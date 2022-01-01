- Home
Circle Inn Restaurant 11985 Marsh Road
11985 Marsh Road
Shelbyville, MI 49344
Popular Items
Beverages
Breakfast Specialties
1/2 Biscuits and gravy
Biscuits and Gravy
Big Breakfast
2 eggs, meat, potato and toast
3 egg Big Breakfast
Circle Scramble
Eggs scrambled with ham, topped with cheese
Country Fried Steak
Inn Sandwhich
Grilled texas toast with cheese, egg and bacon
Morning Bagel
Scrambled eggs with cheese on grilled bagel
Moms Combo
2 eggs, meat and 2 pancakes
Pops combo
3 eggs, meat, potato and 3 pancakes
Skillets
Southern Skillet
Hashbrowns, sausage and onions topped with gravy, cheese and 2 eggs
Meat Lovers Skillet
ham, bacon, sausage, tomatoes and american fries topped with cheese and scrambled eggs
Pops Scrambler
Eggs scrambled with bacon, onion and american fries. Served with 2 links, 2 bacon, 3 pancakes 2 bacon and 3 pancakes
Hashbrown Skillet
hashbrowns, ham, onion and mushrooms topped with cheese and 2 eggs
Ranchero Skillet
Potatoes, peppers, onions chorizo, black beans topped cheese enchilada sauce and 2 eggs
Skillet platter
Omelet with ham, mushrooms, onion, tomato and peppers served with potatoes and toast
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Farmers omelet
Ham, peppers, tomatoes, onions and american fries topped with cheese
Ham and cheese omelet
Meat Lovers omelet
Ham, bacon, sausge topped with cheese
Southern lovers omelet
Sausage, onions, cheese and sausage gravy
Veggie omelet
onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Western omelet
Ham, peppers, tomatoes, onions topped with cheese
Bacon and Cheese omelet
Sausage and cheese omelet
Breakfast Sides
The griddle
Eggs n more
Food Prep
Add american fries
Add Bacon
Add burger patty
Add cheese
Add chili sauce
add chorizo
Add Corned Beef hash
Add Green pepper
add ham
Add jalepenos
Add lettuce
add mayo
add mushrooms
add onion
Add Sausage
add tomato
Bac Crispy
Bac Limp
Brown sugar
Burnt
crispy
Extra plate
Extra plate
Gravy on side
no american fries
No Bacon
no bun
no cheese
no enchilada sauce
no gravy
no green pepper
no ham
No kraut
no lettuce
no mushrooms
No onion
No sausage
No tartar
no tomato
Ranch
Side Black beans
Split
Sub american fries
Sub French toast
Sub hashbrowns
Sub onion
Sub Shredded cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Sourdough Bacon Cheeseburger
Burger served on grilled sourdough bread with cheese and bacon.
Bacon cheeseburger
Circle Burger
1/2 lb burger on grilled texas toast with grilled onions, mayo lettuce and tomato
Olive Burger
Burger topped with olives and swiss cheese served on a grilled bun.
Jalepeno Bacon Cheeseburger
Burger with jalapenos, bacon and topped with pepper jack cheese on a grilled bun
Mushroom Burger
Burger with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese on a grilled bun
Patty Melt
Burger served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1000 island.
Burger only
Sandwiches
Sandwhich only
Hot dogs
Hot Dog
Chili Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Kraut dog
Reuben Dog
Topped with swiss cheese, 1000 Island and Kraut
Salty dog
Bacon, pickles and mustard
Cowboy dog
Jalepeno bacon, bbq sauce jalepenos and cheese
South of the border
tortillia wraped hot dog, topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato and onion served with salsa and sour cream
Add hot dog
Hot dog only
Mexican
Breakfast burrito
All meat Burrito
Beef and Bean Burrito
Chicken and Rice Burrito
Chips and Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Mexican Mac and Cheese
Beef or chicken with peppers, tomaoes and onions
Nacho Supreme
Fresh made chips with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, peppers and onions
Quesadilla
Beef or chicken with burrito sauce cheese, pepperjack cheese, on a grilled tortillia, with lettuce tomato. Onions and peppers
Taco
hard or soft shell with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, onion and tomatoes and peppers
Taco salad
Crisp lettuce with choice of beef or chicken, tomatoe, onion,peppers and cheese in taco bowl
Specials
1/2 B &G with eggs
222
2 eggs, 2 links, 2 bacon and toast
Bacon Cheeseburger Skillet
BBQ Sandwich Basket
Beer Fish
Blueberry tortillia
Breakfast bowl
Breakfast Buffet
Brisket BLT
Brisket Sandwhich
Cake with eggs and meat
Chicken BLT wrap
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken strips with Swiss, cheese and ham. served on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Chipolte chicken wrap basket
Colorado omelet
Omelet with bacon, sausage, brisket, ham, onions, and peppers. topped with cheese
Country fried lunch
Country fried Steak Sandwhich
Cowboy Burger Basket
Cowboy skillet
French Special
Grilled Cheese and soup
Kids Breakfast Buffet
Liver and onions
Lunch bowl
Meat lover scramble
Mini omlete special
Sandwich Melt
Tuna salad on grilled Texas toast with cheese and lettuce and tomato
Sloppy Joe Basket
Southern Scramble
Western Scramble
KIds Menus
1 egg, meat, potato, toast kids
1 pancake and meat kids
1 egg, meat and pancake kids
1 egg, meat and toast kids
1 egg, potato and toast kids
1 French toast with meat kids
mini cheese omelet with toast kids
2 chicken strips and fries kids
2 Fish and fries kids
Cheese quesadillia kids
kids Hamburger and fries
Kids cheese burger
kids Hot dog and fries
Mac and cheese
Grilled Peanut butter and jelly
Salads
Sauces
Sides
Soup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11985 Marsh Road, Shelbyville, MI 49344
Photos coming soon!