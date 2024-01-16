Citizen Vine - Lincoln
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Citizen Vine is a casual restaurant which features a delicious tapas style menu and a extensive by the glass wine list. We were voted best tapas restaurant in Sacramento 4 years in a row! Order now for take out or call us at (916) 409-2361!
Location
845 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648
Gallery
