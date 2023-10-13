Citizen Collective 706 Taylor Ave N
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
706 Taylor Ave N, Seatte, WA 98109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne - 815 5th Ave N
4.3 • 1,415
815 5th Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
4.4 • 2,873
711 Westlake Ave Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant