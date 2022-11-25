Restaurant header imageView gallery

Circa 59 at Halcyon House

1015 South Iowa Avenue

Washington, IA 52353

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$4.00

$4.00
Cheeseballs

$4.00

$4.00
Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$4.00

$4.00
Fried Pickles

$4.00

$4.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

$4.00
Corn Nuggets

$4.00

$4.00
Combo basket

Combo basket

$10.00

Choice of 3 appetizers

Salad/Soup

Grilled Chicken Berry Salad

Grilled Chicken Berry Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, feta cheese, blueberries, strawberries, candied walnuts and low-cl vinaigrette dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

Leafy greens and crisp romain lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion, ham, turkey, eggs and shredded cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with bacon, egg, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing and crumbles

House Dinner Salad

House Dinner Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber and shredded cheese

Soup du Jour

Soup du Jour

$3.50+

Picture shown is sample only

Panini/Wraps

California Panini

California Panini

$11.00

Sliced smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese

Applewood Flatbread Panini

Applewood Flatbread Panini

$11.00

Sliced smoked turkey, savory bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on Naan flatbread

Crunchy Chicken Wrap

Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Cheddar wrap filled with crispy chicken strips, coleslaw, shredded cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, warmed in the panini press

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast strips, lettuce, cabbage slaw chow Mein noodles, Craisins, toasted almonds and homemade low-cal vinaigrette dressing

Pizza

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

$10.00
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

$10.00
Sausage Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

$10.00

Sandwiches

Half-Pound Burger

Half-Pound Burger

$11.00

Hand-pressed fresh ground beef 8 oz. patty with your choice of trimmings served on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated 6 ox. chicken breast, choice of grilled or breaded and deep-fried

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Hand cut, hand tenderized pork loin, hand breaded and deep-fried to a light golden brown

Reuben on Rye

Reuben on Rye

$11.00

Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on Marble Rye bread

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast with coleslaw, swiss cheese, tomato and 1000 Island dressing served on Marble Rye bread

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on a Wheatberry bread

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

Hand cut, hand tenderized pork loin, grilled with choice of trimmings

Half Sandwich Combo

Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$11.00

$11.00

Entrees

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Includes mashed potatoes, beef gravy and vegetable of the day

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.00

Chicken and mixed vegetables in a rich chicken gravy topped with a buttery crust and side of fresh fruit

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.00

Deep fried breaded beef steak, mashed potatoes, all topped with homemade country gravy. Served with vegetable of the day.

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$11.00

Deep fried breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes, all topped with homemade country gravy. Served with vegetable of the day.

Baked Tilapia Filet

Baked Tilapia Filet

$11.00

Lightly breaded tilapia served with rice and vegetable of the day

Chicken Breast with Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

Chicken Breast with Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

$11.00

Marinated 6 oz chicken breast topped with a sun-dried tomato basil cream sauce, served with vegetable of day and your choice of baked potato or rice

Jumbo Shrimp (4) choice of fried or grilled

Jumbo Shrimp (4) choice of fried or grilled

$11.00

Grilled or lightly breaded and fried, served with vegetable of the day and your choice of baked potato rice

Jumbo Shrimp (6), choice of fried or grilled

Jumbo Shrimp (6), choice of fried or grilled

$14.00

Grilled or lightly breaded and fried, served with vegetable of the day and your choice of baked potato rice

Desserts

Homemade Pie

$3.50

$3.50
Dessert of the Day

Dessert of the Day

$2.00

Picture shown is sample only

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50

$2.50
Blue Powerade

$2.50

$2.50
Pibb Extra

$2.50

$2.50
Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

$2.50
Pink Lemonade

$2.50

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50

$2.50
Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.50

$2.50
Hot Cocoa

$2.50

$2.50
Hot Coffee

$2.50

$2.50
Hot Tea

$2.50

$2.50
Iced Tea

$2.50

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
American Cuisine including wraps, paninis, sandwiches and plated dinners from scratch

