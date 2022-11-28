Cinderlands Foederhouse

To-Go Hill & Hollow Chambourcin - 7.4%

$12.00

Amber rye saison fermented with our house mixed culture of farmhouse yeast and Brettanomyces in an American oak foeder. Brewed in April 2021 and matured in the foeder until October. Punched down for four weeks on Chambourcin red wine grapes grown at Galen Glen Vineyard in the Lehigh Valley, PA. Held in bulk until bottling in Janurary 2022. Natural carbonation develops in the bottle // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.