Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP) 2513 Tulip St

2513 Tulip St

philadelphia, PA 19125

16 Inch Hand-Tossed Pizzas
10 Inch Square Pan Pizza
Cheesesteak

Pizza

16 Inch Hand-Tossed Pizzas

A classic thin crust, hand tossed pizza.

10 Inch Square Pan Pizza

A thicker pan style pizza on a light focaccia dough, with a crispy cheese edge and sauce on the top. (tomato pie does not have cheese edge)

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$13.00

House shaved beef and Cooper Sharp cheese on a 10 inch Seeded Liscio's roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

11 oz of Chicken Breast, chopped fresh and finished with Cooper sharp cheese. Served on Liscio's seeded roll.

Sides and Salads

French Fries

$5.00

Exactly what it sounds like.

Curly Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Pickled Longhots

$3.00

4 oz side of pickled longhots

Buffalo Wings

$15.00Out of stock

10 wings deep fried and then tossed in house mild. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.00

French Fries covered in house buffalo and topped with white meat chicken chopped with cooper sharp cheese, more buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese (both homemade)

Side of pizza sauce

$1.25

Side of Ranch

$1.25

Side of Mild Sauce

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
10 inch square, thick pan pizza with crispy fried cheese edge. 16 inch hand-tossed circle pies **********The phone number above is not active.

2513 Tulip St, philadelphia, PA 19125

