadas De Ceviche

$14.39

Three tostadas topped tilapia, red cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeno sliced avocado and lime.

CHICKEN

Pollo Con Arroz

Pollo Con Arroz

$16.59

Bed of rice topped with chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions and melted cheese.

Pollo Escondido

$15.49

Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

Pollo Monterrey

$14.39

Two chicken breast topped with grilled onion, mushrooms, bell peppers and our special rojo(red) sauce. Served with rice, broccoli and cauliflower.

Poblano Relleno

Poblano Relleno

$12.19

Poblano pepper filled with shredded chicken and cheese topped with rojo(red) sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Chile Relleno

$12.19

Poblano pepper filed with cheese. Topped with rojo(red) sauce. Served with rice and beans.

BURGERS

Hand pressed 7oz burgers.

Double Cheese Burger

$14.39

A double patty burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Supreme Burger

$14.39

100% beef patty topped with grilled jalapenos, onions and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Cheese Burger

$12.19

American cheese on your favorite hamburger patty. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

A LA CARTA

Three Hard Shell Tacos

$8.29

Three Soft Tacos

$8.29

Three Fried Flour Tacos

$8.29

Three Tamales

$9.49

Three Enchiladas

$8.29

Three Flour Enchiladas

$9.49

Tostado

$4.49

Ground Beef Chalupa

$5.59

Bean Chalupa

$4.49

Chips and Salsa

$3.39

Pint House Salsa

$9.99

Pint Salsa Verde

$9.99

Pint Loco Salsa

$10.99

SIDES

Tortillas

$2.29

Rice

$2.89

Refried Beans

$2.89
Charros Beans

Charros Beans

$2.89

Rice and Beans

$5.59
Fries

Fries

$5.09

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.29

Shredded Cheese

$2.29

Sour Cream

$2.29

Pico De Gallo

$2.29

Loco Hot Salsa

$2.29

Limes

$2.29

KIDS

#1 - Kid Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$7.79

#2 - Kid Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.79
#3 - Kid Cheese Quesadilla & rice

#3 - Kid Cheese Quesadilla & rice

$7.79

#4 - Kid Burrito and Taco

$7.79
#5 - Kid Chicken Tenders and Fries

#5 - Kid Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.79

#6 - Kid Macaroni and Cheese with Fries

$7.79
#7 - Kid Hamburger and Fries

#7 - Kid Hamburger and Fries

$7.79
#8 - Kid Pizza and Fries

#8 - Kid Pizza and Fries

$7.79

DESSERT

Sopapillas

$5.59

Flan

$5.59

Tres Leches

$5.59

Churros

$5.59

DRINKS

Coca-Mexicana

Coca-Mexicana

$3.50
20 oz Pepsi

20 oz Pepsi

$3.99
20 oz Aquafina Water

20 oz Aquafina Water

$3.99
20 oz Dr Pepper

20 oz Dr Pepper

$3.99
20 oz Mtn Dew

20 oz Mtn Dew

$3.99
Jarritos - Pineapple

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.99
Jarritos - Mandrin

Jarritos - Mandrin

$3.99
Jarritos - Strawberry

Jarritos - Strawberry

$3.99
Jarritos - Lime

Jarritos - Lime

$3.99
Horchata

Horchata

$3.59
Jamaica Hibiscus Tea

Jamaica Hibiscus Tea

$3.59
Tea

Tea

$3.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned local restaurant dedicated to making the best food you have ever had.

Website

Location

1620 Fort Riliey Blvd, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

