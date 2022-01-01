Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Circa Brewing Co.

1,389 Reviews

$$

141 Lawrence St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

CROWLER

32oz of any draft of your choice filled on the spot.
Death or Glory Crowler

Death or Glory Crowler

$20.00

HAZY IPA

Favor House Crowler

Favor House Crowler

$15.00

Atlantic IPA

Global A Go-Go Sour Crowler

$20.00
Quality Control Pilsner Crowler

Quality Control Pilsner Crowler

$15.00

5.1% ABV/ Brewed in the German tradition, our pils is smooth, bright, and pleasantly herbaceous with Noble hop character. Perfect for every drinker, from the casual to the connoisseur. Pairs well with buffalo wings or flatbreads.

Spacelab Crowler

Spacelab Crowler

$15.00

Danger Zone Imperial Stout Crowler

$25.00

Mega Bottle Ride Helles Lager Crowler

$20.00

9-5 Rice Lager Crowler

$18.00

Say It Ain’t So Pumpkin Ale

$20.00

Ice Ice Baby IPA Crolwer

$20.00

Trust Chords Brown Ale

$20.00

Heart Of Glass

$22.00

CANNED BEER

Spacelab Single Can

Spacelab Single Can

$8.00

6.5% ABV / We straddle the European continent with this brew. Combining the grist bill of a Belgian Wit with the yeast and fermentation of a Bavarian Weissbier, this beer bursts with orange peel, banana, nastercium, and vanilla. It pours a hazy gold and sports a full body, reminiscent of a Mediterranean sunset, you know, to keep on with the pan-European theme. // Pairs well with a Kentucky hot brown or chicken and waffles. // Sweet-Bready-Rotund

Spacelab Wheat 4 Pack

Spacelab Wheat 4 Pack

$20.00
Case of Spacelab Wheat

Case of Spacelab Wheat

$65.00Out of stock

24 - 16oz cans of Spacelab Wheat

Quality Control Single Can

Quality Control Single Can

$8.00
Quality Control 4 Pack

Quality Control 4 Pack

$20.00
Case Favor House

Case Favor House

$75.00Out of stock

24 - 16oz Cans or Quality Control Pilsner

Favor House Atlantic IPA Single Can

Favor House Atlantic IPA Single Can

$8.00Out of stock
Favor House Atlantic 4 Pack

Favor House Atlantic 4 Pack

$20.00Out of stock
4-Pack Cider

4-Pack Cider

$20.00Out of stock

Choose your own 4- pack from our wide selection of Cider

Mix and Match 4 Pack

$22.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WINE

Besadien Chardonnay

Besadien Chardonnay

$35.00

full body, oak, vanilla

Les Petites Cabanes Sauvignon Blanc

Les Petites Cabanes Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

grapefruit, acidic, dry

Lamberti Prosecco

Lamberti Prosecco

$35.00

bright, candied lemon, white peach

Aguijon de Abeja Malbec

Aguijon de Abeja Malbec

$35.00

blackberry, chocolate, rich

Lamberti Sparkling Rose

Lamberti Sparkling Rose

$35.00

dry, effervescent, strawberry

Laureano Gomez Pinot Noir

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Circa Brewing Co is a fully functioning brewery and brick oven pizza restaurant in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn

Website

Location

141 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery
Circa Brewing Co image
Circa Brewing Co image
Circa Brewing Co image
Circa Brewing Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pulkies - Dekalb Market - 445 Albee Square W
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brooklyn- Smith
orange starNo Reviews
181 Smith Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Dekalb
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit #B18 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Juliana's Pizza
orange star5.0 • 356
19 Old Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
DELLAROCCO'S
orange star4.7 • 3,209
214 Hicks St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Lilly's Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
737 Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Han Dynasty - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 6,331
445 Gold St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Forno Rosso - 327 Gold Street
orange star4.2 • 2,782
325 Gold Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn - 148 Lawrence St
orange star4.6 • 1,852
148 Lawrence St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
The Juice Shop - Brooklyn
orange star4.4 • 1,236
345 Adams Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - Brooklyn Heights
orange star4.0 • 665
27 Smith Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Finger Joint - DT BK
orange star4.5 • 621
66 Willoughby St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
South Slope
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Gowanus
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston