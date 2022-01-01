Restaurant header imageView gallery

Citizen Cider

1,240 Reviews

$$

316 Pine Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Room Fee

Weekday Room Fee

$500.00

Weekend Room Fee

$1,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to our American Cider Pub, where we believe that food and cider are better together! We are proud to work with tons of local growers and makers in our quest to bring good food to the people. Cheers!

