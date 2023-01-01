Restaurant header imageView gallery

Circa 69

3750 Northeast Indian River Drive B100

Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.00

Farmer's Board

$27.00

General Tso's Cauliflower

$18.00

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Maryland Crabcakes

$21.00Out of stock

Tuna Nachos

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Spicy Fire Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Spicy Tuna Stack

$18.00

Soups & Salads

Homemade Creamy Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Roasted Corn & Blue Crab Chowder

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato Caprese

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romaine Hearts

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

8 oz Center Cut Filet

$45.00

Steak Frites

$49.00

Hand Harvested Diver Scallops

$38.00

Treasure Coast Local Snapper

$34.00

Maple Glazed Pork Chop

$34.00

Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb

$46.00

Free Range Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Herb Lemon Scottish Salmon

$29.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fries

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Mash

$8.00

Risotto

$12.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Side Caesar Sal

$9.00

Side House Sal

$9.00

Slaw

$6.00

Veg Med

$8.00

Pita refill

$2.00

Chip refill

$1.00

Desserts

Mile High Carrot Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Key Lime Brulé

$13.00

Cheesecake

$13.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3750 Northeast Indian River Drive B100, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Directions

