Circuit Breakers II

109 South Chadbourne Street

San Angelo, TX 76903

Shot Menu

Shots

3 Wise Men

$5.50

Black Tea

$5.00

Blowjob

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Cactus Cooler

$5.00

Cement Block

$4.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$4.00

Cinammon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Crowd Surfer

$4.00

Cucumber Shot

$5.00

Fire Tea

$5.00

Flaming Churro

$3.50

Georgia Bomb

$5.00

Girl Scout Thin Mint

$6.00

Godfather

$4.00

Green Tea

$5.00

High Altitude

$4.00

Hollywood

$5.00

Hulk Smash

$6.00

Jack Hammer

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jelly Donut

$4.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Kool-Aid

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Melon Ball

$4.00

Mexican Candy

$3.50

New York Bomb

$6.00

Orange Tea

$5.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00

Pineapple Upside-down

$5.50

Pink Gummy Bear

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Red Snapper

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Shamrock Shooter

$4.00

Southern Baptist

$5.00

Star Fuck

$5.00

Starburst

$5.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Washington Apples

$5.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Willy's Blacktooth

$5.00

1/2 Crown 1/2 Segram's 7 Splash of Coke

Purple Gecko

$6.00

Pickle Shot

$5.50

Pipeline

$10.00

Birthday Cake

$4.00

Blue Balls

$5.50

Specials

Birthday Special

Rumple

$2.00

Birthday Shot

$2.00

Blue Moon

Tropical Eclipse

$5.00

Agave Moon

$5.00

Grad Shot Specials 2023

Black Tea

$2.00

Kool-Aid

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Ocean Water

$3.00

Rumple

$2.30

White Gummy Bear

$3.00

MK Tournament

Liu Kang's Dragón Fire

$7.00

Shang's Soul

$7.00

Sub-Zero Klassic

$7.00

Toss it Back Tuesday

Domestic Bottles

$2.00

Import Bottles

$3.25

Tequila Sunrise

$3.75

Jose Cuervo

$3.00

Lalo

$6.00

Well Wednesday

Well Gin

$1.50+

Well Rum

$1.50+

Well Tequila

$1.50+

Well Vodka

$1.50+

Well Bourbon/Whiskey

$1.50+

Texas Thursday

BTL Lone Star

$2.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$4.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$4.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$4.00

TX Ranger

$5.00

Western Son Blueberry

$5.00

Western Son Cucumber

$5.00

Western Son Grapefruit

$5.00

Freaky Friday

Miller Bottle

$2.50

Fire n Ice

$3.50

Memorial Day

Red, White,& Blue

$4.50

Electric Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Vintage Downtown Arcade Bar

109 South Chadbourne Street, San Angelo, TX 76903

