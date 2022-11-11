Gastropubs
American
Salad
Citizen Public House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Established in 2011 in downtown Scottsdale, our restaurant serves award-winning fare and delicious drinks. Named a Best New Restaurant by numerous publications in its first year, Citizen Public House is still beloved today by locals and visitors alike.
Location
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boondocks Patio & Grill - Old Town Scottsdale
3.9 • 1,100
4341 N 75th St Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale