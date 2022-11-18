- Home
Circle 7 Ranch Des Peres
No reviews yet
11769 Manchester Rd
Des Peres, MO 63131
Order Again
Popular Items
CURBSIDE PICKUP
DRINKS (MUST BE 21 TO ORDER)
64oz Growler of Beer
Choose your favorite local brew and enjoy your draft beer at HOME! MUST BE 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.
1/2 PRICE BOTTLE BEER!
Choose your favorite local brew and enjoy a cold one! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.
1/2 PRICE BOTTLES OF WINE!
What pairs best great with Circle 7 food? A half priced bottle of wine that what does! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.
32oz Cocktails
Grab a jug of your favorite Circle 7 Signature Cocktails To Go! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.
Bottles of Liquor
Get yourself a bottle of liquor before you leave! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.
Appetizers
Boneless Wings 1lb
Select Style: Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ , BBQ, or Nashville -Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Brisket Nachos
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips, Topped with Queso Blanco, Homemade Black Bean Corn Salsa, Slow Smoked Beef Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Candied Jalapenos, Green Onion, and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream. If Requesting toppings on the side, there will be a $2.00 charge for additional containers.
TOT Brisket Nacho
Buffalo Dip
Chicken Skewers
Six Marinated and Grilled Chicken Skewers - Served with Your Choice of any Two Dipping Sauces.
Chips and Dips
Our Homemade Salsa Fresca and Queso Blanco Served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips.
Corn Fritters
Sweet Corn, Lightly Breaded and Fried- Served with Fiery Honey Sauce.
Cranberry/ Goat Cheese Dip
Baked Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Rosemary, and Honey- Served with Crostinis and Fried Pita.
Dirty Fries
Natural Cut Fries Loaded with Monterey Jack and Cheddar, Bacon, Chives, and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream.
Fiery Honey Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower Breaded in Our Signature Breading and Tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.
Fiery Honey Shrimp
Seven Large Shrimp Hand Battered in Our Panko Breadcrumb Blend, Fried Crisp, and Tossed in our Signature Fiery Honey Sauce- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping. *Staff Favorite
Fried Pepper Jack
Battered and Fried Pepper Jack- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.
Goat Cheese Bolognese
Baked Goat Cheese in Homemade Meat Sauce- Served with Crostinis and Fried Pita.
Guacamole
Loaded Tots
Pickle Coins
Thick Cut Dill Pickle Coins, Hand Battered in our Panko Breadcrumb Blend and Fried Crisp- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.
Pretzel Sticks
Warm, Soft, and Baked to Perfection- Served with Spicy Queso Blanco for Dipping.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Toasted Ravioli (6pc)
St. Louis Style Jumbo Hand Battered Ravioli Dusted with Fresh Parmesan- Served with Homemade Meat Sauce for Dipping.
Traditional Wings 1 lb
Select Style: Grilled Memphis Dry Rub, Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ, and BBQ -Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Salads
Buddy Salad
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws. RECOMEND WITH RANCH
Buffalo Chicken Salad
House lettuce blend, chicken tenders tossed in Circle 7 buffalo sauce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and cheddar. RECOMENDED WITH RANCH
Chicken Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.
Cobb
Our House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cheddar.
Granny Smith Salad
Fresh Spinach with Granny Smith Apple Straws, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, and Blue Cheese Crumbles Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
House Salad
House lettuce blend, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar, and croutons.
Steak Salad
Cajun Marinated Sirloin, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Cheddar, and Goat Cheese- Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Candied Cashews, Chow Mein Noodles, Garnished with Sesame Seeds, and Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.
Roasted Beet Salad
Golden Beets, Red Beets, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Orange Supreme, Fresh Spinach and Basil-Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Mushrooms, Bacon, and Sautéed Onion- Served with Hot Bacon Mustard Dressing.
Soup
Burgers
#25
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Secret Sauce, 2 Layers of American, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, and Diced Onion - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.
B2C2 Burger
Two certified angus beef patties with, two layers of bacon, and two layers of cheddar.
Bourbon Burger
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Bulleit Glaze, Cheddar, Candied Jalapenos, Onion Straws, and Bacon.
Brisket Melt
Classic Burger
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
El Borracho
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Queso Blanco, Candied Jalapenos, and Bacon - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.
Frisco Melt
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, 1000 Island, American, and Swiss on Sour Dough.
Impossible Burger
Impossible™ patty with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
OMG
Five Certified Angus Beef Patties, 5 Layers of American, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickle Stack- Served on Our Signature Branded Bun and on a Bed of Fries.
Rise N Shine
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Fried Egg, Bacon, and 2 Layers of American - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.
The G.O.A.T
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Avocado, Onion Straws, Goat Cheese, Cheddar, and Fiery Honey BBQ Sauce - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.
Triple Cheese
Turkey Burger
Turkey burger with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Fiery Honey Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce, bacon, montery jack, candied jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
French Dip
Thinly Sliced Top Sirloin, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Guinness Au Jus - Served on a Hand Crafted Roll.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, on a Circle 7 Bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Coated in Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle Coins, and Drizzled With Honey- Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.
Sloppy Joe
Steak Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Worcestershire Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, and Provel Cheese- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll.
The Nola
Our Po’Boy Loaded with Andouille Sausage, Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Remoulade Sauce, Sautéed Red Bell Peppers and Onions- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll.
Zwickel Fish Sandwich
Fresh Cod Battered in Our Signature Zwickel Beer Batter Topped with Cole Slaw, and Tartar Sauce - Served With Hush Puppies and Corn Fritters on a Hand Crafted Roll.
Wraps
Baja Chicken Wrap
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Lettuce- Served in a Flour Tortilla With a Side of Salsa Fresca.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Tenders Tossed in Circle 7 Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion - Served in a Flour Tortilla.
C7 Ranch Wrap
Marinated and Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pepper Jack, Cilantro, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Tri-Color Corn Tortilla Strings, BBQ Sauce, Circle 7 Ranch Dressing, and Lettuce- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.
Cali Chicken Wrap
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, and Spinach- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, and Parmesan, Tossed in Caesar Dressing- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.
Cranberry Chicken Wrap
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Dried Cranberries- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla With Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Nola Wrap
Andouille Sausage, Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Cajun Remoulade, Sautéed Red Peppers and Onions Served in a Flour Tortilla.
Veggie Fajita Wrap
Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Mexican Rice, Queso Blanco, Sautéed Onions and Peppers- Served in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa Fresca.
Plates
9oz Bourbon Street Sirloin
Sirloin Marinated in the Best Cajun Seasonings- Served with Your Choice of Side and House Salad.
Chicken Strips
An Entree Portion of our Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders - Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce and Fries.
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Flaky Salmon Glazed with a Citrus Pineapple Glaze- Served With Our Vegetable of the Day and Rice Pilaf.
Fajita Rice Bowl
Mexican Rice, Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Blanco and Sautéed Red Pepper and Onions- Served with Salsa Fresca.
Teriyaki Chicken Power Bowl
Quinoa, Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Candied Cashews, Garnished with Sesame Seeds.
Zwickel Beer Battered Fish
Pork Chop
Brown Sugar and Maple Infused French Cut Pork Chop, Smashed Red Potatoes, and Homemade Apple Crisp.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Tacos
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Ahi Tuna Grilled Medium Rare, Pineapple Relish, and CilantroServed with Salsa Fresca - Served in Three Flour Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)
Fiery BBQ Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)
Fish Tacos
Three Blackened Tilapia Tacos Topped with Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)
Gringo Tacos
Impossible Tacos
Vegan Friendly Taco with Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cilantro, and Onion - Served with Salsa Verde - Served in Three Soft Corn Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended.)
Steak Fajita Tacos
Vooddoo Chicken Tacos
Jack Your Mac
For the Kids
On the Side
Apple Sauce
Asparagus
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Dirty Fries
Fries
Fruit Cup
Kettle Chips
Mac & Cheese
Mexican Beans & Rice
Onion Staws
Potato Salad
Rice Pilaf
Side Caesar Salad
Side Corn Fritters
Side Fried Pepperjack
Side Loaded Tots
Side of Pickle Coins
Side Salad
Smashed Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Fries
Toasted Baguette
Tots
Twice Baked Potato
Vegetable of the Day
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131