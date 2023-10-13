Sharing is Caring!

Guac & Chips

$8.95

Fresh house made guacamole, crunchy flour tortilla chips, served w/ a side of our own pico de gallo.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.95

Sauteed earthy shiitake, cremini, & oyster mushrooms, melted mexican cheese, a side of our own pico de gallo and guacamole *sour cream is included after 4pm

Deluxe Quesadilla

$14.95

Slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeno, melted Mexican cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Nachos

$13.95

Seasoned black beans, Mexican cheese, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, sour cream & guacamole

Group Size Nachos

$26.00

Specialties

Spiced Ramen

$9.95Out of stock

Shiitake mushrooms, spinach, scallions, soft boiled egg

Dinner Burritos

Bulgogi Beef Burrito

$14.95

Bulgogi Beef, black beans, spiced cucumber, Mexican cheese, habanero caramelized pineapple slaw, guacamole , sour cream, roasted habanero sauce on side

Lemongrass Tofu Burrito

$14.95

Spicy lemongrass tofu, black beans, Mexican cheese, jalapeno mango slaw, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted habanero sauce on side

Pork Chili Verde Burrito

$14.95

Slow roasted pulled pork, Mexican cheese, roasted potatoes, black beans, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, roasted habanero sauce on side

Dinner Tacos

Korexican

$14.95

Tender, marinated strips of bulgogi beef, spicy cucumber mix, pickled onions, and and Mexican cheese piled on a fresh, local flour or corn tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde, black beans, and sriracha mayo

Pulled Pork

$14.95

Three spicy shredded pork tacos on choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with avocado, cilantro and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, and lime.

Korean Spiced Pork

$14.95

Marinated tender Korean spiced pork, mango jalapeno slaw. Served on corn tortillas with a side of house made salsa verde, black beans, and sriracha mayo.

Lemongrass Tofu

$14.95

Spicy lemongrass tofu & mango jalapeno slaw. Served on corn tortillas with a side of house made salsa verde, black beans, and sriracha mayo.

Dinner Sandwiches

Citizen Sandwich

$15.95

Juicy roasted pork covered with caramelized onions, house made garlic jalapeno aioli, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro. Served on a warm baguette with chips.

Cuban Roasted Pork

$14.95

Slow roasted pork, black forest ham, melted havarti cheese, dill pickles, dijon garlic aioli on a crunchy grilled baguette. Served with chips.

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Havarti, sharp white Cheddar, tomato, caramelized onions, and avocado. Grilled on Como bread and served with chips.

Turkey Raspberry

$15.95

Roasted deli sliced turkey, tomato, caramelized onions, avocado, raspberry jam, brie cheese, and pepper mayo. Grilled on Como bread and served with chips.

Turkey Pesto

$15.95

Roasted deli sliced turkey, spinach, havarti cheese, sun dried tomato, and pepper mayonnaise. Grilled on Como bread and served with chips.

B.L.A.T.

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and pepper mayonnaise. Drizzled with balsamic dressing and grilled on Como bread. Served with chips.

Tender Korean Spiced Pork

$15.95

"An original" authentic Korean spiced marinated pork piled with mango jalapeno slaw then grilled on Como bread. Served with chips.

Dinner Salads

Citizen Burrata

$13.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, fresh Burrata cheese, and house made garlic toasts. Drizzled with house made reduced balsamic dressing.

Bulgogi Steak Salad

$14.95

Tender marinated bulgogi beef on a bed of greens, tangy slaw, caramelized onion, topped w/ pickled cucumbers & jalapenos, sprinkled with sesame seeds and cojita cheese and drizzled with house made asian dressing. Served with a side of black beans and a lime squeeze. Choice of bulgogi steak, Korean spiced pork or spicy lemongrass tofu

Southwest Chopped

$12.95

Greens, diced tomato and avocado, corn kernels, black beans, Mexican cheese, fresh cilantro, tossed with cilantro lime dressing