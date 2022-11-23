Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Cinis

No reviews yet

252 Friend Street

Boston, MA 02114

Calzone & 6 Pack of Cini's
Spicy Mac
Big Cheese 16"

Cinis (Our famous "Best Balls in Boston")

Traditonal

$8.00

Beef rags with peas and our three cheese blend

Sauteed Spinich

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

Starters

Cini's Special

$28.00

Large Cheese Pizza and 6 pack of Traditional Cini's

All in One

$25.00

Small Cheese Pizza, 1 order popcorn Chicken, and 1 order of fries

Crickle Fries

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Wings and Fries

$16.00

Starters Hot Special

Wings and fries

$16.00

Cini's Classic Pizza

Big Cheese 12"

$15.00

Big Cheese 16"

$20.00

The Roni 12"

$18.00

The Roni 16"

$25.00

The Buff Chick 12"

$18.00

The Buff Chick 16"

$25.00

The BBQ Chicken 12"

$18.00

The BBQ Chicken 16"

$25.00

The Supreme 12"

$18.00

The Supreme 16"

$25.00

The Nonna 12"

$18.00

The Nonna 16"

$25.00

The Saint Anthony 12"

$18.00

The Saint Anthony 16"

$25.00

Margarita 12"

$15.00

Napoletana w Pepperoni 12"

$18.00

Napoletana Vegetarian 12"

$17.00

Napolentana Pizza

Margarita 12"

$15.00

Pepperoni 12"

$18.00

Vegetarian 12"

$17.00
Stella (Star) Pizza

Stella (Star) Pizza

$17.00

pointed crust filled with creamy ricotta, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, basil.

Calzone

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

Meatball

$15.00

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

SPO - Sausage Peppers Onions

$15.00

DIY Cini Pizza Kit

2 of pizza doughs, our famous five cheese blend, our Zesty sauce, Italian seasonings

Cheese Kit

$10.00

Pepperoni Kit

$12.00

Cini Specials

Large Cheese Pizza & 6 Pack Cini's

$28.00

1 Large Cheese Pizza and 6 pack cini's of your choice

Calzone & 6 Pack of Cini's

$25.00

you get 1 Calzone or your choice and a 6 pack of cinis of your choice

Wings, Fries, Your choice of 6 pack Cini's

$25.00

you get 1 order of wings 1 order of fries 6 pack of cinis

Cinis (Our famous "Best Balls in Boston")

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

252 Friend Street, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

