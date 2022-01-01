Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Meeks 2 Go / Circle 7

review star

No reviews yet

1221 MLK Highway

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Crawfish

3 lbs

$27.00

5 lbs

$45.00

Corn

$1.00

Potato

$0.50

Turkey Neck

$3.00

Dip

$0.75

6 pounds

$46.00

3 pound special

$25.00

4 lb coupon

$33.00

Fried Chicken

2pc

$7.99+

3pc

$9.49+

4pc

$10.49+

8 Pc 1 lg side

$19.69

8 Pc Chicken Only

$13.49

16 pc 3 lg sides

$37.69

16 Pc Chicken Only

$27.69

20 Pc 3 lg sides

$44.69

20 Pc Chicken Only

$34.69

Turkey Wing

$5.99+

2 pc special

$3.00

Burgers

Fish Burger w/fries

$11.70

Homemade cheeseburger w/fries

$12.87

Homemade bacon cheeseburger w/fries

$14.04

Shrimp Burger w/fries

$15.21

Poboys

Fried Shrimp Poboy w/fries

$15.21

Philly cheese steak Poboy w/fries

$14.04

Grilled shrimp Poboy w/fries

$14.04

Seafood

Fried Shrimp w/fries

$17.55

Fried Fish (2) w/fries

$15.21

Fried Fish & Shrimp w/fries

$23.40

Sauce

Sauce Plate

$13.00

Jambalaya

Jambalaya W/ 2pc chicken

$12.99

Jambalaya W/ turkey wing

$12.99

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Burger w/fries

$9.36

Kids Fish Nuggets w/fries

$9.36

Drinks

Dr.Pepper

$2.56

Coca-Cola

$2.56

Barq’s

$2.56

Sprite

$2.56

Strawberry

$2.56

Diet Coke

$2.56

Sweet Tea

$2.56

Unsweet Tea

$2.56

Hi-C

$2.56

Sides

Green beans

Fries

Cajun rice

Red Beans

White rice

Mac n Cheese

Large pan of fries

$50.00

Jambalaya

Extra

Breast

$2.91

Wing

$2.91

Thigh

$2.33

Leg

$2.33

2 Jalapeños

$1.17

Extra Roll

$0.59

Fish

$4.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! We are offering some of the best Louisiana Cuisine.

