Sa'Moto Doheny

9077 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90069

Appetizers

Edamame

$9.00

Hot steamed Edamame topped with Sea Salt.

Spicy Edamame

$10.00

Hot steamed Edamame sautéed in chili garlic sauce.

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Shishito Peppers tossed in ponzu butter and bonito flakes.

Popcorn Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp, sweet gochujang sauce, and chives.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$10.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, and mushrooms, served with apricot chili sauce.

Crab Spring Rolls

$12.00

Crab Spring Rolls filled filled with crab and mayo, served with apricot chili sauce.

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

Japanese-style fried chicken and crispy garlic, served with sweet garlic soy.

Sticky Ribs

$22.00+

Twice cooked Pork Rib, Cilantro, served with Hoisin Sweet Chili Sauce.

Soup & Dim Sum

Miso Soup

$10.00

Miso Soup with tofu, negi, and wakame.

Pork Gyoza

$17.00

Four ground Pork Gyoza filled with garlic chives, napa cabbage, and wood ear mushrooms, served with with ginger scallion sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wonton

$17.00

Six Spicy Ground Chicken Wontons filled with Mushrooms in Garlic, served with Spicy Sesame Chili Oil.

Kushi-age

Choice of a Panko-Fried Skewer, served with Kushi Katsu Sauce.

Sushi

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$11.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

$11.00
Eel Avocado Roll

$13.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00
Soft Shell Crab Tempura Roll

$17.00
Lobster Tempura Roll

$20.00
Vegetable Roll

$9.00
Mango Avocado Roll

$12.00

Noodles & Mains

Vegetable Dan Dan

$15.00

Chilled broth-less noodles, garlic chili oil, lettuce, cilantro, and nuts.

Chicken Wonton Soup

$18.00

Chicken wontons, crispy shallots, cilantro, scallions, ramen noodles, and black garlic butter in chicken broth.

Angry Chicken

$33.00

Jidori chicken, jingle bell peppers.

Vegetable Bap

$28.00

Avocado, daikon, spinach, zenmai, and sweet garlic soy.

Signature Bao Bun

Steamed Bao Bun filled with choice of Kushi-Age Panko Fried Skewer and Green Chili Mixed Vegetables, topped with Scallion and Cilantro, served with French Fries, Kushi-Katsu Sauce, and Tartar Ranch Sauce.

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$12.00

Drinks

GT’s Kombucha

$6.00
Red Bull Energy Drink

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Evian (330 ml)

$6.00

Ferrarelle Mineral Water (330 ml)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
9077 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069

