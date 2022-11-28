Cinderlands Foederhouse
224 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our craft beer and food!
Location
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville - 5147 Butler Street
No Reviews
5147 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
4.1 • 1,188
4635 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurant