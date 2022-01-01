A map showing the location of Circle Inn Restaurant 11985 Marsh RoadView gallery

Circle Inn Restaurant 11985 Marsh Road

review star

No reviews yet

11985 Marsh Road

Shelbyville, MI 49344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hashbrowns
Southern Skillet
Biscuits and Gravy

Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.59Out of stock

small juice or milk

$1.99

Large juice or milk

$2.99

Drinks

$2.19

Cup

$0.25

Kids Drink

$1.69

Water

Hot Tea

$1.99

Breakfast Specialties

1/2 Biscuits and gravy

$7.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.99

Big Breakfast

$10.29

2 eggs, meat, potato and toast

3 egg Big Breakfast

$11.29

Circle Scramble

$6.79

Eggs scrambled with ham, topped with cheese

Country Fried Steak

$9.99Out of stock

Inn Sandwhich

$7.29

Grilled texas toast with cheese, egg and bacon

Morning Bagel

$5.99Out of stock

Scrambled eggs with cheese on grilled bagel

Moms Combo

$10.29

2 eggs, meat and 2 pancakes

Pops combo

$11.99

3 eggs, meat, potato and 3 pancakes

Skillets

Southern Skillet

$11.99

Hashbrowns, sausage and onions topped with gravy, cheese and 2 eggs

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.99

ham, bacon, sausage, tomatoes and american fries topped with cheese and scrambled eggs

Pops Scrambler

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with bacon, onion and american fries. Served with 2 links, 2 bacon, 3 pancakes 2 bacon and 3 pancakes

Hashbrown Skillet

$9.99

hashbrowns, ham, onion and mushrooms topped with cheese and 2 eggs

Ranchero Skillet

$10.99

Potatoes, peppers, onions chorizo, black beans topped cheese enchilada sauce and 2 eggs

Skillet platter

$12.99

Omelet with ham, mushrooms, onion, tomato and peppers served with potatoes and toast

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.29

Farmers omelet

$9.99

Ham, peppers, tomatoes, onions and american fries topped with cheese

Ham and cheese omelet

$8.99

Meat Lovers omelet

$10.29

Ham, bacon, sausge topped with cheese

Southern lovers omelet

$11.99

Sausage, onions, cheese and sausage gravy

Veggie omelet

$8.99

onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms

Western omelet

$8.99

Ham, peppers, tomatoes, onions topped with cheese

Bacon and Cheese omelet

$8.99

Sausage and cheese omelet

$8.99

Breakfast Sides

1 egg

$1.29

2 eggs

$2.29

American Fries

$3.99

Bacon

$4.29

Cinnamon roll

$3.99

corned beef hash

$4.99Out of stock

Cream cheese

$0.99

fruit topping

$1.79

Ham

$4.99Out of stock

Hashbrowns

$3.99

honey

$0.59

Oatmeal

$3.99

Peanut butter

$0.69

Sausage

$4.29

sausage gravy on top

$2.99

Side sausage gravy

$3.99

Toast

$2.29

The griddle

One pancake

$3.99

Short Stack pancakes

$5.99

Full Pancakes

$6.99

One French Toast

$3.99

Short stack French Toast

$5.99

Full French toast

$6.99

Full Stuffed French toast

$9.99

Short Stuffed French toast

$8.99

Single stuffed French toast

$7.99

Eggs n more

two eggs and toast

$3.99

Two eggs, meat and toast

$7.29

Two eggs , potatoes and toast

$5.99

Two eggs, corned beef hash and toast

$8.99Out of stock

One egg, and toast

$3.49

One egg, meat and toast

$6.79

One egg, potatoes and toast

$5.49

One egg, corned beef hash and toast

$8.49Out of stock

Food Prep

Add american fries

$1.59

Add Bacon

$2.29

Add burger patty

$3.99

Add cheese

$0.99

Add chili sauce

$0.99

add chorizo

$0.99

Add Corned Beef hash

$3.99

Add Green pepper

$0.69

add ham

$1.99

Add jalepenos

$0.99

Add lettuce

$0.29

add mayo

add mushrooms

$0.79

add onion

$0.69

Add Sausage

$1.99

add tomato

$0.59

Bac Crispy

Bac Limp

Brown sugar

$0.05

Burnt

crispy

Extra plate

$1.00

Extra plate

$1.00

Gravy on side

no american fries

No Bacon

no bun

no cheese

no enchilada sauce

no gravy

no green pepper

no ham

No kraut

no lettuce

no mushrooms

No onion

No sausage

No tartar

no tomato

Ranch

$0.49

Side Black beans

$0.49

Split

$1.00

Sub american fries

Sub French toast

$1.99

Sub hashbrowns

Sub onion

Sub Shredded cheese

Baskets

Fish Basket

$10.99

Breaded Shrimp

$10.99

Chicken Tender

$9.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.29

Cheese Burger

$11.28

Sourdough Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.29

Burger served on grilled sourdough bread with cheese and bacon.

Bacon cheeseburger

$12.29

Circle Burger

$12.29

1/2 lb burger on grilled texas toast with grilled onions, mayo lettuce and tomato

Olive Burger

$11.29

Burger topped with olives and swiss cheese served on a grilled bun.

Jalepeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.29

Burger with jalapenos, bacon and topped with pepper jack cheese on a grilled bun

Mushroom Burger

$10.99

Burger with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese on a grilled bun

Patty Melt

$12.29

Burger served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1000 island.

Burger only

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheese Burger

$9.98

Circle Burger

$10.99

Sourdough Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

olive burger

$9.99

Jalepeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Patty melt

$10.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.29

Chicken Wrap

$12.29

Coles sandwhich

$9.99

Country Club Melt

$10.99

Fish Sandwhich

$11.29

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled chicken

$11.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.29

Rueben

$11.29Out of stock

Suzie

$11.29

The Club

$11.99

Sandwhich only

BLT

$9.99

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Country Club Melt

$9.99

Fish sandwhich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled chicken

$10.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Hot Beef

$10.99Out of stock

Rueben

$8.89Out of stock

Suzie

$9.99

The Club

$10.99

Hot dogs

Hot Dog

$7.99

Chili Dog

$8.79

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

Kraut dog

$7.99

Reuben Dog

$7.99

Topped with swiss cheese, 1000 Island and Kraut

Salty dog

$9.99

Bacon, pickles and mustard

Cowboy dog

$9.99

Jalepeno bacon, bbq sauce jalepenos and cheese

South of the border

$7.99

tortillia wraped hot dog, topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato and onion served with salsa and sour cream

Add hot dog

$3.99

Hot dog only

Hot dog

$6.99

Chili Dog

$7.79

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

Kraut Dog

$6.99

Rueben dog

$6.99

Salty dog

$6.79

Cowboy dog

$8.99

South of the border

$6.99

Mexican

Breakfast burrito

$4.99

All meat Burrito

$10.99

Beef and Bean Burrito

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken and Rice Burrito

$10.99

Chips and Cheese

$5.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.29

Mexican Mac and Cheese

$8.49

Beef or chicken with peppers, tomaoes and onions

Nacho Supreme

$9.99

Fresh made chips with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, peppers and onions

Quesadilla

$10.99

Beef or chicken with burrito sauce cheese, pepperjack cheese, on a grilled tortillia, with lettuce tomato. Onions and peppers

Taco

$2.99

hard or soft shell with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, onion and tomatoes and peppers

Taco salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce with choice of beef or chicken, tomatoe, onion,peppers and cheese in taco bowl

Specials

1/2 B &G with eggs

$7.99

222

$7.49

2 eggs, 2 links, 2 bacon and toast

Bacon Cheeseburger Skillet

$9.99

BBQ Sandwich Basket

$8.99

Beer Fish

$10.99

Blueberry tortillia

$11.99

Breakfast bowl

$8.99

Breakfast Buffet

$11.99

Brisket BLT

$9.99

Brisket Sandwhich

$8.99

Cake with eggs and meat

$7.99

Chicken BLT wrap

$8.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Chicken strips with Swiss, cheese and ham. served on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Chipolte chicken wrap basket

$8.49

Colorado omelet

$10.99

Omelet with bacon, sausage, brisket, ham, onions, and peppers. topped with cheese

Country fried lunch

$9.99

Country fried Steak Sandwhich

$8.99

Cowboy Burger Basket

$9.99

Cowboy skillet

$9.99

French Special

$8.99

Grilled Cheese and soup

$7.99

Kids Breakfast Buffet

$7.99

Liver and onions

$10.99

Lunch bowl

$9.99

Meat lover scramble

$7.99

Mini omlete special

$8.49

Sandwich Melt

$8.99

Tuna salad on grilled Texas toast with cheese and lettuce and tomato

Sloppy Joe Basket

$8.49

Southern Scramble

$8.49

Western Scramble

$7.99

KIds Menus

1 egg, meat, potato, toast kids

$5.99

1 pancake and meat kids

$5.99

1 egg, meat and pancake kids

$5.99

1 egg, meat and toast kids

$5.79

1 egg, potato and toast kids

$5.79

1 French toast with meat kids

$6.99

mini cheese omelet with toast kids

$5.29

2 chicken strips and fries kids

$6.99

2 Fish and fries kids

$5.99

Cheese quesadillia kids

$5.99

kids Hamburger and fries

$6.99

Kids cheese burger

$7.99

kids Hot dog and fries

$5.99

Mac and cheese

$5.99

Grilled Peanut butter and jelly

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$9.59

Grilled chicken Salad

$9.99

Applesauce

$2.59

Coleslaw

$2.59

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Soup and Salad

$8.99

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.49

BBQ sauce

$0.49

Blue Cheese

$0.49

Chili sauce

$0.99

chipotle ranch

$0.49

Cocktail

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

Italian

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.49

Salsa

$0.49

sour cream

$0.49

Tartar

$0.49

Sides

Bag Ice

$1.29

Bowl of macaroni and cheese

$3.99

Cake

$1.00

Chicken tenders only

$6.99

Curly ff

$3.79

French fries

$3.79

Hamburger patty only

$4.99

Mashed potatoes

$2.99

Onion rings

$3.99

Pie

$1.99

Potato chips

$2.99

Shrimp only

$6.99Out of stock

side of tortilla chips

$1.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Tots

$3.79

Wings only

$7.99

Soup

Bean - Bowl

$4.99

Chili - Bowl

$4.99

Mushroom - bowl

$4.99

Tomato - Bowl

$4.99

Vegetable - Bowl

$4.99

Vegetable Beef - Bowl

$4.99

White chicken chili - bowl

$4.99

Desert

Chocolate Chip cookie

$1.00

M & M Cookie

$1.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $10

$10.00

Gift Certificate $15

$15.00

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $30

$30.00

Gift Certificate $40

$40.00

Gift Certificate $501

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11985 Marsh Road, Shelbyville, MI 49344

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Judd's Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
11 127th Avenue Wayland, MI 49348
View restaurantnext
Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
11611 Pine Lake Rd. Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurantnext
McDuff's Bar and Grille
orange star4.3 • 733
105 E. Superior Wayland, MI 49348
View restaurantnext
Wayland Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
104 S MAIN WAYLAND, MI 49348
View restaurantnext
Riverdog Tavern
orange star4.4 • 912
117 w Main ST Middleville, MI 49333
View restaurantnext
Doster Country Store
orange starNo Reviews
10 106th Av Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Shelbyville
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston