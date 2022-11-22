A map showing the location of Cipriani at Home 136 Main StreetView gallery

Cipriani at Home 136 Main Street

136 Main Street

Southhampton, NY 11968

Popular Items

Chicken Al Curry
Cipriani Vanilla Ice Cream
Baked White Tagliolini with Mushrooms Pasta

Pastas/Soups

Baked White Tagliolini with Mushrooms Pasta

Baked White Tagliolini with Mushrooms Pasta

$19.00
Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli with Guardi Sauce Pasta

Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli with Guardi Sauce Pasta

$21.00
Rice Pilaf Alla Valenziana with Chicken

Rice Pilaf Alla Valenziana with Chicken

$20.00
Lasagna with Veal Ragu Pasta

Lasagna with Veal Ragu Pasta

$18.00
Semolino Gnocchi Alla Romana Pasta

Semolino Gnocchi Alla Romana Pasta

$18.00
Vegetable Soup (Passato di Verdure)

Vegetable Soup (Passato di Verdure)

$12.00
Tuscan Bread and Tomato Soup (Pappa Al Pomodoro)

Tuscan Bread and Tomato Soup (Pappa Al Pomodoro)

$12.00
Baked Eggplant (Alla Parmigiana)

Baked Eggplant (Alla Parmigiana)

$18.00

Main Course

Veal Piccatine with Lemon (Veal Piccatine Al Limone)

Veal Piccatine with Lemon (Veal Piccatine Al Limone)

$29.00
Chicken Spezzatino Alla Pizzaiola

Chicken Spezzatino Alla Pizzaiola

$25.00
Boneless Veal Ossobuco

Boneless Veal Ossobuco

$35.00
Chicken Al Curry

Chicken Al Curry

$25.00
Austral Red Prawns Al Curry

Austral Red Prawns Al Curry

$27.00
Steamed Austral Red Prawns with Baby Artichokes

Steamed Austral Red Prawns with Baby Artichokes

$31.00

Special baby artichokes are grown by Cipriani on the island of Torcello and Venice.

Steamed Chilean Sea Bass Alla Carlina

Steamed Chilean Sea Bass Alla Carlina

$35.00

Side Dishes

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00
Ratatouille Peperonata

Ratatouille Peperonata

$12.00

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Desserts

Vanilla Meringue

$12.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$12.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00
Cipriani Chocolate Ice Cream

Cipriani Chocolate Ice Cream

$12.00
Cipriani Vanilla Ice Cream

Cipriani Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00
Cipriani Bellini Sorbet

Cipriani Bellini Sorbet

$12.00

Drinks

Alcohol-Free Bellini Cipriani (cluster of 4)

Alcohol-Free Bellini Cipriani (cluster of 4)

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cipriani dishes available in southampton

Location

136 Main Street, Southhampton, NY 11968

Directions

