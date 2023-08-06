Cipriano Zonin
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cipriano Zonin is an old-world pizzeria serving family recipes that date back to the 1920s. Popular items include the Hot Luganiga (wine and cheese sausage) pie, and the Sicilian Cream Sauce Pie.
Location
5224 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33611
