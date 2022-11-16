GO by Citizens LAX

- Home
No reviews yet
9801 Airport Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Popular Items
Location
I'm located at Embassy Suites
Please pick up your order at the front desk
I'm located at the bar inside Embassy Suites
Your order will be brought to the bar
I'm located at Residence Inn
Please pick up your order at the side door of the Embassy Suites which you can access from the parking lot off Airport Blvd.
SAM'S COMBO BOXES
Trust Us Combo
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, The Classic and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Waffle Fries and your choice of three of our signature sauces.
The Hot Combo
The Diablo, The Buffalo and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Sam's Slaw and Buffalo Mac N Cheese and your choice of our three signature sauces.
SANDWICHES
The Classic Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and classic sauce.
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
The BBQ Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in BBQ sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and mayo.
The Nashville Hot Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature spice blend, dipped in spicy Nashville Sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and mayo.
The Buffalo Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in Buffalo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and blue cheese sauce.
The Diablo Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in our FIERY HOT Diablo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with cole slaw, pickles, and mayo. 🌶🌶🌶
APPETIZERS
Sam's Quorn Chik'n Wings
Your choice of either 5-piece or 10-piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n Nuggets tossed in Buffalo or BBQ, served with your choice of one sauce.
Sam's Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with Parmesan
Sam's Bacon Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with parmesan and bacon crumbles
Sam's Buffalo Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni in a 3 cheese blend sauce, topped with parmesan and our spicy buffalo sauce
Sam's Tenders
3 piece cornflake crusted chicken strips hand-breaded and seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice served your choice of one sauce
SIDES
Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Loaded Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice, topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, and Scallions and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Sam's Coleslaw
Shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, shredded green cabbage, classic sauce* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
SAM'S FROZEN LEMONADE
Blackberry Frozen Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, blackberry puree and your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Passion Fruit Frozen Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, passion colada puree and vanilla ice cream
Sweet Ginger Frozen Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, sweet ginger puree and vanilla ice cream
Mango Frozen Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade, mango puree and vanilla ice cream
Blood Orange Frozen Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed lemonade, blood orange puree and vanilla ice cream
Strawberry Frozen Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed lemonade, strawberry puree and vanilla ice cream
MILKSHAKES
Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Classic Vanilla Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Strawberry Milkshake
Strawberry ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Neapolitan Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.