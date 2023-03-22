Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Circus Bar

401 Reviews

$

1461 SW 30 Ave

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

NON ALCOHOLIC

NA DRINKS

SODA(GUN)

$2.00

CAN SODA

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CANNED JUICE

$2.00

REDBULL

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

FOOD

APPS

(5)Buffalo Fingers w/dipping sauce

$9.50

(5)Chicken Fingers w/dipping sauce

$9.25

3 Buffalo Fingers W/Side

$9.75

3 Chicken Fingers W/Side

$9.50

Cheese Nachos

$11.00

Chicken Super Nachos

$12.50

Chili Super Nachos

$12.50

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

FRIED PICKLES*

$8.00

JALAPENO POPPERS*

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Comes with Marinara or Choose from List

Potato Skins *

$11.50

SM Chips & Salsa

$6.50

HOT DOG

$3.50+

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.50

WINGS

*5 WINGS & SIDE

$10.75

Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika.... ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey Side: Fries or Tots

*10 AND SIDE

$18.00

Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika.... ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey Side: Fries or Tots

*10 WINGS

$16.00

Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika.... ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey

*20 Wings

$30.00

No All Flats or Drums. Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika.... ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey

*50 WINGS

$65.50

No All Flats or Drums. Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika.... ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey

*100 Wings

$127.00

No All Flats or Drums. Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika.... ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey

SM Basket Celery & Dressing

$4.25

(2) 2 ounce Home Made Bleu Cheese (6) Celery Sticks

Add on Dressing / Sauce

$1.75

LG Basket Celery & Bleu Cheese

$7.25

(4) 2 ounce Home Made Bleu Cheese (12) Celery Sticks

20 Wing Special (Copy)

$23.00

No Splitting - No All Flats or Drums Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika.... ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey

15 WINGS

$21.00

5 WINGS AND 1 WELL BEER

$9.99

BURGERS

BYOB

$13.00

Clown Burger

$14.25

1/2 Pound Burger, 1 Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Patty Melt

$13.00

Chili Burger

$13.50

HOT DOGS

Hot Dog w/ side

$6.75

Chilli Dog w/ side

$8.50

Chili Cheese Dog w/ side

$9.00

Bacon Wrap Dog w/ side

$9.50

Bacon Cheese Dog w/ side

$9.50

SANDWICHES

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cold Cut Hoagie

$8.75

Chicken Sand

$10.25

Crispy Chicken Sand/Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand/ Wrap

$11.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

California Wrap

$11.25

Circus Club

$12.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.00

Beef Philly

$11.25

Chicken Philly

$11.50

EGG & CHEESE SAND

$8.25

SOUP - SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00

French Onion

$4.75

CUP OF CHILI

$4.75

LG House Salad

$7.25

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion Cheddar Cheese, Croutons Dressing on Side

LG Caesar

$7.25

California Salad

$8.75

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, Guacamole

Chef Salad

$8.75

Deli Ham & Turkey, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onions, Croutons, American & Swiss Cheese

1/2 Sandwich & Side Salad

$8.00

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$8.00

Soup & Side Salad

$8.00

COMBO 2 FOR $8

$8.00

SIDES

SM FRIES

$3.00

SM Loaded Fries

$5.50

LG FRIES

$5.50

LG LOADED FF

$7.50

SM TOTS

$3.00

SM LOADED TT

$5.50

LG TOTS

$5.50

LG LOADED TT

$7.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

SM Basket Celery & Dressing

$4.25

(2) 2 ounce Home Made Bleu Cheese (6) Celery Sticks

Large Basket Celery & Dressing

$6.50

GARLIC BREAD

$2.50

$$ ADD ONS $$

Xtra Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Teryaki

$0.75

Side of Honey

$2.00

Side of Minced Garlic

$1.00

Hannah Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Medium

$0.75

Side Of Mild

$0.75

SIDE OF CHEESE SAUCE

$2.00

ADD SOUR CREAM

$1.00

ADD SALSA

$1.00

BREAKFAST

2 EGGS W/ HOMEFRIES

$7.50

2 EGGS W/ MEAT & HOMEFRIES

$8.75

EGG & CHEESE SAND

$8.25

BIG TOP MELT

$7.50

BREAK. BURRITO W/ HOMEFRIES

$8.75

MEATLOVERS OMELETTE

$8.75

VEGGIE OMELET W/ HOMEFRIES

$8.25

WESTERN OMELETTE

$8.75

CHEESE OMELETTE

$7.50

20 Wing Special

*20 Special

$23.00

No All Flats or Drums. Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.

check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:05 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Tuesday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Wednesday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Thursday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Friday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Saturday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Restaurant info

Local Hang out Since 1978. Full Liquor, Food, Pool, Darts... Daily Food & Drink Specials. Smokers Welcome Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1461 SW 30 Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Directions

