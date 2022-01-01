Restaurant header imageView gallery

Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill

508 Reviews

$$

14412 Clayton Rd

Ballwin, MO 63011

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Classic Burger
Boneless Wings 1lb

DRINKS (MUST BE 21 TO ORDER)

Choose your favorite local brew and enjoy your draft beer at HOME! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

Choose your favorite local brew and enjoy a cold one! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

What pairs best great with Circle 7 food? A half priced bottle of wine that what does! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

32oz Cocktails

Grab a jug of your favorite Circle 7 Signature Cocktails To Go! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

Bottles of Liquor

Get yourself a bottle of liquor before you leave! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

Bottle Of 2019 Bourbon County

$15.00

Seasoning/Sauce Options

$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$25.00

Appetizers

Boneless Wings 1lb

$11.50

Select Style: Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ , BBQ, or Nashville -Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Brisket Nachos

$13.50

Tri-Colored tortilla chips, topped with queso blanco, homemade black bean corn salsa, slow smoked beef brisket, BBQ sauce, candied jalapenos, green onion, and Circle 7 Ranch sourcream! If Requesting toppings on the side, there will be a $2.00 charge for additional containers.

TOT Brisket Nachos

$17.50

Buffalo Dip

$11.00

Layer after Layer of Pulled Braised Chicken, Sharp Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Chunks of Celery, Green Onion, Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream, and Circle 7 Buffalo Sauce-Served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips

Chicken Skewers

$11.00

Six Marinated and Grilled Chicken Skewers - Served with Your Choice of any Two Dipping Sauces.

Chips and Dips

$10.50

Our Homemade Salsa Fresca and Queso Blanco Served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips

Corn Fritters

$9.50

Sweet Corn, Lightly Breaded and Fried- Served with Fiery Honey Sauce.

Dirty Fries

$12.00

Natural Cut Fries Loaded with Monterey Jack and Cheddar, Bacon, Chives, and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream.

Fiery Honey Cauliflower

$10.50

Fried Cauliflower Breaded in Our Signature Breading and Tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping

Fiery Honey Shrimp

$12.00

Seven Large Shrimp Hand Battered in Our Panko Breadcrumb Blend, Fried Crisp, and Tossed in our Signature Fiery Honey Sauce- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping. *Staff Favorite

Fried Pepper Jack

$10.50

Battered and Fried Pepper Jack- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.

Loaded Chips

$9.00

Homemade Kettle Chips Topped Queso Blanco, Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion, and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream.

Pickle Coins

$10.00

Thick Cut Dill Pickle Coins, Hand Battered in our Panko Breadcrumb Blend and Fried Crisp- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.

Pretzel Sticks

$10.50

Warm, Soft, and Baked to Perfection- Served with Spicy Queso Blanco for Dipping.

Toasted Ravioli (6pc)

$11.00

St. Louis Style Jumbo Hand Battered Ravioli Dusted with Fresh Parmesan- Served with Homemade Meat Sauce for Dipping.

Traditional Wings 1 lb

$13.00

Select Style: Grilled Memphis Dry Rub, Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ, and BBQ -Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Original BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.00

Homemade Kettle Chips Topped Queso Blanco, Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion, and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream.

Cranberry/Goat Cheese Dip

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Rosemary, and Honey- Served with Crostinis and Fried Pita.

Goat Cheese Bologense

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese in Homemade Meat Sauce- Served with Crostinis and Fried Pita.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Salads

1/2 Buddy Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Buddy Salad

$14.00

House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws. RECOMEND WITH RANCH

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

House lettuce blend, chicken tenders tossed in Circle 7 buffalo sauce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and cheddar. RECOMENDED WITH RANCH

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Cobb

$14.00

Our House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cheddar.

House Salad

$8.00

House lettuce blend, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar, and croutons.

Steak Salad

$16.00

Cajun Marinated Sirloin, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Cheddar, and Goat Cheese- Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Granny Smith Salad

$11.00

Fresh Spinach with Granny Smith Apple Straws, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, and Blue Cheese Crumbles Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Candied Cashews, Chow Mein Noodles, Garnished with Sesame Seeds, and Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Golden Beets, Red Beets, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Orange Supreme, Fresh Spinach and Basil-Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Mushrooms, Bacon, and Sautéed Onion- Served with Hot Bacon Mustard Dressing.

Soup

Chili

$7.50

Soup of Day

$7.50

Burgers

#25

$12.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Secret Sauce, 2 Layers of American, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, and Diced Onion - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

B2C2 Burger

$12.50

Two certified angus beef patties with, two layers of bacon, and two layers of cheddar.

Classic Burger

$11.50

Two certified angus beef patties, with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

El Borracho

$13.00

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Queso Blanco, Candied Jalapenos, and Bacon - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

Frisco Melt

$12.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, 1000 Island, American, and Swiss on Sour Dough.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Vegan Friendly Impossible Patty, with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

OMG

$18.00

Five Certified Angus Beef Patties, 5 Layers of American, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickle Stack- Served on Our Signature Branded Bun. Comes with 1 side.

Rise N Shine

$12.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Fried Egg, Bacon, and 2 Layers of American - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

The G.O.A.T

$14.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Avocado, Onion Straws, Goat Cheese, Cheddar, and Fiery Honey BBQ Sauce - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

Triple Cheese

$14.50

Turkey Burger

$12.50

Turkey burger with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Bulleit Glaze, Cheddar, Candied Jalapenos, Onion Straws, and Bacon.

Sandwiches

Fiery Honey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce, bacon, montery jack, candied jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Top Sirloin, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Guinness Au Jus - Served on a Hand Crafted Roll

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Coated in Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle Coins, and Drizzled With Honey- Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

The Nola

$14.00

Our Po’Boy Loaded with Andouille Sausage, Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Remoulade Sauce, Sautéed Red Bell Peppers and Onions- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll

Zwickel Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Cod Battered in Our Signature Zwickel Beer Batter Topped with Cole Slaw, and Tartar Sauce - Served With Hush Puppies and Corn Fritters on a Hand Crafted Roll.

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, on a Circle 7 Bun.

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Worcestershire Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, and Provel Cheese- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll.

Brisket Melt

$15.50

C7 Sloppy Joe

$11.00

Chicken Parmesean

$14.00

Wraps

Baja Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Lettuce- Served in a Flour Tortilla With a Side of Salsa Fresca.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tenders Tossed in Circle 7 Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion - Served in a Flour Tortilla

C7 Ranch Wrap

$13.50

Marinated and Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pepper Jack, Cilantro, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Tri-Color Corn Tortilla Strings, BBQ Sauce, Circle 7 Ranch Dressing, and Lettuce- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.

Cali Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, and Spinach- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, and Parmesan, Tossed in Caesar Dressing- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.

Veggie Fajita Wrap

$11.00

Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Mexican Rice, Queso Blanco, Sautéed Onions and Peppers- Served in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa Fresca.

Nola Wrap

$14.00

Andouille Sausage, Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Cajun Remoulade, Sautéed Red Peppers and OnionsServed in a Flour Tortilla

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Dried Cranberries- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla With Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Plates

Chicken Strips

$13.50

An Entree Portion of our Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders - Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce and Fries.

Fajita Rice Bowl

$12.00

Mexican Rice, Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Blanco and Sautéed Red Pepper and Onions- Served with Salsa Fresca

9oz Bourbon Sirloin

$18.00

Sirloin Marinated in the Best Cajun Seasonings- Served with Your Choice of Side and House Salad

Zwickel Beer Battered Fish

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken Power Bowl

$15.00

Quinoa, Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Candied Cashews, Garnished with Sesame Seeds.

Cajun Rigatoni

$12.00

Pork Chop

$16.00

Brown Sugar and Maple Infused French Cut Pork Chop, Smashed Red Potatoes, and Homemade Apple Crisp.

Bourbon Salmon

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$15.50

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Grilled Medium Rare, Pineapple Relish, and CilantroServed with Salsa Fresca, Served in Three Flour Tortillas. Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!

Impossible Tacos

$15.00

Vegan Friendly Taco with Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cilantro, and Onion - Served with Salsa Verde, Served in Three Soft Corn Tortillas. Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!

Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca, - Served in Three Flour Tortillas. Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three Blackened Tilapia Tacos Topped with Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour Tortillas. Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!

Steak Fajita Tacos

$16.00

Vooddoo Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Gringo Tacos

$13.00

Jack Your Mac

Bacon Cheese Burger Mac

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Plain Mac

$11.00

Ultimate Chili Mac

$14.00

Sloppy Joe Mac

$14.00

For the Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Nacho

$8.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Nuggets

$8.50

Two Beef Tacos

$8.50

On the Side

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Dirty Fries

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mexican Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Corn Fritters

$5.00

Side Fried Pepper Jack

$5.00

Side of Celery

$4.00

Side of Loaded Chips

$5.00

Side Loaded Tots

$5.00

Side Pickle Coins

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Twice Baked Potato

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Endings

3 Scoops of Ice Cream

$5.00

Brownie Delight

$9.00

Cookie

$9.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Tart

$6.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Berry Cobbler

$9.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Wednesday Special

Meatloaf

$14.00
