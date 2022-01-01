Citizen Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Citizen Café and Bar. We are located in the lower Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington in the shadow of the Space Needle. We love our neighborhood and the people that we see everyday, as well as those who might be passing through, looking for a place to grab a bite or a sip. We also love creating food and drinks that are fun and delicious. Things are always changing with new specials for every season and creative new ideas for cocktails and dishes. Be at home in our cozy cafe or on our sun-drenched patio and let us take care of you.
Location
706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne - 815 5th Ave N
4.3 • 1,415
815 5th Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant
The Traveling Goat - 621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N
No Reviews
621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant