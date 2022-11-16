GO by Citizens imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

GO by Citizens LAX

review star

No reviews yet

9801 Airport Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sam's Mac n' Cheese
Loaded Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries

Location

I'm located at Embassy Suites

I'm located at Embassy Suites

Please pick up your order at the front desk

I'm located at the bar inside Embassy Suites

I'm located at the bar inside Embassy Suites

Your order will be brought to the bar

I'm located at Residence Inn

I'm located at Residence Inn

Please pick up your order at the side door of the Embassy Suites which you can access from the parking lot off Airport Blvd.

SAM'S COMBO BOXES

Trust Us Combo

Trust Us Combo

$28.50Out of stock

The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, The Classic and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Waffle Fries and your choice of three of our signature sauces.

The Hot Combo

The Hot Combo

$28.50Out of stock

The Diablo, The Buffalo and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Sam's Slaw and Buffalo Mac N Cheese and your choice of our three signature sauces.

SANDWICHES

The Classic Sandwich

The Classic Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and classic sauce.

The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.

The BBQ Sandwich

The BBQ Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in BBQ sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and mayo.

The Nashville Hot Sandwich

The Nashville Hot Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature spice blend, dipped in spicy Nashville Sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and mayo.

The Buffalo Sandwich

The Buffalo Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in Buffalo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and blue cheese sauce.

The Diablo Sandwich

The Diablo Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in our FIERY HOT Diablo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with cole slaw, pickles, and mayo. 🌶🌶🌶

APPETIZERS

Sam's Quorn Chik'n Wings

Sam's Quorn Chik'n Wings

$11.95+Out of stock

Your choice of either 5-piece or 10-piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n Nuggets tossed in Buffalo or BBQ, served with your choice of one sauce.

Sam's Mac n' Cheese

Sam's Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with Parmesan

Sam's Bacon Mac n' Cheese

Sam's Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with parmesan and bacon crumbles

Sam's Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

Sam's Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blend sauce, topped with parmesan and our spicy buffalo sauce

Sam's Tenders

Sam's Tenders

$9.50Out of stock

3 piece cornflake crusted chicken strips hand-breaded and seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice served your choice of one sauce

SIDES

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

$4.50

Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice, topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, and Scallions and served with your choice of 1 sauce

Sam's Coleslaw

Sam's Coleslaw

$3.50

Shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, shredded green cabbage, classic sauce* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

SAM'S FROZEN LEMONADE

Blackberry Frozen Lemonade

Blackberry Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly squeezed lemonade, blackberry puree and your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Passion Fruit Frozen Lemonade

Passion Fruit Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly squeezed lemonade, passion colada puree and vanilla ice cream

Sweet Ginger Frozen Lemonade

Sweet Ginger Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly squeezed lemonade, sweet ginger puree and vanilla ice cream

Mango Frozen Lemonade

Mango Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade, mango puree and vanilla ice cream

Blood Orange Frozen Lemonade

Blood Orange Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly Squeezed lemonade, blood orange puree and vanilla ice cream

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly Squeezed lemonade, strawberry puree and vanilla ice cream

MILKSHAKES

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Strawberry ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Neapolitan Milkshake

Neapolitan Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

DESSERTS

Apple Hand Pie

Apple Hand Pie

$6.95

Classic apple pie filling in a crispy golden crust

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

$6.95

Sweet fig jam, mild robust brie cheese in a crispy golden crust

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

$6.95

Asian citrus custard, sweet coconut jam in a crispy golden crust

DRINKS

Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

12oz Bottle

50/50

50/50

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$5.00Out of stock

8.4oz Can