Circa Brewing Co.

Spacelab Single Can

$8.00

6.5% ABV / We straddle the European continent with this brew. Combining the grist bill of a Belgian Wit with the yeast and fermentation of a Bavarian Weissbier, this beer bursts with orange peel, banana, nastercium, and vanilla. It pours a hazy gold and sports a full body, reminiscent of a Mediterranean sunset, you know, to keep on with the pan-European theme. // Pairs well with a Kentucky hot brown or chicken and waffles. // Sweet-Bready-Rotund