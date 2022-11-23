Pizza
Italian
Cinis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
252 Friend Street, Boston, MA 02114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacco Ristorante & Bar - Boston's Historic Northend
4.3 • 1,031
107 Salem Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurant