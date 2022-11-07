Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Citizen Eatery

1,860 Reviews

$$

5011 BURNET RD

Austin, TX 78756

Order Again

Popular Items

Citizen Power Bowl
Citizen Burger
the Imposter Burger

Always Breakfast

Chorizo Omelette

Chorizo Omelette

$14.00

JUST Egg omelette stuffed with chorizo & cheddar cheeze topped with avocado, garlic aioli & salsa verde

Citizen Scramble

Citizen Scramble

$13.50

Scrambled JUST Eggs mixed with cheddar cheeze, crimini mushrooms, potatoes, sweet onions & kale. Comes with sourdough toast

Egg McCartney

$8.50

Flamed-grilled JUST Egg patty, tofu "bacon" & cheeze on a grilled English muffin

Flapjacks

Flapjacks

$12.00

Three gluten-free flapjacks served with fruit & maple syrup. Sunflower seed butter upon request

JUST Breakfast

$11.50

Two scrambled JUST eggs with skillet potatoes, black beans & sourdough toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

JUST egg patty covered with sausage crumbles, golden gravy with tomato & arugula on a maple-butter glazed bun. Comes with skillet potatoes

Not Just Granola

Not Just Granola

$8.50

Almond, pumpkin, sunflower & flax seed granola with oats. Sweetened with maple syrup & served with almond or oat milk & berries

Sausage Breakfast

Sausage Breakfast

$10.00

House sausage crumbles & golden gravy with black beans, wilted kale & sourdough toast

Tofu Scramble

$13.50

Organic tofu scramble with mushrooms, potatoes, onions, wilted kale, vegan cheddar cheese with sourdough toast

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Tamari Brussels with sweet onions topped with slivered almonds. Served with house Spicy Aioli

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Local, non-gmo corn tortilla chips with house salsa verde

Citizen Queso (Large)

$10.50

Local Credo Foods chile con queso with local, non-gmo corn chips

Citizen Queso (Small)

$8.50

House-made chile con queso with local, non-gmo corn chips

Dipper Trio

$13.00

Our dip trio: Guac, Queso & Salsa Verde with tortilla chips

Guac & Chips

$10.00

Uniquely seasoned fresh guacamole with local, non-gmo corn chips

Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms

Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms

$12.50

Served with house espresso BBQ sauce

Cajun Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Extra Sauces

Lemon-Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

House ketchup

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Espresso BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Pesto

$1.00

Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.50

Herb Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salads & Soup

Citizen Power Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, avocado, marinated kale, chickpeas, almonds, sunflower seeds, roasted red peppers, grape tomato, citrus vinaigrette

Fresh Pick

$11.00

Flame-grilled asparagus, spring mix, arugula, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, herb vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed field greens, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, herb vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$14.00

Field greens with "beefy"crumbles, guacamole, black beans, grilled red pepper & onions, cheeze, tortilla strips & spicy aioli dressing

Sharables

Rosemary Skillet Potatoes

$6.50

Wilted Kale

$6.00

Pecan Pesto Beets

$9.00

Citizen Coleslaw

$6.00

Citizen Fries

$7.00

A big basket of golden fries

Texas Tumbleweed

$8.00

Fried veggie noodles lightly dusted with rice bran flour

Mixed Basket

$9.00

Basket of citizen fries, Texas tumbleweed & yuca fries

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Family Size Rosemary Potatoes

$10.00

Family Size Wilted Kale

$9.00

Family Size Pecan Pesto Beets

$14.00

Family Size Citizen Coleslaw

$10.00

Handhelds

Assam Burger

$15.00

A house-made burger patty made with Indian curry spices, chickpeas, potato & rice atop leaf lettuce & tomato with grilled onions & house garlic aioli dressing on a sweet wheat bun. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw

B.L.T

$9.00

"Bacon", lettuce, tomato with house aioli on sourdough toasts. The "bacon" contains wheat.

Chik'N Tacos

$11.00

Two soft corn tortillas tacos stuffed with chik'n, bell peppers, onions, guacamole, & coleslaw topped with spicy aioli. Comes with tortilla chips

Citizen Brat

$14.00

Classic bratwurst on a wheat bun with sauerkraut, grilled red peppers & sweet onions topped with pickled mustard seed aioli. Comes with fries

Citizen Burger

$15.00

A house-made smoked green chile burger patty atop leaf lettuce & tomato with grilled onions & house garlic aioli dressing on a sweet wheat bun. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw

Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich

$15.00

Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw

Pulled Plant BBQ Sandwich

$12.50

Organic bbq'd soy shreds, sweet onions, citizen slaw & tomato on a sweet wheat bun. Comes with a house pickle spear

the Imposter Burger

$15.50

A flame-grilled Beyond Meat patty built with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and house garlic aioli on a sweet wheat bun. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Entrees

Chik'N Nachos

$13.00

Local, non-gmo tortilla chips covered with chik'n, bell peppers, onions, queso & guacamole

Paleo Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans

Pecan Pesto Noodles

$14.00

Gluten-free pasta OR zucchini noodles with house vegan pesto, toasted pecans, grape tomato, crimini mushroom & sweet onion. Comes with grilled toast

Tikka Masala

$14.00

Hearty Tikka Masala with chickpeas, assorted veggies & avocado served with rice

Quiche

$12.50Out of stock

Kids

Sunflower Seed Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Plate

$7.50

Black beans, rice, fruit

Grilled Cheeze

$7.00

With assorted fruit

Bean & Cheese Taco

$4.00

With corn chips

Sweet

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$8.00

With whipped cream & smoked sea salt

Cookie

$4.00

Double Chocolate Chip By D'Vine

Tiramisu Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Whole Bean Coffee

Bold Bunny Dark Roast 12oz Bag

$11.50

Beer

Omission IPA (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Austin Eastciders

$6.00

Wine

Alexander Valley Cab. BTL

$34.00

Honoro Vera Red BTL

$22.00

Natura Malbec BTL

$26.00

BTL Candoni Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Cono Sur Chard

$29.00

Bouvet Rose BTL

$33.00

House Champagne BTL

$15.00

Natura Rose BTL

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Assam Black Hot Tea

$5.50

by Sesa

Basil Berry Cooler

$5.00

Blueberry Soda

$2.50

by Maine Root

Chamomile Citrus Hot Tea

$5.50

by Sesa

Coffee (Hot)

$2.50

Italian Roast

Cold Brew

$4.00

Third Coast Frios Mio

Root Beer

$2.50

by Sugar Cane Natural Sodas (Non Carbonated)

Cucumber Mule Fizz

$5.00

Detox Green

$8.00

Freshly juiced drink with green apple, cucumber, celery, spinach, basil, turmeric & pink sea salt

Diet Mexicane Cola

$2.50

by Maine Root

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$5.50

by Sesa

Ginger Brew

$2.50

by Maine Root

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Groovy Green Kombucha

$4.00

by Kosmic

Iced Chai Latte

$6.50

Iced Tea (BLACK)

$2.50

by Sesa

Iced Tea (HIBISCUS MINT)

$2.50

by Sesa

Jasmine Green Hot Tea

$5.50

by Sesa

Lemongrass Ginger Hot Tea

$5.50

Mango Juice

$2.50

Masala Chai Hot Tea

$5.50

by Sesa

Mexicane Cola

$2.50

by Maine Root

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pink Drink

$2.50

by Maine Root (Non Carbonated)

Purple Haze Kombucha

$4.00

by Kosmic

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Citizen Eatery is a bright, flavor filled, health-conscious cafe & full bar serving a 100% meat-free menu including all-day breakfast. Happy hour drinks and food specials Monday through Friday from 4 to 6. Conveniently located in central Austin with plenty of free & easy parking. We offer cash-back rewards for returning guests!

