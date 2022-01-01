Umami Burger Costa Mesa

Forever Krispy Rice

$45.00

California Cut Roll (4pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)* Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (4pc)* The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4pc)* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.