Umami Burger Los Feliz

1,892 Reviews

$$

4655 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Order Again

Popular Items

Krispy Chicken Gyoza

GO-TO COMBOS

Krispy Krunch Box

Krispy Krunch Box

$45.00

Krispy Shrimp Roll (3pc) Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (3pc)* Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* California Cut Roll (4pc) Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

The Box

The Box

$35.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4pc)* Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) California Cut Roll (4pc) Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (4pc)* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Krispy Heaven

Krispy Heaven

$45.00

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc)* Krispy Fried Shrimp (2pc) California Roll (8pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Forever Krispy Rice

Forever Krispy Rice

$45.00

California Cut Roll (4pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)* Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (4pc)* The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4pc)* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Just Krispy

Just Krispy

$25.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc) *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Handroll Set

Handroll Set

$25.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)* The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc) *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

KRISPY APPS

Krispy Chicken Gyoza

Krispy Chicken Gyoza

$6.00

Fried chicken gyoza with scallions and served with a side of gyoza sauce.

KRISPY RICE A LA CARTE

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

$5.95

Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)

Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice

Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice

$7.95

Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice

$7.95

Spicy Hamachi, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Kizami Wasabi (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

HAND ROLLS A LA CARTE

The Original Baked Crab Handroll

The Original Baked Crab Handroll

$8.95

Baked Crab, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll

The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Krispy Shrimp Handroll

Krispy Shrimp Handroll

$8.95

Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll

$9.95

Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Salmon & Yuzu Handroll

Salmon & Yuzu Handroll

$9.95

Salmon, Yuzu, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle avocado mix, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper. (no rice) 3 pieces

CUT MAKI ROLLS

Cali Krispy Roll (6 piece)

Cali Krispy Roll (6 piece)

$11.00

Kanikama, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6 piece)

Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6 piece)

$12.50

Spicy Tuna, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

SPECIALTY CUT MAKI ROLLS

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$6.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll

Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll

$6.00

Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Serrano, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

California Roll

California Roll

$4.50

Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Salmon & Yuzu Roll

Salmon & Yuzu Roll

$6.00

Salmon, Yuzu, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Persian Cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, nori.

Krispy Shrimp Roll

Krispy Shrimp Roll

$4.50

Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Truffle Avocado Roll

Truffle Avocado Roll

$4.50

Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

VEGETARIAN OPTIONS

Truffle Avocado Roll

Truffle Avocado Roll

$4.50

Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Persian Cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, nori.

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

$5.95

Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle avocado mix, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper. (no rice) 3 pieces

SIDES

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Tossed with Coarse Salt

Krispy Fried Shrimp

Krispy Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Krispy Panko Shrimp with a side of Tartar Sauce (3 pieces)

DRINKS

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50Out of stock
Itoen Green Tea

Itoen Green Tea

$4.00

No sugar, no artificial coloring

Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Evian

Evian

$4.00

SAKE (ALCOHOL)

Kitaro Sake

$11.00

Hints of caramel, maple syrup and mature fruit elements

Oyaji Sake

$11.00

Hints of poweder sugar, cotton candy

Nezumi Otoko Jungin

$11.00

Refreshing fruity sweetness aroma of strawberry leaves.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

Umami Burger image

