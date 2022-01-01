- Home
Cincos Bar and Grill 230 N Oak St
.230 n oak st
Sallisaw, OK 74955
Appetizers
Salsa, guacamole, queso platter
Big queso, fresh guacamole, best salsa in town!!
Big Queso
Big Guacamole
Small Guac
Small Queso
Pico de gallo
Jalapeño fries
Mexican Street Corn
Wings
Jalapeño Poppers
Southwest Eggrolls
Mini Tacos
Mozzarella Sticks
Gnarly Garlic Fries
Gangster Queso
Taquitos
Burritos
Cali Burritos
Asada Cali Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !
Ground Beef California Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !
Pastor California Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !
Chicken California Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !
Barbacoa California Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !
Burnt Ends California Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !
Birria Cali Burrito
Carnitas Cali Burrito
Shrimp Cali Burrito
Dessert
Favorites
2 gorditas platter
2 sopes platter
4 cheese enchilada platter
Carne Asada platter
Chile Verde platter
Best chili verde you will ever eat! Served with tortillas! It will make you want to slap your grandma!
Chili Relleno Platter with Rice and beans
Chlaquiles platter
Deep Fried Mexican Street Corn
Mexican chicken salad
Larry Crowe’s favorite!
Mexican Street Corn
Michaels Special
Taco salad
Vaquero omelette platter
Wings
Are you the only one in the family that doesn’t crave Mexican for every meal? No worries. We’ve got you covered!
Wings with fries
BO's Special
Kids Menu
Mexi Mac
Mexican Loaded Potatoes
Nachos
Not cho fries
Quesadilla
Sides
Taco boxes
Tacos
3 Pastor tacos (seasoned pork)
Three slow smoked pork tacos
3 carne asada tacos platter (chopped beef)
3 carnitas tacos platter (tender pork)
3 birria tacos platter (tender stew meat)
Mouth watering! 3 birria tacos. Comes with soup beans and rice.
3 Barbacoa tacos platter
3 shrimp tacos platter
3 burnt ends tacos platter
3 chicken tacos
3 ground beef taco platter
Taco sampler 1 of each
$1 ground beef taco
Extra pastor taco
Extra carne asada taco
Extra carnita taco
Extra birria taco
Extra Barbacoa taco
Extra shrimp taco
Extra burnt end taco
Extra chicken taco
Fish Tacos
three fish tacos with pico and rice and beans
Tortas
Tostada
Walking Tacos
Cocktails
Patriot rocket pop
$1.50 margarita
Baby mama drama
Beer Margarita
Big city dreamin
Bloody maria
Boujee
Cinco sour
Date night
Hot mess express
Jello shot
Leprechaun Punch
Mango, Cranberry and Vodka
Margarita
Mexican coffee
Michelada
Sequoyah county water
Teachers special
The fish bowl
White girl wasted
Oklahoma Breakdown
Liquid marijuana
Victoria’s Secret
Lave blast
Mama juice
Vodka
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
.230 n oak st, Sallisaw, OK 74955