Cincos Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cincos Bar and Grill 230 N Oak St

review star

No reviews yet

.230 n oak st

Sallisaw, OK 74955

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

3 birria tacos platter (tender stew meat)
Chicken quesadilla platter
Small Guac

Masami Benefit

Ground Beef Taco Platter

$12.00

three ground beef tacos with rice and beans

Appetizers

Salsa, guacamole, queso platter

Salsa, guacamole, queso platter

$12.99

Big queso, fresh guacamole, best salsa in town!!

Big Queso

$5.99

Big Guacamole

$5.99

Small Guac

$3.99

Small Queso

$3.00

Pico de gallo

$1.99

Jalapeño fries

$8.99Out of stock

Mexican Street Corn

$9.99

Wings

$10.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Mini Tacos

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Gnarly Garlic Fries

$12.00

Gangster Queso

$12.00

Taquitos

$12.00

Burgers

Quesadilla Burger

$12.99+

Quesadilla Burger 1/2 Lunch

$7.99

Burritos

1 pastor burrito

$11.99

1 carne asada burrito

$12.99

1 carnitas burrito

$11.99

1 burnt ends burrito

$14.99

1 Barbacoa burrito

$12.99

1 chicken burrito

$11.99

1 Bean and cheese burrito

$9.99

Ground Beef burrito

$11.99

Birria Burrito

$11.99

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Cali Burritos

Asada Cali Burrito

$14.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !

Ground Beef California Burrito

$14.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !

Pastor California Burrito

$14.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !

Chicken California Burrito

$14.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !

Barbacoa California Burrito

$14.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !

Burnt Ends California Burrito

$14.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac and French fries !

Birria Cali Burrito

$14.99

Carnitas Cali Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp Cali Burrito

$14.99

Dessert

Fried ice cream

$4.99

Fajitas

Chicken fajita

$9.99

Steak fajita

$11.99

Mixed fajita

$10.99

Fajitas for 2

Mix fajitas for two

$24.99

Steak fajitas for two

$24.99

Chicken fajitas for two

$24.99

Favorites

2 gorditas platter

$10.99
2 sopes platter

2 sopes platter

$10.99

4 cheese enchilada platter

$10.99

Carne Asada platter

$10.99
Chile Verde platter

Chile Verde platter

$11.99

Best chili verde you will ever eat! Served with tortillas! It will make you want to slap your grandma!

Chili Relleno Platter with Rice and beans

$11.99

Chlaquiles platter

$10.99

Deep Fried Mexican Street Corn

$5.99
Mexican chicken salad

Mexican chicken salad

$12.99

Larry Crowe’s favorite!

Mexican Street Corn

$4.99

Michaels Special

$10.99

Taco salad

$8.99

Vaquero omelette platter

$12.99
Wings

Wings

$10.99

Are you the only one in the family that doesn’t crave Mexican for every meal? No worries. We’ve got you covered!

Wings with fries

$12.99

BO's Special

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese quesadilla with beans and rice

$5.99

Kids quesadilla with French fries

$5.99

Kids Mac n cheese with French fries

$5.99

Kids Taco Rice and Bean

$5.99

One taco with rice and beans

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

BO's Special

$5.99Out of stock

Mexi Mac

Mexi Mac Pastor

$12.99

Mexi Mac Carne Asada

$12.99

Mexi Mac Carnitas

$11.99

Mexi Mac Burnt Ends

$15.99

Mexi Mac No Meat

$5.99

Mexi Mac Barbacoa

$12.99

Chicken Mexi Mac

$12.99

Ground Beef Mexi Mac

$12.99

Birria Mexi Mac

$12.99

Shrimp Mexi Mac

$12.99

Mexican Loaded Potatoes

Pastor potato

$12.99

Carne Asada potato

$12.99

Birria potato

$12.99

Carnitas potato

$12.99

Huge loaded potatoe that will leave your drooling!

Burnt ends potato

$15.99

No meat potato

$5.99

Barbacoa potatoe

$12.99

Chicken Potato

$12.99

Ground Beef Potato

$11.99

Shrimp Potato

$12.99

Chili Verde Potato

$14.99

Nachos

Pastor nachos

$10.99

Carne asada nachos

$11.99

Carnitas nachos

$12.99

Barbacoa nachos

$12.99

Burnt end nachos

$14.99

Chicken nachos

$10.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Birria nachos

$12.99

Shrimp nachos

$12.99

Not cho fries

Pastor loco fries

$9.99

Carne asada loco fries

$9.99

Carnitas loco fries

$10.99

Barbacoa loco fries

$9.99

Burnt end loco fries

$13.99

Chicken loco fries

$11.99

Birria loco fries

$10.99

Ground beef loco fries

$9.99

Shrimp loco fries

$10.99

Quesadilla

Barbacoa quesadilla platter

$11.99

Birria quesadilla platter

$12.99

Carne asada quesadilla platter

$12.99

Carnitas quesadilla platter

$11.99

Quesadilla Burger

$12.99

Chicken quesadilla platter

$12.99

Pastor quesadilla platter

$12.99

Burnt ends quesadilla

$13.99

Ground beef quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp quesadilla

$10.99

Sides

Side salad No Beans No Rice

Big Guacamole

$5.99

Big Queso

$5.99

Chips and queso

$5.99

Extra limes

$0.50

French fries

$1.99

Large side of beans

$2.99

Large side of rice

$2.99

Shredded cheese

$0.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Small Beans

$1.99

Small Guac

$3.99

Small Queso

$3.00

Small Rice

$1.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Pico de gallo

$1.99

Taco boxes

24 taco box

$60.00

20 taco box

$50.00

Tacos

3 Pastor tacos (seasoned pork)

3 Pastor tacos (seasoned pork)

$10.99

Three slow smoked pork tacos

3 carne asada tacos platter (chopped beef)

3 carne asada tacos platter (chopped beef)

$11.99

3 carnitas tacos platter (tender pork)

$12.99
3 birria tacos platter (tender stew meat)

3 birria tacos platter (tender stew meat)

$12.99

Mouth watering! 3 birria tacos. Comes with soup beans and rice.

3 Barbacoa tacos platter

$12.99

3 shrimp tacos platter

$10.99

3 burnt ends tacos platter

$14.99

3 chicken tacos

$10.99

3 ground beef taco platter

$8.99

Taco sampler 1 of each

$15.99

$1 ground beef taco

$1.00

Extra pastor taco

$2.50

Extra carne asada taco

$3.00

Extra carnita taco

$3.00

Extra birria taco

$3.50

Extra Barbacoa taco

$3.50

Extra shrimp taco

$4.00

Extra burnt end taco

$4.00

Extra chicken taco

$3.00

Fish Tacos

$12.99

three fish tacos with pico and rice and beans

Tortas

Pastor Torta

$11.99

Carne asada Torta

$11.99

Birria Torta

$11.99

Carnitas Torta

$10.99

Burnt ends Torta

$15.99

Barbacoa Torta

$11.99

Chicken Torta

$10.99

Tostada

Ground Beef Tostada Rice and Beans

$10.99

Asada Tostada Rice and Beans

$11.99

Chicken Tostada Rice and Beans

$11.99

Walking Tacos

Pastor walking taco

$11.99

Carne Asada walking taco

$11.99

Carnitas walking taco

$10.99

Barbacoa walking taco

$11.99

Ground beef walking taco

$10.99

BIrria walking tacos

$11.99

Burnt ends walking taco

$13.99

Chicken walking tacos

$11.99

Shrimp walking tacos

$11.99

Fountain drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet pepsi

$2.99

Dr pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr pepper

$2.99

Mugs RootBeer

$2.99

Sierra mist

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweetened tea

$2.99

Alani

$3.50

Mexican bottled soda

$3.50

Bottle CocaCola

$3.50

Fitz bottle RootBeer

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Cocktails

Patriot rocket pop

$10.00

$1.50 margarita

$1.50

Baby mama drama

$10.00

Beer Margarita

$10.00

Big city dreamin

$7.00

Bloody maria

$7.00

Boujee

$7.00

Cinco sour

$7.00

Date night

$7.00

Hot mess express

$7.00

Jello shot

$1.00

Leprechaun Punch

$7.00

Mango, Cranberry and Vodka

$5.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mexican coffee

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Sequoyah county water

$7.00

Teachers special

$7.00

The fish bowl

$20.00

White girl wasted

$7.00
Oklahoma Breakdown

Oklahoma Breakdown

$7.00
Liquid marijuana

Liquid marijuana

$7.00

Victoria’s Secret

$7.00
Lave blast

Lave blast

$7.00

Mama juice

$7.00

Vodka

Well vodka

$5.00

Buddy’s

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Tito’s

$7.00

Grey goose

$7.00

2x Well

$10.00

2x buddys

$10.00

2x Absolut

$10.00

2x Titos

$14.00

2x Grey Goose

$14.00

Gin

Happy house gin

$2.00

Rum

Tarro dry rum

$5.00+

Myers dark rum

$5.00+

Coconut rum

$5.00+

Captain Morgan spice

$6.00

Tequila

Well tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Repesado 1800

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers mark

$7.00

Fireball

$4.50

Crown

$5.00

Vanilla crown

$5.00

Apple crown

$5.00

Proper 12

$7.00

Jameson orange

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Don pedro

$5.00

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Lunch Specials

1. BO's Special

$9.99

Chicken Strips and Fries

2. Chile verde

$9.99

3. Mexican chicken salad

$9.99

4. Vaquero omelette

$9.99

5. Chilaquiles

$9.99

6. Cheese enchilada platter

$9.99

7. Sopes platter

$9.99

8. Gordita platter

$9.99

9. Taco platter

$9.99

10. Quesadilla platter

$9.99

11. Michaels Special

$9.99

Drinks

Draft beer

$5.00

Patron

$7.00

Crown

$5.00

Tito

$5.00

Bottle beer

$5.00

Margarita

$7.00

Well liquor

$5.00

Bucket of beer

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

.230 n oak st, Sallisaw, OK 74955

Directions

Gallery
Cincos Bar and Grill image
Map
More near Sallisaw
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston