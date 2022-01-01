Cinnamon Bistro imageView gallery
Indian

Cinnamon Bistro Arlington Village

275 Reviews

$$

731 Red Banks Rd

Greenville, NC 27858

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (2 pieces)

$5.99

Light puff pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas flavored with spices.

Meat Samosa

$6.99

Light puff pastry stuffed with spicily seasoned ground lamb.

Vegetable Pakoras

$5.99

Fresh fritters in chick pea batter.

Cheese Pakoras

$7.99

Fresh homemade cheese, deep-fried in lightly spiced chick peas batter.

Onion Bhajia

$6.99

Thinly slices onions coated with chick pea batter and deep fried.

Aloo Tikki

$6.99

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Crispy stuffed potato patty with spicy chana curry, chutney, onion and yogurt.

Bhel Poori

$5.99

Puffed rice mix with crispy wafers, onion, tomato, chaat masala and various chutneys.

Aloo Chana Chaat

$6.99

Merging of boiled potato cubes, chick peas, onion, tomato, coriander leaves, pepper powder, chaat masala and lemon juice.

Chicken 65

$16.99

Boneless chicken marinated in South Indian spices and deep fried.

Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Lentils seasoned with herbs and species.

Tomato Murg Soup

$5.99

Slow cooked cumin flavored chicken and tomato soup.

Coconut Soup

$5.99

Fresh coconut simmered with milk, cardamon, raisins and almonds.

Chicken Specialties

Cinnamon Special Chicken

$15.99

Boneless Chicken cubes cooked with coconut, onions, tomatoes and Punjabi flavors.

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Cubes of chicken cooked in an onion based rich gravy and traditional spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Cubes of chicken breast roasted in the clay oven and folded into a spiced creamy tomato sauce.

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Chicken (Dark Meat) pieces roasted in the clay oven and tossed into a delicious mixture of butter and tomato sauce.

Mango Chicken

$16.99

Prepared in a spicy curry sauce of ground mango, onion, ginger, and tomato.

Chicken Methi

$15.99

Chicken Cubes cooked with Indian spices and fresh leaves of Fenugreek leaves.

Chicken Bahaar

$15.99

Chicken cooked with eggplant curry.

Chicken Chili

$16.99

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with green chili and finished with an exotic Indian sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Boneless chicken cooked with potatoes in tangy sauce.

Chicken Madras

$16.99

Boneless chicken cooked with traditional south Indian spices.

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Chicken cooked with herbs and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.

Chicken Sag

$15.99

Boneless chicken cubes sautéed with spinach and enhanced with Indian spices.

Chicken Jail Frazie

$15.99

Boneless chicken cubes tossed with onions, bell papers, tomatoes and broccoli in fresh ground spices.

Beef Specialties

Beef Curry

$17.99Out of stock

Cubes of beef in a thick sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices.

Beef Rogan Josh

$18.99Out of stock

Tender Beef cooked with oil, browned onions, fresh ginger, a touch of garlic and simmered in seasoning and yogurt.

Beef Sag

$18.99Out of stock

Tender pieces of Beef cooked with spinach, fresh ginger, garlic and herbs.

Beef Vindaloo

$18.99Out of stock

Beef cooked with potatoes in a tangy sauce (Onion, garlic, and ginger).

Beef Korma

$18.99Out of stock

Beef cooked with herbs and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.

Lamb/Goat Specialties

Lamb Curry

$18.99

Cubes of lamb in a thick sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices.

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.99

Lamb cooked with potatoes in a tangy sauce.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.99

Tender lamb cooked in clarified butter, browned onions, fresh ginger, a touch of garlic and simmered in spices and yogurt.

Lamb Sag

$18.99

Tender pieces of lamb cooked with spinach, fresh ginger, garlic and spices.

Keema Matter

$18.99

Ground lamb cooked with green peas, ginger, cardamon and browned onions.

Lamb Korma

$18.99

Lamb cooked with spices herbs, and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.

Goat curry

$20.99

Goat meat on the bone braised in authentic curry sauce.

Goat Vindaloo

$19.99

Goat meat on the bone cooked with potatoes in a tangy sauce (Onion, garlic, and ginger).

Goat Rogan Josh

$19.99

Goat meat on the bone cooked with oil, browned onions, fresh ginger, a touch of garlic and simmered in seasoning and yogurt.

Goat korma

$20.99

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in clay oven. Served with Tikka sauce.

Chicken Tikka

$17.99

Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in the clay oven. Served with Tikka sauce

Lamb Kabab

$18.99

Minced Lamb mixed with garlic, ginger, green pepper wrapped around a skewer and roasted in the clay oven.

Chicken Kabab

$18.99

Minced Chicken mixed with garlic, ginger, green pepper wrapped around a skewer and roasted in the clay oven.

Adrake Shrimp

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp marinated in fresh ginger and garlic and roasted in the clay oven.

Champe Lajwab

$26.99

Rack of Lamb marinated in ginger and herbs. Gently broiled in the tandoor served over sauteed onions and bell papper.

Tulsi Malai Kabab

$17.99

Boneless pieces of delicately spiced chicken, flavored with fresh basil and ginger.

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$21.99

Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, tandoori shrimp and seekh kabab.

Seafood Specialties

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in spicy curry sauce with potatoes.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in the clay oven and gently tossed into a spiced creamy tomato sauce.

Fish Vindaloo

$17.99

Fish cooked with potatoes in tangy sauce.

Shrimp Korma

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in a gently spiced onion cream sauce flavored with nuts and raisins.

Shrimp Sag

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in a spiced creamy spinach sauce.

Fish Curry

$17.99

Seasonal fish cooked in a thick sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices.

Salman Makhni

$18.99

Salmon chunks roasted in tandoor and simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.

Biryani Specialties

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Baked casserole of basmati rice and vegetables richly flavored with nuts and raisins. Served with raita and onions.

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Baked casserole of basmati rice and meat richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins. Served with raita and onions.

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Baked casserole of basmati rice and chicken richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins. Served with raita and onions.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Marinated shrimp cooked in species and basmati rice.

Beef Biryani

$17.99

Baked casserole of basmati rice and beef richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.

Goat Biryani

$18.99

Vegetarian Specialties

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy tomato, ginger, garlic sauce with fresh herbs and spices.

Navratan Korma

$13.99

Mixed vegetables tossed in a traditional creamy tomato sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Okra flavored with browned onions and fresh tomatoes. (Vegan)

Sag Paneer

$13.99

Spinach cooked with pieces of fresh homemade cheese.

Paneer Makhani

$14.99

Fresh homemade cheese cubes folded in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with fenugreek leaves.

Baigan Bharta

$13.99

Whole eggplant baked in the tandoor mashed and seasoned with herbs and spices. (Vegan)

Aloo Gobi

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic onion and spices. (Vegan)

Dal Makhani

$12.99

Black lentils simmered with fresh herbs and spices, sautéed in oil & garnished with fresh coriander. (Vegan)

Yellow Dal Tarka

$12.99

Yellow lentils cooked with ginger, garlic and onions. (Vegan dish)

Veggie Manchurian

$14.99

Lightly fried ground mixed vegetable balls cooked with ginger, garlic, carrot, and celery in our signature Indo-Chinese sauce. (Vegan)

Gobi Manchurian

$14.99Out of stock

Lightly fried cauliflower cooked with ginger, garlic, carrot, and celery in our signature Indo-Chinese sauce. (Vegan)

Chana Masala

$13.99

Chickpeas cooked with tomatoes, ginger cooked with onions. (Vegan)

Mattar Paneer

$13.99

Fresh homemade cheese cubes cooked with green peas in a spiced sauce.

Aloo Matter

$12.99

Fresh green peas and potatoes in a fragrant spiced sauce. (Vegan)

Vegetables Jalfrezi

$14.99

Bread (Naan)

Butter Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Onion Naan

$4.00

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Cinnamon's Special Naan

$3.99

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.99

Peshwari Naan

$5.00

Aloo Paratha

$4.00

Is a whole wheat flatbread stuffed with mashed potatoes.

Poori

$3.99

Is a crispy, fried whole wheat bread

Lachha Paratha

$4.00

A multi layered Indian flat bread with whole wheat flour

Tandoori Roti

$3.50

Chapatti

$3.00

A thin unleavened bread made from whole wheat flour.

Keema Naan

$5.00

Rosemary Naan

$3.99

Bread Basket

$10.99

Desserts

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$4.99

Rice pudding flavored with cardamom and garnished with Pistachios.

Mango Fruit Pudding

$4.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Reduced milk balls served in rose flavored sugar syrup and cardamom.

Kids Menu

Kids Menu

$6.99

Chicken Tenders and Fries.

Sides

Mint Chutney

$1.99

Tamarind Chutney

$1.99

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Raita

$2.99

Plain yogurt

$1.99

Pappadam

$1.99

Extra Rice

$3.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our current menu is similar our old location at uptown. This menu will change once things get back to normal!

Location

731 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

Directions

Cinnamon Bistro image

