Cinco De Mayo Taqueria

APPETIZER
Salsa, Guac and Cheese Sampler
Cheese Dip
House made white American cheese dip
Cinco De Mayo Dip
American cheese dip with pico de gallo and seasoned ground beef
Bean Dip
Guacamole
Fresh Guacamole made fresh in our kitchen every day
Queso Fundido
Our house made chorizo topped with white American cheese sauce and a lime wedge. Served with chips
NACHOS
Fajita Nachos
Steak or Chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole
Cinco De Mayo Supreme Nachos
Ground beef, shredded chicken and beans served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Ground Beef Nachos
Ground beef nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Cheese Nachos
House nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Shrimp Nachos
Seasoned shrimp cooked with onions, bells peppers and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Bean Nachos
Bean nacho topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
QUESADILLA
Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions topped with rice, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cinco De Mayo Quesadilla
Fajita steak or chicken with cheese. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, sauteed vegetables, and beans. Served with rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla
Ground Beef or shredded chicken with cheese. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.
TACOS
Street Tacos
Topped with fresh cilantro and onions. Salsa verde on the side
Taco Basket
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four corn tortillas rolled tacos. Your choice of shredded beef or chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa picosa.
Seafood Tacos
Corn tortillas tacos filled with shrimp or tilapia, rice, red cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapeno and cilantro.
Grande Taco
Flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, beans and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
COMBINACIONES
#1 - Taco & 2 Enchiladas
#2 - Enchilada, Chile Relleno, & Taco
#3 - 2 Enchiladas
#4 - Enchilada & Taco
#5 - Enchilada & Chile Relleno
#6 - Enchilada & Tamale
#7 - Taco & Chicken Quesadilla
#8 - 2 Tacos
#9 - Burrito, Taco & Enchiladas
#10 - Enchilada & Chicken Quesadilla
#11 - Enchilada, Burrito & Chile Relleno
#12 - Burrito, Enchilada & Tamale
#13 - Burrito & Enchilada
SPECIALES
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, beans, onions, bell peppers and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of fajita steak or fajita chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Veggie Chimichanga
Fried Flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and sautéed vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Especial Dinner
A burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chalupa and taco. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Colorado
Steak cooked in rojo(red) sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Cinco De Mayo Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef and (rojo)red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Verdes
Two shredded chicken or pork enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Supreme Enchiladas
Cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef and beans enchilada topped with rojo(red) sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Suizas Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken topped with green sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with green sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Build Your Own Enchilada
Build your enchilada platter the way you want. Mix and match up to three meats and three sauces.
BURRITOS
Burrito Jalisco
Grilled chicken or steak with beans and shredded cheese burrito. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Supreme
Ground beef burrito with beans topped with rojo(red) sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Bandera
Rice, beans, steak, chicken and shredded beef. Covered in red sauce, cheese dip and green sauce.
Burrito California
Grilled chicken or steak with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, topped with cheese dip.
Burrito Cheese Steak
Steak, cheese sauce and onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Burrito Sancho
Ground beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served rice and beans.
Veggie Burrito
Bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, mushrooms and bean burrito. Served with broccoli, cauliflower and rice.
Burrito Mexicanos
Two burritos, chicken, beef with beans. Topped with rojo(red) sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheeses.
Beef Burrito
Ground beef burrito topped with rojo(red) sauce and cheese
Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken burrito topped with rojo(red) sauce and cheese
Burrito Maravilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and beans. Served with guacamole salad and rice.
Burrito Carnitas
Shredded pork burrito topped with cheeses sauce and served with rice and beans.
Burrito Verde
Pork burrito topped with green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
FAJITAS
Fajitas
Grilled steak or chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers.
Fajitas for TWO
Grilled steak or chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers for two people.
Fajita Trio
All three - Steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with onion, bell peppers.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions and bell peppers.
Cinco De Mayo Fajitas
Chicken, steak, pork and chorizo cooked with onions, bell peppers.
Seafood Fajitas
Grilled tilapia, shrimp, scallops, onions and bell peppers.
Veggie Fajitas
Broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.
Smothered Jack Fajitas
Your choice of steak or chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and jack cheese.
SALADS
Taco Salad
Fried tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, and onions. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Grande Taco
Flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, beans and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
PORK
Carnitas
Pork strips served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Shredded pork cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla
Burrito Verde
Pork burrito topped with green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Carnitas
Shredded pork burrito topped with cheeses sauce and served with rice and beans.
STEAK
SEAFOOD
Shrimp & Rice
Grilled shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms on bed of rice covered with melted cheese.
Tilipia
Deliciously grilled tilapia topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado
Seafood Tacos
Corn tortillas tacos filled with shrimp or tilapia, rice, red cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapeno and cilantro.
Shrimp Ala Mexicana
Grilled shrimp cooked pico de gallo and jalapeno.Served with rice and avocado salad.
Coctel De Camarones
Shrimp in our special recipe.Served with tomatoe,frehs pico de gallo,cilantro and avocado.
Tostadas De Ceviche
Three tostadas topped tilapia, red cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeno sliced avocado and lime.
CHICKEN
Pollo Con Arroz
Bed of rice topped with chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions and melted cheese.
Pollo Escondido
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
Pollo Monterrey
Two chicken breast topped with grilled onion, mushrooms, bell peppers and our special rojo(red) sauce. Served with rice, broccoli and cauliflower.
Poblano Relleno
Poblano pepper filled with shredded chicken and cheese topped with rojo(red) sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper filed with cheese. Topped with rojo(red) sauce. Served with rice and beans.
BURGERS
Double Cheese Burger
A double patty burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Supreme Burger
100% beef patty topped with grilled jalapenos, onions and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Cheese Burger
American cheese on your favorite hamburger patty. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
A LA CARTA
SIDES
KIDS
Family owned local restaurant dedicated to making the best food you have ever had.
