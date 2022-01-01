- Home
Cinnamon Bistro Arlington Village
275 Reviews
$$
731 Red Banks Rd
Greenville, NC 27858
Popular Items
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa (2 pieces)
Light puff pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas flavored with spices.
Meat Samosa
Light puff pastry stuffed with spicily seasoned ground lamb.
Vegetable Pakoras
Fresh fritters in chick pea batter.
Cheese Pakoras
Fresh homemade cheese, deep-fried in lightly spiced chick peas batter.
Onion Bhajia
Thinly slices onions coated with chick pea batter and deep fried.
Aloo Tikki
Samosa Chaat
Crispy stuffed potato patty with spicy chana curry, chutney, onion and yogurt.
Bhel Poori
Puffed rice mix with crispy wafers, onion, tomato, chaat masala and various chutneys.
Aloo Chana Chaat
Merging of boiled potato cubes, chick peas, onion, tomato, coriander leaves, pepper powder, chaat masala and lemon juice.
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated in South Indian spices and deep fried.
Soup
Chicken Specialties
Cinnamon Special Chicken
Boneless Chicken cubes cooked with coconut, onions, tomatoes and Punjabi flavors.
Chicken Curry
Cubes of chicken cooked in an onion based rich gravy and traditional spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Cubes of chicken breast roasted in the clay oven and folded into a spiced creamy tomato sauce.
Butter Chicken
Chicken (Dark Meat) pieces roasted in the clay oven and tossed into a delicious mixture of butter and tomato sauce.
Mango Chicken
Prepared in a spicy curry sauce of ground mango, onion, ginger, and tomato.
Chicken Methi
Chicken Cubes cooked with Indian spices and fresh leaves of Fenugreek leaves.
Chicken Bahaar
Chicken cooked with eggplant curry.
Chicken Chili
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with green chili and finished with an exotic Indian sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken cooked with potatoes in tangy sauce.
Chicken Madras
Boneless chicken cooked with traditional south Indian spices.
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked with herbs and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.
Chicken Sag
Boneless chicken cubes sautéed with spinach and enhanced with Indian spices.
Chicken Jail Frazie
Boneless chicken cubes tossed with onions, bell papers, tomatoes and broccoli in fresh ground spices.
Beef Specialties
Beef Curry
Cubes of beef in a thick sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices.
Beef Rogan Josh
Tender Beef cooked with oil, browned onions, fresh ginger, a touch of garlic and simmered in seasoning and yogurt.
Beef Sag
Tender pieces of Beef cooked with spinach, fresh ginger, garlic and herbs.
Beef Vindaloo
Beef cooked with potatoes in a tangy sauce (Onion, garlic, and ginger).
Beef Korma
Beef cooked with herbs and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.
Lamb/Goat Specialties
Lamb Curry
Cubes of lamb in a thick sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with potatoes in a tangy sauce.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender lamb cooked in clarified butter, browned onions, fresh ginger, a touch of garlic and simmered in spices and yogurt.
Lamb Sag
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with spinach, fresh ginger, garlic and spices.
Keema Matter
Ground lamb cooked with green peas, ginger, cardamon and browned onions.
Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked with spices herbs, and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.
Goat curry
Goat meat on the bone braised in authentic curry sauce.
Goat Vindaloo
Goat meat on the bone cooked with potatoes in a tangy sauce (Onion, garlic, and ginger).
Goat Rogan Josh
Goat meat on the bone cooked with oil, browned onions, fresh ginger, a touch of garlic and simmered in seasoning and yogurt.
Goat korma
Tandoori Specialties
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in clay oven. Served with Tikka sauce.
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in the clay oven. Served with Tikka sauce
Lamb Kabab
Minced Lamb mixed with garlic, ginger, green pepper wrapped around a skewer and roasted in the clay oven.
Chicken Kabab
Minced Chicken mixed with garlic, ginger, green pepper wrapped around a skewer and roasted in the clay oven.
Adrake Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in fresh ginger and garlic and roasted in the clay oven.
Champe Lajwab
Rack of Lamb marinated in ginger and herbs. Gently broiled in the tandoor served over sauteed onions and bell papper.
Tulsi Malai Kabab
Boneless pieces of delicately spiced chicken, flavored with fresh basil and ginger.
Tandoori Mixed Grill
Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, tandoori shrimp and seekh kabab.
Seafood Specialties
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp cooked in spicy curry sauce with potatoes.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp cooked in the clay oven and gently tossed into a spiced creamy tomato sauce.
Fish Vindaloo
Fish cooked with potatoes in tangy sauce.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in a gently spiced onion cream sauce flavored with nuts and raisins.
Shrimp Sag
Shrimp cooked in a spiced creamy spinach sauce.
Fish Curry
Seasonal fish cooked in a thick sauce of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices.
Salman Makhni
Salmon chunks roasted in tandoor and simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.
Biryani Specialties
Vegetable Biryani
Baked casserole of basmati rice and vegetables richly flavored with nuts and raisins. Served with raita and onions.
Lamb Biryani
Baked casserole of basmati rice and meat richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins. Served with raita and onions.
Chicken Biryani
Baked casserole of basmati rice and chicken richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins. Served with raita and onions.
Shrimp Biryani
Marinated shrimp cooked in species and basmati rice.
Beef Biryani
Baked casserole of basmati rice and beef richly flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins.
Goat Biryani
Vegetarian Specialties
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy tomato, ginger, garlic sauce with fresh herbs and spices.
Navratan Korma
Mixed vegetables tossed in a traditional creamy tomato sauce.
Bhindi Masala
Okra flavored with browned onions and fresh tomatoes. (Vegan)
Sag Paneer
Spinach cooked with pieces of fresh homemade cheese.
Paneer Makhani
Fresh homemade cheese cubes folded in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with fenugreek leaves.
Baigan Bharta
Whole eggplant baked in the tandoor mashed and seasoned with herbs and spices. (Vegan)
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic onion and spices. (Vegan)
Dal Makhani
Black lentils simmered with fresh herbs and spices, sautéed in oil & garnished with fresh coriander. (Vegan)
Yellow Dal Tarka
Yellow lentils cooked with ginger, garlic and onions. (Vegan dish)
Veggie Manchurian
Lightly fried ground mixed vegetable balls cooked with ginger, garlic, carrot, and celery in our signature Indo-Chinese sauce. (Vegan)
Gobi Manchurian
Lightly fried cauliflower cooked with ginger, garlic, carrot, and celery in our signature Indo-Chinese sauce. (Vegan)
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with tomatoes, ginger cooked with onions. (Vegan)
Mattar Paneer
Fresh homemade cheese cubes cooked with green peas in a spiced sauce.
Aloo Matter
Fresh green peas and potatoes in a fragrant spiced sauce. (Vegan)
Vegetables Jalfrezi
Bread (Naan)
Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Onion Naan
Cheese Naan
Cinnamon's Special Naan
Garlic Cheese Naan
Peshwari Naan
Aloo Paratha
Is a whole wheat flatbread stuffed with mashed potatoes.
Poori
Is a crispy, fried whole wheat bread
Lachha Paratha
A multi layered Indian flat bread with whole wheat flour
Tandoori Roti
Chapatti
A thin unleavened bread made from whole wheat flour.
Keema Naan
Rosemary Naan
Bread Basket
Desserts
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our current menu is similar our old location at uptown. This menu will change once things get back to normal!
731 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858