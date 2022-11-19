Citizen Kane's Marketplace

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Meatball
Spicy Hot Ham And Salami
Italian Beef

SANDWICHES

Meatball

$13.99

Prime Ground Beef and Ground Pork Meatballs with a Homemade Sweet Marinara On Garlic Cheese Bread

Steak Sandwich

$17.99Out of stock

Italian Po Boy

$13.99

Wagyu Salami, Miller Ham, Provel Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pepperoncini, and a Mayo Mustard Mixture on French Bread

Chicken Salad On Croissant

$10.95

Homemade Chicken Salad with Roasted Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, Lettuce and Onion on a Croissant

Country Club

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and Mustard Mixture with Choice of Provel, Cheddar, or Swiss, on French Bread or Texas Toast

Cold Miller Ham

$12.50

Miller Ham, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Sweet Horse Radish Sauce, Mayo Mustard Mixture, Provel, Cheddar, Or Swiss on a Croissant, French Bread, or Texas Toast

Turkey Durkee

$12.50

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and Durkee Sauce, Provel, Cheddar, Or Swiss on a Croissant, French Bread, Or Texas Toast

Italian Beef

$13.99

Beef, Provel Cheese, Garlic Butter, French Bread, and ask for Giardiniera Peppers if you want it Spicy

Jt Special

$11.99

Cajun Turkey, Ham, Grilled Onions, Mayo on French Bread

Crab Cake Club

$14.99

Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ramoulade Sauce, on a Bun

Cajun Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Cheddar, Provel, Cajun Butter, on Texas Toast. – Add Ham, Turkey, or Salami $2.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar Cheese, Texas Toast – Add Ham, Turkey, or Salami $2.00

Turkey Melt

$12.99

Turkey, Cheddar or Provel Cheese, Bacon, Mayo and Durkee Sauce on French Bread

Spicy Hot Ham And Salami

$13.99

Miller Ham, Waygu Salami, Grilled Onions, Pepperoncinis, Giardiniera Peppers, and Provel Cheese on French Bread

Hot Miller Ham

$12.99

Miller Ham, Cheddar or Provel Cheese, Sweet Horse Radish Glaze, Mayo Mustard Mixture on French Bread

1\2 Sandwich

$6.99

Gardinierra

Extra Salami

$3.00

Extra Turkey

$2.00

Extra Ham

$2.00

Fried Waygu Bologna

$13.99Out of stock

Beef Wagyu Bologna, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo Mustard Mixture, Lettuce, and Onion on Texas Toast

STEAKS/CHOPS/MEAT

9 oz Filet/Online

$25.99

18 oz Ribeye/Online

$49.99

16 oz New York Strip/Online

$38.95

22 oz Pork Chop/ Online

$16.00

Prime Ground Beef

$15.95

Beef Tenderloin Kabob

$19.95

Bacon

$11.99

Nathans Hot Dogs

$8.99

G&W Brats

$7.99

Pealed Beef Tenderloin

$36.99

Pork Medallion

$6.99

Volpi Genoa Salami

$7.05

Chicken

$7.99

Volpi Cacciatore Salami

$7.05Out of stock

Volpi Supressata Salami

$7.05

Volpi Sliced Coppa

$6.50Out of stock

Volpi Sliced Pancetta

$6.50Out of stock

Original Beef Stick

$1.50

Maple Beef Stick

$1.50

Cajun Meat Stick

$1.50

Volpi Heritage Prociutto

$8.50Out of stock

SEAFOOD

Cocktail Shrimp

$19.50

Crab Cake

$12.95

Lobster Tail

$20.00

Crab

$70.00

Salmon 8 ounce piece

$7.50

Lobster Tail

$20.00

SIDES DISHES

LG- Chicken Salad

$10.99

SM- Chicken Salad

$5.50

LG - Pasta Salad

$7.99

SM- Pasta Salad

$4.00

LG- Potato Salad

$7.99

SM- Potato Salad

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Twice Baked Potatoes

$7.95

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Ms Vickies Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Momma Jans Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Prime Beef Stroganoff

$10.99Out of stock

SALADS/SOUP

Large Soup

$6.99

Small Soup

$3.99

MAYFAIR SALAD

$7.95

VINAIGRETTE SALAD

$7.95

ADD CHICKEN

$4.00Out of stock

ADD STEAK

$6.00Out of stock

ADD SHRIMP

$4.00

Grocery

Case Of Kanes Seasoning

$60.00

Ketchup

$4.50

A1

$6.25

Arborio Rice

$8.25

Assorted Crackers Carrs

$7.50

Badia Olive Oil

$24.75

Balsamic Vinegar

$9.95

Berry Jam

$8.25

Black Olive Lindsay

$3.00

Blue Athos Olives W/Blue

$9.50

Bruschette

$3.25

Champagne Vinegar

$6.25

Coconut Oil Minors

$14.95

Cornichons pickles

$10.50

Dececco Linguine Pasta

$4.00

Dececco Penne Pasta

$4.50

Feta Athos Olives W/Feta

$9.50

Fig Spread

$9.25

Filthy Blue Cheese Olives

$10.00

Filthy Onions

$8.50

Filthy Pimento Olives w/ Onions

$8.50

Gluten Free Rigatoni

$10.50

Kanes Seasoning

$6.00

Lavender Honey

$8.50

Mini Toast

$2.50

Mini Whole Wheat Toast

$2.50

Olive Oil

$9.95

Olivewood Cattani Balsamic

$21.00

Pitted Kalamata Olives

$6.75

Plain Wheel Crackers

$3.50

Poppy Seed Wheel Crackers

$3.50

Red Wine Vinegar

$7.50

San Marzano Tomatoes

$4.50

Spaghetti Gluten Free

$5.25

Sweet Roasted Peppers

$7.25

Table Water Crackers Carrs

$6.50

Tre Casi Organic Olive Oil

$26.25

Tuscan Wheel Crackers

$3.50

Velvet Bee Honey Butter

$10.00

Granola Bites Gluten Free

$2.25

White Cattani Balsamic

$14.25

White Truffle Oil Asaro

$16.50

Whole Kalamata Olive

$6.75

Whole Wheat Crackers Carrs

$6.50

Wine Knot Crackers

$12.95

Worchestershire

$6.00

Kuva Coffee Brazil

$12.99

Kuva Coffee Sumatra

$12.99

Kuva Coffee Nicaragua

$12.99

Orange Fig Spread

$9.25

Luxardo Cherries

$28.00

Blueberry Bourban Jam

$9.25

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$9.25

Strawberry Jam

$7.50

Whipped Topping

$4.50

Taralli

$5.50

Rads Sauce

$9.99

Roland White Truffle Oil

$32.95

Olearia Olive Oil

$26.99

Infamous Seasoning

$6.50

Big Mamas Bbq Sauce

$7.99

G&W Beef Sticks

$10.99

Manos Garlic Pita Strips

$4.99

Manos Salt Pita Strips

$4.99

Butcher Baker Flatbread Crackers

$5.99

Butcher Baker Flatbread Salt Crackers

$5.99

Butcher Baker Five Seed Flatbread Crackers

$5.99

DRESSINGS/SAUCES

Small Cocktail

$2.00

BBQ Butter

$9.95

Brandy Peppercorn Sauce

$6.75

Mushroom Burgundy Sauce

$6.75

Mayfair Dressing

$5.75

Pork Chop Sauce

$5.75

Vinaigrette Dressing

$5.75

Cocktail Sauce

$4.95

Horseraddish Cream Sauce

$4.95

Rads Sauce

$8.99

Chef Mel Sicilian Sauce

$8.99

Big Momma House

$7.99

Big Momma Spicy

$7.99

Christines Salsa

$7.99

Firehouse Applewood Dryrub

$5.99

Mommasugo

$12.99

Pastaria Red Pepper Sauce

$12.99

Senorita Merz Salsa

$6.99

BREADS

Burger Buns

$5.00

Hotdog Buns

$5.00

French Bread Loaf

$2.00

CHEESE

Prairie Breeze Milton Creamery

$7.50Out of stock

Plain Goat

$4.50Out of stock

Honey Almond Goat

$4.50Out of stock

Cheddar Spread

$5.50

Sharp Cheddar Spread

$5.50Out of stock

Tomato Garlic Cheddar

$6.50

Marcoot Curds

$6.95Out of stock

Port Wine Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Old Style Cheddar

$6.50Out of stock

Black Pepper Cheddar

$6.50Out of stock

Hemme Apple Smoked Cheddar

$8.99Out of stock

DESSERT

Sugaree Cookies

$29.50Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookies

$5.99

Bites Dark Sea Salt Caramel

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$6.95

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

Choc Chip Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocohigos- Mitica

$9.00Out of stock

Mini Waffle Cone

$1.00

Truffle Artisan

$7.50Out of stock

Truffle Sea Salt

$7.50Out of stock

Choc Cake

$6.95

Mini Sea Salt

$1.00

Strawberrys 6

$12.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel

$1.00

Sea Salt Caramel

$1.00

WINE

Quilt Cabernet

$50.00

Orin Swift Palermo Cab

$48.00

Parducci Cabernert

$17.00

Chianti

$14.95

8 Years in the Desert

$45.00

LWC Pinot

$22.00

Murphy Goode

$17.00

Cardwell Hill Pinot

$22.00

Rose'

$19.95

Ramey Chardonay

$34.00

Bonetto Grigio

$16.50

Moscato

$13.50

Crusher Sav Blanc

$16.00

CA Locations

$25.00

E Locations

$25.00

Caymus 2018

$99.00

Sterling Chard

$18.00

Riesling

$15.50

Miner Chard

$39.95

Shreridan Cab

$28.00

Perelada Cava

$18.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$18.00

Gladiator

$15.99

Cloudline Rose

$17.00

pint Sangria

$16.00

Robert Craig

$130.00

Meiomi

$24.00

Rosabella

$18.50

Jordan

$29.95

Jordan

$29.95

BEER

Single Modern

$4.00

Single 3 Stacks

$6.00

Single Bud Seltzer

$2.25

4 Hands Absence of Light

$7.50

4 Hands City Wide

$12.00

4 Hands Single Speed

$9.50

Bud Light

$8.95

Bud Select

$8.50

Budweiser

$8.95

Busch

$7.95

Modern Citropolis IPA

$15.00

Modern Birdman

$15.00

Modern Disco Punch

$15.00

Modern Party Supplies

$15.00

Civil Life Brown

$11.00

City Wide

$12.00

Michalob Ultra

$9.75

Urban Chestnut Swickle

$10.50

Three Stacks

$24.00

Shock Top

$8.95

Modern Enzed

$13.00

Lou Dog

$13.00

Pie Felicia

$16.00

Four Hands Bomb Pop

$12.50

4 Hands Tigers Blood

$12.50

4 Hands Apricot

$12.50

Mom Water

$12.00

Mom Water

$12.00

Mom Water

$12.00

Mom Water

$12.00

WHISKEY and SCOTCH

Balvenie 12 Year Scotch

$73.00

Bulliet Rye

$38.00

Four Roses

$55.00

Makers Mark

$45.00

Piggyback Whistlepig

$50.00

Woodford Reserve

$60.00

Templeton

$32.00

Knob Creek

$48.00

Yellowstone

$50.00

Liquor

Aviation Gin

$8.50

Black Cherry High Noon Seltzer

$10.50

Margarita Hornitos

$8.50

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka

$18.00

Old Fashioned Knob creek

$9.99

Tanqueray Gin

$30.00

Titos Vodka

$32.95

Origin Gin

$30.00

Kettle Vodka

$38.00

Gin Tree

$20.00

Patron

$47.50

Moscow Mule

$14.50

High West 36th Vote

$48.00

High West Barrel Finished

$45.00

MIXERS

Bitters Aromatic

$15.50

Ginger Ale Fever Tree

$6.25

Gosling Ginger Beer

$9.75

Orange Bitters Fees Bros

$8.50

Punt Vermouth

$23.50

Tonic Water Fever Tree

$6.25

Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

$6.25

Tonys Bloody Mary Mix

$9.99

B

NA BEV

Ice Mountain

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Pure Leaf Black Tea

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$0.99

Arizona Green Tea

$0.99

Sprite

$2.00

Arizona Herbal Tonic

$0.99

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fitz Grape

$2.00

Fitz Orange

$2.00

Fitz Rootbeer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$3.50

V8 Original

$2.00

Diet Rootbeer

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Arnold Palmer Lite

$1.50

Pure Leaf Black Tea

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Can Soda

$0.50

MISC ITEMS

Lump Charcoial

$23.99

Hickory Wood Chips

$6.50

Apple Wood Chips

$6.50

Mesquite Wood Chips

$6.50

Cutting Board

$35.00

Pepper Mill

$75.00

Toilet Paper

$1.00

Lemon

$0.50

Flowers

$19.99Out of stock

SHIRTS

SM Shirt

$20.00

MED Shirt

$20.00

LG Shirt

$20.00

XL Shirt

$20.00

XXL Shirt

$20.00

BOOKS

Pirates Pantry

$55.00

Missouri

$15.00

Gift Baskets

Kanes Cutting Board

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Conveniently located at 133 West Clinton Place Kirkwood, MO 63122. Citizen Kane’s Steakhouse is located in a classic turn of the century Victorian home in the heart of Kirkwood. We have been providing impeccable service and exceptional dinners in a tasteful yet casual atmosphere since 1993.

Website

Location

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Directions

Gallery
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

