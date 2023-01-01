Citizens Go - Pasadena

Ultimate Stonie Bowl

$50.00

Your choice of White rice or mixed greens topped with Stonie Sized portions of Salmon, Tuna and Panko Crusted Shrimp over Edamame, Mango, Cucumber, Carrots, Daikon, Tempura Flakes, Wasabi Peas, Ponzu Onions, Serrano Chili, Cilantro, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Onion Ponzu Sauce, Miso Vinegar Sauce and Wasabi Mayo (Serves 4-6)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.