Latin American
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Citano's Cafeteria

review star

No reviews yet

30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W #101

Cape Coral, FL 33991

Popular Items

Sandwich Cubano
Batidos
Vaca Frita, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

Café / Coffee: Nuestra Mezcla Exclusiva /Our Exclusive Roast

Cortadito

$2.75

Cuban Espresso with Milk

Colada

$2.50

Cuban Espresso (Large)

Café con Leche Medium

$3.50

Cuban Espresso Latté (Medium)

Café con Leche Large

$3.95

Cuban Espresso Latté (Large)

Café Cubano

$1.25

Cuban Espresso

Mocha Latté

$3.95

Americano

$3.50

Capuccino

$3.95

Café Bombon

$4.25

Latté con Leche Condensada/ Latté with Condensed Milk

Desayuno incluye Café con Leche & Tostada / Breakfast includes Cuban Espresso Latté & Cuban Toast

#1 - 2 Huevos Fritos o Revueltos

$7.95

Con Jamon o Salchihca o Tocino, Tostada y Café con Leche / 2 Eggs Fried or scrambled with Ham or Sausage or Bacon, Cuban toast, and Coffee with Milk

#2 - 3 Huevos Fritos o Revueltos

$8.95

Con Tocino o Salchicha o Jamon, Tostada y Café con Leche /3 Eggs Fried or scrambled with Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Cuban toast, and Coffee with Milk

#3 - Tortilla

$8.95

Con Jamón, Queso, Tostada y Café con Leche /Omelette (3 eggs) with Ham, Cheese, Cuban Toast and Coffee with Milk

#4 - Picoloro: Revoltillo de Jamón, Queso, Aji, Cebolla, Tomate

$9.95

Con Tostada y Café con Leche /3 Scrambled eggs with Ham, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cuban Toast and Coffee with Milk

#5 - Bistec de Pollo a Caballo & Papas Fritas / Grilled Chicken Breast with Fried Eggs & French Fries

$10.95

Con Papas Fritas, Tostada y Café con Leche / With French Fries, Cuban toast, and Coffee with Milk

#5 - Chuleta de Cerdo a Caballo & Papas Fritas/ Pork Chop with Fried Eggs & French Fries

$10.95

Con Papas Fritas, Tostada y Café con Leche / With French Fries, Cuban toast, and Coffee with Milk

Tostada / Cuban Toast

Tostada con Mantequilla

$1.95

Cuban Toast with butter

Tostada con Jamón y Queso Suiso

$2.95

Cuban Toast with Ham and Swiss Cheese

Tostada de Queso Suiso

$2.50

Cuban Toast with Swiss Cheese

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

$9.85

Con pan autentico. Cuban Sandwich with Authentic Bread, Ham, Roast Pork, Cheese, Pickles, Mustard, Butter

Pan con Lechón

$8.20

Roast Pork Sandwich

Medianoche

$8.95

Ham, Roast Pork, Cheese, Pickles, Mustard, Butter on a Sweet Roll

Pan con Tortilla de Jamon & Queso/ Ham & Cheese Omelette Sandwich

$7.20

De Jamón y Queso / Ham and Cheese Omelette Sandwich

Pan con Tortilla Plain/ Plain Omelette Sandwich

$5.75

Omelette Sandwich Plain

Sandwich de Pollo a La Plancha

$9.20

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Pan con Croqueta

$8.20

Croquette Sandwich

Pan con Croqueta Preparada

$9.20

Croquette Sandwich with Ham and Cheese

Sandwich de Tuna

$8.95

Tuna Sandwich

Sandwich de Jamón y Queso

$6.20

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Vaca Frita Sandwich

$9.20

Shredded Flank Steak with Onion Sandwich

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$9.20

Shredded Flank Steak Stew Sandwich

Frita Cubana & Papas Fritas

$7.20

Cuban Style Burger with French Fries

Croissant de Jamón y Queso/ Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.20

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Jamón & Queso Croissant de Desayuno/ Ham & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Ham & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant de Chorizo Cantimpalo, Jamón & Queso/ Chorizo, Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.20

Chorizo, Ham & Cheese Croissant

Sandwich de Chorizo Cantimpalo, Jamón & Queso/ Chorizo, Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Chorizo, Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Havana Cheesesteak

$9.95

Nuestro cheesesteak estilo Cubano! de Carne Angus, Pollo o Cerdo con Cebollas, Aji & Queso. Acompañado con Papas Fritas / Our Cuban style cheesesteak! of Angus Beef, Chicken, or Pork with Onions, Peppers & Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Croissant de Chorizo Cantimpalo, Huevo, Jamón & Queso/ Chorizo, Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.70

Chorizo, Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant

Appetizers

Tamal con Masa de Cerdo

$9.95

Tamale served with Pork Chunks

Tostones Rellenos

$7.95

Stuffed Fried Green Plantains

Tamale

$4.25

De Carne de Cerdo / Pork Tamale

Sopa & Ensalada / Soup & Salad

Sopa de Pollo

$5.95

De la Casa / Chicken Soup Made in House

Ensalada Pollo a La Plancha

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

Pizza (Personal) & Espaguetis Cubano/ Cuban Pizza & Spaghetti

Pizza Napolitana/ Cheese

$7.95

Pizza Jamon/ Ham

$9.95

Pizza Chorizo

$9.95

Pizza Cebolla/ Onion

$8.95

Pizza Aji/ Peppers

$8.95

Pizza Hawaiana/ Hawaiian

$9.95

Pizza Tuna & Cebolla/ Tuna & Onion

$10.95

Pizza Ají & Cebolla/ Onions & Peppers

$9.95

Pizza Camarones/ Shrimp

$12.95

Espaguetis de Jamon & Queso

$8.95

Espaguetis de Queso

$7.95

Especiales del Dia / Daily Specials

Pollo Frito con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$9.45

Cuban Style Fried Chicken, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Lechón Asado con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$9.45

Roast Pork, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Bistec de Palomilla, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$11.45

Top Sirloin Steak - cut thin, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Bistec de Palomilla a Caballo, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$12.45

Palomilla Steak and Eggs, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Bistec de Pollo a La Plancha, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$11.45

Grilled Chicken Breast, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Filetillo de Res, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$12.45

Beef Peppers and Onions, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Filetillo de Cerdo, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$12.45

Pork Peppers and Onions, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Higado a la Italiana, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$12.45

Italian Style Liver, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Ropa Vieja, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$10.45

Shredded Flank Steak Stew, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Vaca Frita, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$11.45

Shredded Flank Steak with Onion, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Chuleta de Cerdo con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$11.45

Pork Chop, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Filete de Cerdo, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$11.45

Pork Filet, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Masas de Cerdo, con Arroz y Frijoles o Congrí & 1 Acompañante

$9.45

Pork Chunks, with option of Rice and Beans or Congri & 1 Side

Picadillo Habanero

$9.95

Picadillo y Huevo Frito/ Cuban Style Ground Beef with Fried Egg

Acompañantes / Side Dishes

Congrí

$2.95

Congri de la Casa/ Our Mixed Rice & Black Beans

Frijoles del Dia / Bean Soup of the Day

$2.50

Bean Soup of the Day

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

White Rice

Maduros

$2.50

Sweet Plantains

Tostones

$2.95

Fried Plantains

Papas Fritas

$2.50

French fries

Yuca con Mojo

$2.50

Cassava with Mojo

Ensalada

$2.95

Salad

Fufu de Platano

$3.95

Menu de Niños / Kids Menu

Niños Desayuno - Huevo, Tocino o Salchicha & Media Tostada

$5.20

Scrambled Egg, Bacon or Ham, & Half a Cuban Toast

Nuggets de Pollo con Papa Fritas, y Jugo o Soda

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets with French Fries and Juice or Soda

Grilled Cheese con Papa Fritas, y Jugo o Soda

$5.95

Grilled Cheese with French Fries, & Juice or Soda

Bebidas / Beverages

Botella de Agua

$1.00

Bottled Water

Refrescos

$1.50

Canned Sodas

Jugos

$1.95

Juices

Jugos Naturales

$4.25

Natural Juices

Agua Gaseada

$1.95

Sparkling Water

Iced Tea

$1.95

Batidos / Milk Shakes

Batidos

$4.50

Milk Shakes

Extras

Salchihca

$1.00

Sausage

Jamón

$1.00

Ham

Tocino

$1.99

Bacon

Huevo

$0.95

Egg

Queso

$0.50

Cheese

Ranch

$0.50

Platos del Dia / Dish of the Day

Garbanzos Frito con Arroz & Maduros

$9.95

Garbanzos Frito Solo

$7.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gracias por Visitarnos!

Location

30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W #101, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cape Coral

