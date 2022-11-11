Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Salad

Citizen Public House

review star

No reviews yet

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Original Chopped Salad
Family Chopped Salad
Chicken Chopped Salad

BAR SNACKS

Bacon Fat Heirloom Popcorn

Bacon Fat Heirloom Popcorn

$8.00

High Mountain Midnight Heirloom Popcorn, Bacon Lardon

Beer Fondue with Sausage, Pretzel & Pear

Beer Fondue with Sausage, Pretzel & Pear

$16.00

Four Peaks 'Kiltlifter' Beer & Cheese Fondue

Imported Olives

Imported Olives

$7.00

Castelvetrano & Cerignola

Rosemary Roasted Nuts

Rosemary Roasted Nuts

$8.00

Pecans, Brazils, Cashews, Almonds

STARTERS

Bernie's Mac & Cheese

Bernie's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Three Cheese Blend, Panko Crumbs, Chilled Tomato Relish

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

Broccolini, Roasted Garlic, Romesco, Lemon Zest

The Original Chopped Salad

The Original Chopped Salad

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing

Chicken Chopped Salad

Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.00

Diced Chicken Breast, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$30.00

Argentine Deep Sea Red Crab, Nopales Salad, Avocado Purée

Field Greens

Field Greens

$10.00

Tomato, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Noble Bread Focaccia

Noble Bread Focaccia

$10.00

Whipped Ricotta, Castelvetrano Olives, Calabrian Chiles, Olive Oil

Pork Belly Pastrami

Pork Belly Pastrami

$17.00

Rye Spaetzle, Brussels Sprout Sauerkraut, Mustard Jus

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sweet Corn Grits, Pecorino Romano, Truffle Oil

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

White Bean & Pancetta Salad, Piquillo Aioli, Citrus Vinaigrette

Family Chopped Salad

Family Chopped Salad

$30.00

The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side. Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.

MAIN DISHES

Achiote Chicken

Achiote Chicken

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Southwestern Hash, Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, Pickled Red Onion

Amaro Meatloaf

Amaro Meatloaf

$27.00

Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Zucchini, , Demi-Glace, Porcini Cream

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$39.00

Cherry BBQ Sauce, Parsnip Purée, Sautéed Greens

Gnocchi Sardi

Gnocchi Sardi

$26.00

Royal Trumpet, Maitake & Beech Mushrooms, White Bean Cashew Sauce, Tuscan Kale, Pecorino Romano - VEGAN UPON REQUEST

Green Chili Burger

Green Chili Burger

$20.00

Angus Chuck & Brisket Blend, Green Chili Sauce, Corn Salsa, Queso Oaxaca, Noble Bun, Choice of Fries or Salad * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. ** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures

Pan Roasted Sea Bass

Pan Roasted Sea Bass

$40.00

Mashed Potatoes, Charred Broccolini, Crab Beurre Blanc, Crispy Leeks

Niman Ranch Prime Flat Iron

Niman Ranch Prime Flat Iron

$45.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Chimichurri * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. ** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures

Seared Sea Scallops

Seared Sea Scallops

$40.00

Bacon Lardon, Sweet Corn Grits, Cola Gastrique, Sautéed Pea Greens * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. ** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00
Sweet Corn Grits

Sweet Corn Grits

$7.00
Roasted Zucchini

Roasted Zucchini

$7.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Pot de Crème

Chocolate Pot de Crème

$10.00

Stiffened Cream, Cocoa Nibs

Cookie Bag

Cookie Bag

$8.00

Four Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Whiskey Bread Pudding

Whiskey Bread Pudding

$12.00

Cinnamon, Bourbon Praline Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Single Scoop Sorbet

$4.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke To Go

Coke To Go

$3.00
Diet Coke To Go

Diet Coke To Go

$3.00
Sprite To Go

Sprite To Go

$3.00
Purely Sedona Still Water To Go

Purely Sedona Still Water To Go

$6.00
Purely Sedona Sparkling Water To Go

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water To Go

$6.00

CURBSIDE

Bottled Dry Heat Margarita

Bottled Dry Heat Margarita

$35.00

Silver Tequila, Mango & Serrano Chile Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne Salt 375ml bottle

Bottled Manhattan

Bottled Manhattan

$35.00

Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Maple Syrup, Tobacco Bitters 375ml bottle - serves 4

Bottled Negroni

Bottled Negroni

$35.00

Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Bitter Aperitivo, 375ml bottle

Bottled Rose Garland

Bottled Rose Garland

$35.00

Bourbon, Blood Orange Liqueur, Marasca Cherry Liqueur, Bitters 375ml bottle

Bottled Boulevardier

Bottled Boulevardier

$35.00

Bourbon, Bitter Aperitivo, Sweet Vermouth, Rocks 375ml bottle

Bottled Instant Gratification

Bottled Instant Gratification

$35.00

Cognac, Scotch, Orange-infused Brandy, Amaro, Mole Bitters 375ml bottle

Holiday Bottle Bundle

Holiday Bottle Bundle

$55.00

Grab a two-pack of our favorite bottled cocktails in this special holiday deal. Pick any 2 bottles for just $55.

CPH Barrel & Manhattan

CPH Barrel & Manhattan

$200.00

Citizen Public House logo, medium-char, 2-liter American oak barrel filled with our house Manhattan cocktail recipe. Makes approx. 14 drinks. A great addition to your kitchen or home bar, the barrel can be re-filled and re-used. NOTE: This item requires at least 1-day lead time to prepare. When selecting pickup, please choose at least one day in advance of today.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in 2011 in downtown Scottsdale, our restaurant serves award-winning fare and delicious drinks. Named a Best New Restaurant by numerous publications in its first year, Citizen Public House is still beloved today by locals and visitors alike.

Website

Location

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Citizen Public House image
Citizen Public House image
Citizen Public House image
Citizen Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tap & Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 2,396
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Boondocks Patio & Grill - Old Town Scottsdale
orange star3.9 • 1,100
4341 N 75th St Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
The Beverly on Main
orange starNo Reviews
7018 E Main St. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Belle's Nashville Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 107
7212 E Main St Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Francine Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,204
4712 North Goldwater Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston