Cinderlands Foederhouse

224 Reviews

$$

3705 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Order Again

FOUNDRY COLLECTION

Douse: Double Drum (2022) - 500mL Bottle

Douse: Double Drum (2022) - 500mL Bottle

$18.00

A blend of three imperial stouts aged up to 15 months in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's, Heaven Hill, and Buffalo Trace. Rested on Intelligentsia Coffee Black Cat Analog Espresso Brazil, Madagascar vanilla bean, and maple syrup. 12.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Douse: Caffé Arancia (2022) - 500mL Bottle

Douse: Caffé Arancia (2022) - 500mL Bottle

$18.00

A blend of two imperial stouts aged up to 18 months in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon and Buffalo Trace bourbon. Rested on Intelligentsia Coffee Burundi Yandaro and sweet orange peel. 11.8% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

BEER TO GO

Lil' Cinder - 16oz 4pack

Lil' Cinder - 16oz 4pack

$10.00

Our house light lager brewed with American six-row barley, American flaked maize, and a kiss of German noble hops. 4.2% ABV / STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Snake Den Nights - 16oz 4pack

Snake Den Nights - 16oz 4pack

$12.00

Rice lager brewed with toasted flaked rice and Sabro, Loral, and Talus hops. 5.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack

Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack

$12.00

Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops. 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

Squish - Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack

Squish - Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack

$15.00

Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal 5.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

West Piece: Strata - West Coast Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack

West Piece: Strata - West Coast Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack

$15.00

West coast pale ale brewed with exclusively Strata hops from the Willamette Valley. 5.7%ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Full Squish - 16oz 4pack

Full Squish - 16oz 4pack

$18.00

Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Crystal hops. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Archive Series: Old School IPA - 6.9%

Archive Series: Old School IPA - 6.9%

$18.00

Classic American IPA brewed as an homage to the continuous-hop pioneers of Rehoboth Beach. Copper-colored, clear, and piney with grapefruit tones. 6.9% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

She's a Beaut - 16oz 4pack

She's a Beaut - 16oz 4pack

$18.00Out of stock

Holiday IPA brewed with Colorado spruce tips, sweet orange peel, and Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, Citra, and Citra Cryo hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Trouble No More - 16oz 4pack

Trouble No More - 16oz 4pack

$18.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA brewed with hand-selected Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo and an exceptional lot of Strata from Crosby Hop Farms. 7.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Lotta Sap - West Coast DIPA - 16oz 4pack

Lotta Sap - West Coast DIPA - 16oz 4pack

$21.00Out of stock

Holiday west coast double IPA brewed with Colorado spruce tips, sweet orange peel, and Cascade, Citra Cryo, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops. 8.8% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Grizzled Canary - 16oz 4pack

Grizzled Canary - 16oz 4pack

$15.00

Our lovely little tart grisette (a wheat-based saison) dry-hopped with Australian Enigma. 4.7% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Star Crumb: Strawberry Rhubarb - 16oz 4pack

Star Crumb: Strawberry Rhubarb - 16oz 4pack

$23.00

Tartshake fruited sour brewed with strawberry purée, rhubarb purée, baking spices, Madagascar vanilla bean, and milk sugar. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Plums in Retrograde - 16oz 4pack

Plums in Retrograde - 16oz 4pack

$23.00Out of stock

Tartshake fruited sour brewed with plum purée, cold-pressed organix ginger juice, plum ginger iced tea, milk sugar, and Madagascar vanilla bean. 7.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Star Crumb: Apple Cider Donut - 16oz 4pack

Star Crumb: Apple Cider Donut - 16oz 4pack

$23.00

Tartshake fruited sour brewed with apple purée, cinnamon, milk sugar, and Madagascar vanilla bean. 6.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Blackberries in Peach Space - 16oz 4pack

Blackberries in Peach Space - 16oz 4pack

$23.00

Tartshake fruited sour brewed with blackberry purée, peach purée, milk sugar, and Madagascar vanilla bean. 7.1% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Star Crumb: Pumpkin Pie - 16oz 4pack

Star Crumb: Pumpkin Pie - 16oz 4pack

$23.00Out of stock

Tartshake fruited sour brewed with pumpkin purée, graham cracker, baking spices, milk sugar, and Madagascar vanilla bean. 6.9% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

Blazing Crude - 16oz 4pack

Blazing Crude - 16oz 4pack

$22.00

Coffee milk stout brewed with sweet orange peel and Intelligentsia La Pelota Colombia coffee. 8.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.

500mL SAISON BOTTLES

To-Go Grizzled Canary - 4.2%

To-Go Grizzled Canary - 4.2%

$8.00

Tart lil' grisette fermented in stainless and dry-hopped with Enigma // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

To-Go Zizzou - 5.2%

To-Go Zizzou - 5.2%

$10.00

Naturally fermented foeder saison dry-hopped with Motueka and conditioned on Persian lime and Meyer lemon. Naturally carbonated in the bottle.

To-Go Falabella - 6.8%

To-Go Falabella - 6.8%

$8.00

Buckwheat saison fermented in stainless with cold-pressed carrot juice // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

To-Go Four Threads - 6.2%

To-Go Four Threads - 6.2%

$10.00

A blended mixed-fermentation saison consisting of four different beers from Cinderlands and Trace, two fermented in stainless and two in oak foeders. The official collaboration beer of Pittsburgh Mixed Culture // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

To-Go Hill & Hollow: Cherry (2021) - 6.2%

To-Go Hill & Hollow: Cherry (2021) - 6.2%

$12.00

Golden wheat saison fermented with our house mixed culture of farmhouse yeast and Brettanomyces in an American oak foeder. Brewed in March 2021. Matured in the foeder until July. Punched down for five weeks on Montmorency tart cherries and Hartland and Summit sweet cherries grown at Three Springs Fruit Farm in Adams County, PA. Naturally carbonated in the bottle.

To-Go Hill & Hollow Blackberry - 5.4%

To-Go Hill & Hollow Blackberry - 5.4%

$14.00

Amber rye saison fermented with our house mixed culture of farmhouse yeast and Brettanomyces in an American oak foeder. Brewed in April 2021. Matured in the foeder until October. Punched down for four weeks on blackberries grown at Freedom Farms in Valencia, PA. Held in bulk until bottling in January 2022. Natural carbonation develops in the bottle // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

To-Go Hill & Hollow Cayuga - 7.7%

To-Go Hill & Hollow Cayuga - 7.7%

$12.00

Golden saison fermented with our house mixed culture of farmhouse yeast and Brettanomyces in an American oak foeder. Brewed in March 2021. Matured in the foeder until September. Punched down for four weeks on pressed Cayuga wine grapes grown by Galen Glen Winery in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley. Held in bulk until bottling in February 2022. Natural carbonation develops in the bottle // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

To-Go Hill & Hollow Chambourcin - 7.4%

To-Go Hill & Hollow Chambourcin - 7.4%

$12.00

Amber rye saison fermented with our house mixed culture of farmhouse yeast and Brettanomyces in an American oak foeder. Brewed in April 2021 and matured in the foeder until October. Punched down for four weeks on Chambourcin red wine grapes grown at Galen Glen Vineyard in the Lehigh Valley, PA. Held in bulk until bottling in Janurary 2022. Natural carbonation develops in the bottle // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.

FOEDERHOUSE MERCH

SSBC Tshirt

SSBC Tshirt

$22.00

FH Pocket Tshirt - Charcoal

$20.00

$20.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Zip Up Hoodie

Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Foederhouse Bottle Opener

Foederhouse Bottle Opener

$20.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Bottle Tote Bags

Bottle Tote Bags

$6.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Lawrence glass (40cl.)

Lawrence glass (40cl.)

$8.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Tulip (13oz.)

Tulip (13oz.)

$6.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Taster glass (5oz.)

$5.00Out of stock

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Becher (16oz.)

Becher (16oz.)

$5.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Saison Bucket Sticker

Saison Bucket Sticker

$1.25
Cinderlands Beer Company Sticker

Cinderlands Beer Company Sticker

$1.25
Green Foederhouse Sticker

Green Foederhouse Sticker

$1.25
Tiny Lil' Bubbles Sticker

Tiny Lil' Bubbles Sticker

$1.25
Caution Sticker

Caution Sticker

$1.25
Honor Student Sticker

Honor Student Sticker

$1.25
I Love Saison Sticker

I Love Saison Sticker

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our craft beer and food!

Website

Location

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

Gallery
Cinderlands Foederhouse image
Cinderlands Foederhouse image

