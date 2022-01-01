Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Circle Hook Fish Company

review star

No reviews yet

407 31st Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Order Again

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00+

Bttl Water

$1.50

Hot Water

$1.00

Yerba Mate Traditional

$5.00

Yerba Mate Passion

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.75

Perrier

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.95Out of stock

Retail

Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$17.00

Tshirt Short Sleeve

$25.00

Tshirt Long Sleeve

$30.00

Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Puffer Jacket

$60.00

Camo Windbreaker

$40.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00

Beer Koozie

$3.00

CircleHook Wine Glass

$8.00

CircleHook Beer Glass

$8.00

$35 Gift Basket

$35.00

$40 Gift Basket

$40.00

$50 Gift Basket

$50.00

$65 Gift Basket

$65.00

$75 Gift Basket

$75.00

$80 Gift Basket

$80.00

$100 Gift Basket

$100.00

$120 Gift Basket

$120.00

Wine GLS

Albert Sparkling Rose GLS

$18.00

Benvolio Prosecco GLS

$11.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$11.00

Raspberry Mimosa

$12.00

Sangria GLS

$13.00Out of stock

Schramsberg Sparkling GLS

$18.00

Belle Glos PN GLS

$18.00

Meiomi PN GLS

$12.00

Treana CAB GLS

$15.00

Wine BTL

Albert Sparkling Rose BTL

$70.00

Benvolio Prosecco BTL

$42.00

Schramsberg Sparkling BTL

$70.00

Notorious Pink Rose BTL

$62.00

Emmolo SB BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Ferrari CH BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Ferrari SB BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Gainey SB BTL

$42.00Out of stock

La Crema CH BTL

$58.00

La Perr Sancerre BTL

$70.00

Minuty Rose BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Notorious Pink Rose BTL

$58.00

Oyster Bay SB BTL

$46.00

Rombauer CH BTL

$70.00

Ruffino PG BTL

$38.00

Sonoma Cutrer CH BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Belle Glos BTL

$70.00

Meiomi PN BTL

$46.00

Treana CAB BTL

$58.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00Out of stock

Bloody Maria

$14.50

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Signature Mojito

$14.00

Mule

$15.00

House Margarita

$15.00

Regular Mojito

$14.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Mexican Mule

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$14.00

Ranch Water

$14.00

Rum And Coke

$14.00

Coconut Margarita

$15.00

Smoke Show

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Open Cocktail

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 31st Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

