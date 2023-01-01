Restaurant header imageView gallery

Citizens Go - Pasadena

review star

No reviews yet

235 Main St.

Venice, CA 90291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SAM'S COMBO BOXES

Trust Us Combo

Trust Us Combo

$28.50

The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, The Classic and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Waffle Fries and your choice of three of our signature sauces.

The Hot Combo

The Hot Combo

$28.50

The Diablo, The Buffalo and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Sam's Slaw and Buffalo Mac N Cheese and your choice of our three signature sauces.

SANDWICHES

The Classic Sandwich

The Classic Sandwich

$8.50

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and classic sauce.

The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.

The BBQ Sandwich

The BBQ Sandwich

$8.50

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in BBQ sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and mayo.

The Nashville Hot Sandwich

The Nashville Hot Sandwich

$8.50

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature spice blend, dipped in spicy Nashville Sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and mayo.

The Buffalo Sandwich

The Buffalo Sandwich

$8.50

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in Buffalo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and blue cheese sauce.

The Diablo Sandwich

The Diablo Sandwich

$8.50

Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in our FIERY HOT Diablo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with cole slaw, pickles, and mayo. 🌶🌶🌶

APPETIZERS

Sam's Quorn Chik'n Wings

Sam's Quorn Chik'n Wings

$11.95+

Your choice of either 5-piece or 10-piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n Nuggets tossed in Buffalo or BBQ, served with your choice of one sauce.

Sam's Mac n' Cheese

Sam's Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with Parmesan

Sam's Bacon Mac n' Cheese

Sam's Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with parmesan and bacon crumbles

Sam's Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

Sam's Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

Macaroni in a 3 cheese blend sauce, topped with parmesan and our spicy buffalo sauce

Sam's Tenders

Sam's Tenders

$9.50

3 piece cornflake crusted chicken strips hand-breaded and seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice served your choice of one sauce

SIDES

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

$4.50

Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice, topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, and Scallions and served with your choice of 1 sauce

Sam's Coleslaw

Sam's Coleslaw

$3.50

Shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, shredded green cabbage, classic sauce* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

SAM'S FROZEN LEMONADE

Blackberry Frozen Lemonade

Blackberry Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly squeezed lemonade, blackberry puree and your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Passion Fruit Frozen Lemonade

Passion Fruit Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly squeezed lemonade, passion colada puree and vanilla ice cream

Sweet Ginger Frozen Lemonade

Sweet Ginger Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly squeezed lemonade, sweet ginger puree and vanilla ice cream

Mango Frozen Lemonade

Mango Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade, mango puree and vanilla ice cream

Blood Orange Frozen Lemonade

Blood Orange Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly Squeezed lemonade, blood orange puree and vanilla ice cream

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Freshly Squeezed lemonade, strawberry puree and vanilla ice cream

MILKSHAKES

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.95

Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

$8.95

Vanilla ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Strawberry ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Neapolitan Milkshake

Neapolitan Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

DESSERTS

Apple Hand Pie

Apple Hand Pie

$6.95

Classic apple pie filling in a crispy golden crust

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

$6.95

Sweet fig jam, mild robust brie cheese in a crispy golden crust

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

$6.95

Asian citrus custard, sweet coconut jam in a crispy golden crust

DRINKS

Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

12oz Bottle

50/50

50/50

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Evian

Evian

$4.00

APPETIZERS

Cheesy Potato Tots

Cheesy Potato Tots

$7.50

Hand breaded and deep fried potato tots filled with our signature three cheese blend, topped with Parmesan cheese, with your choice of sauce.

Umami Chik'n Wings

Umami Chik'n Wings

$11.95+

Your choice of 5 or 10 piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n Wings, tossed in choice of Buffalo or BBQ, with your choice of additional sauce.

UMAMI BURGER COMBOS

The Truffle Shuffle

The Truffle Shuffle

$29.00

Eat like "Chunk" with the Truffle Shuffle Combo Box featuring our Truffle Burger, Umami Burger, and Deluxe Burger with a side of Truffle Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.

The Umami Box

The Umami Box

$24.00

This Combo Box puts the "Umami" back in Umami, featuring The Original Burger, Umami Burger and Black Garlic Burger with a side of our classic Thin Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.

The New Boss Box

The New Boss Box

$29.00

This box features a mouth-watering collection of our signature offerings like The Bacon Ranch Burger, Reggiano Burger and Black Garlic Burger with a side of our Togarashi Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.

The Earth Box

The Earth Box

$29.00

This combo features two of our Earth Burgers with a side of two Sweet Potato Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.

UMAMI BURGERS

The Combo Deal

The Combo Deal

$19.00

The Umami Combo Deal...Choose your favorite Burger, Side, Sauce, Drink, Milkshake and Dessert!

The Umami Burger

The Umami Burger

$11.95

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Deluxe Burger

The Deluxe Burger

$12.50

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun.

The Truffle Burger

The Truffle Burger

$12.95

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Truffle Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun.

The Bacon Ranch Burger

The Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.95

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Reggiano Burger

The Reggiano Burger

$12.95

Smashed Double Patties, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Black Garlic Burger

The Black Garlic Burger

$12.50

Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Earth Burger

The Earth Burger

$13.95

Smashed Double Impossible Patties, Chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun.

UMAMI BURGERS (SINGLE)

The Original Burger

The Original Burger

$7.95

Smashed Patty and American Cheese on a Squishy Bun.

The Umami Burger (Single)

The Umami Burger (Single)

$8.95

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Deluxe Burger (Single)

The Deluxe Burger (Single)

$9.50

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun.

The Truffle Burger (Single)

The Truffle Burger (Single)

$9.95

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Truffle Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun.

The Reggiano Burger (Single)

The Reggiano Burger (Single)

$9.95

Smashed Patty, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Black Garlic Burger (Single)

The Black Garlic Burger (Single)

$9.50

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Bacon Ranch Burger (Single)

The Bacon Ranch Burger (Single)

$8.95

Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a Squishy Bun.

The Earth Burger (Single)

The Earth Burger (Single)

$10.95

Smashed Impossible Patty, Chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun.

SIDES

Thin Fries

Thin Fries

$3.95

Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.

Parm Truffle Fries

Parm Truffle Fries

$5.95

Truffle infused Umami Spice, topped with Parmesan Cheese, and served with choice of sauce.

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$5.75

Seasoned with Japanese chili powder and served with choice of sauce. 🌶🌶

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.

MILKSHAKES

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.95

Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

$8.95

Vanilla ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Strawberry ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

Neapolitan Milkshake

Neapolitan Milkshake

$8.95Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.

DESSERTS

Apple Hand Pie

Apple Hand Pie

$6.95

Classic apple pie filling in a crispy golden crust

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

Fig & Brie Hand Pie

$6.95

Sweet fig jam, mild robust brie cheese in a crispy golden crust

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

Yuzu Kaya Hand Pie

$6.95

Asian citrus custard, sweet coconut jam in a crispy golden crust

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50
Evian

Evian

$4.00
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

12oz Bottle

50/50

50/50

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

8.4oz Can

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

GO-TO COMBOS

Krispy Krunch Box

Krispy Krunch Box

$45.00

Krispy Shrimp Roll (3pc) Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (3pc)* Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* California Cut Roll (4pc) Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

The Box

The Box

$35.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4pc)* Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) California Cut Roll (4pc) Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (4pc)* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Krispy Heaven

Krispy Heaven

$45.00

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc)* Krispy Fried Shrimp (2pc) California Roll (8pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Forever Krispy Rice

Forever Krispy Rice

$45.00

California Cut Roll (4pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)* Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (4pc)* The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4pc)* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Just Krispy

Just Krispy

$25.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc) *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Handroll Set

Handroll Set

$25.00

The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)* The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc) *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

KRISPY APPS

Krispy Chicken Gyoza

Krispy Chicken Gyoza

$6.00

Fried chicken gyoza with scallions and served with a side of gyoza sauce.

KRISPY RICE A LA CARTE

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice

The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

$5.95

Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)

Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice

Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice

$7.95

Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice

$7.95

Spicy Hamachi, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Kizami Wasabi (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

HAND ROLLS A LA CARTE

The Original Baked Crab Handroll

The Original Baked Crab Handroll

$8.95

Baked Crab, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll

The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Krispy Shrimp Handroll

Krispy Shrimp Handroll

$8.95

Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll

Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll

$9.95

Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Salmon & Yuzu Handroll

Salmon & Yuzu Handroll

$9.95

Salmon, Yuzu, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle avocado mix, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper. (no rice) 3 pieces

CUT MAKI ROLLS

6 pieces per order
Cali Krispy Roll (6 piece)

Cali Krispy Roll (6 piece)

$11.00Out of stock

Kanikama, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6 piece)

Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6 piece)

$12.50

Spicy Tuna, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

SPECIALTY CUT MAKI ROLLS

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$6.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll

Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll

$6.00

Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Serrano, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

California Roll

California Roll

$4.50

Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Salmon & Yuzu Roll

Salmon & Yuzu Roll

$6.00

Salmon, Yuzu, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Persian Cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, nori.

Krispy Shrimp Roll

Krispy Shrimp Roll

$4.50

Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Truffle Avocado Roll

Truffle Avocado Roll

$4.50

Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

VEGETARIAN OPTIONS

Truffle Avocado Roll

Truffle Avocado Roll

$4.50

Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Persian Cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, nori.

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice

$5.95

Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

Truffle & Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll

$6.95

Truffle avocado mix, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper. (no rice) 3 pieces

SIDES

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Tossed with Coarse Salt

Krispy Fried Shrimp

Krispy Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Krispy Panko Shrimp with a side of Tartar Sauce (3 pieces)

DRINKS

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50
Itoen Green Tea

Itoen Green Tea

$4.00Out of stock

No sugar, no artificial coloring

Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Evian

Evian

$4.00
Ramune

Ramune

$4.00

KUMI COMBOS

Sushi Roll Set

Sushi Roll Set

$20.00

1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8 pc) 1x California Roll (8 pc)

Taco Set

Taco Set

$30.00

1pc Kanikama Taco 1pc Salmon Taco* 1pc Crispy Shrimp Taco 1pc Truffle Avocado Taco 1pc Spicy Tuna Taco* 1pc Yellowtail Taco* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Sushirrito Set

Sushirrito Set

$40.00

4 Sushirritos of your choice. *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

XL Taco Set

XL Taco Set

$45.00

2pc Kanikama Tacos 2pc Salmon Tacos* 2pc Crispy Shrimp Tacos 2pc Truffle Avocado Tacos 2pc Spicy Tuna Tacos* 2pc Yellowtail Tacos* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Tuna Lover Set

Tuna Lover Set

$45.00

2pc Spicy Tuna Tacos* 1x Spicy Tuna Burrito (1 pc)* 1x Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (8 pc)* 1x Double Tuna Roll (8 pc)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Roll With It Set

Roll With It Set

$45.00

1x California Roll (8pc) 1x Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (8 pc)* 2x Sushirrito* Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Ultimate Kumi Set

Ultimate Kumi Set

$45.00

1x Salmon Tacos (2 pc)* 1x Spicy Tuna Tacos (2 pc)* 1x Spicy Tuna Sushirrito (1 pc)* 1x Salmon Sushirrito (1 pc)* 1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8pc) Edamame *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

TACOS

Kanikama Taco

Kanikama Taco

$7.95Out of stock

Kanikama, Kewpie Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Ponzu Mayo, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$7.95

Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$7.95

Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Sushi Rice in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.

Truffle Avocado Taco

Truffle Avocado Taco

$7.95

Truffle Avocado, Wasabi Mayo, Sushi Rice and Serranos in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.

Spicy Tuna Taco

Spicy Tuna Taco

$9.95

Tuna, Ponzu Mayo, Sushi Rice and Green Onions in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Yellowtail Taco

Yellowtail Taco

$7.95

Yellowtail, Miso Vinegar, Green Onions, Sushi Rice and Serranos in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

SOY PAPER SUSHIRRITO

Kanikama Sushirrito

Kanikama Sushirrito

$9.95

Kanikama, Kewpie Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice and Ponzu Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper.

Salmon Sushirrito

Salmon Sushirrito

$9.95

Salmon, Yuzu Coleslaw, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice and Miso Vinegar Wrapped in Soy Paper.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Crispy Shrimp Sushirrito

Crispy Shrimp Sushirrito

$9.95

Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Yuzu Coleslaw, Cucumber and Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper.

Truffle Avocado Sushirrito

Truffle Avocado Sushirrito

$9.95

Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Serranos, Sushi Rice and Wasabi Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper.

Spicy Tuna Sushirrito

Spicy Tuna Sushirrito

$9.95

Tuna, Yuzu Coleslaw, Avocado, Green Onions, Sushi Rice and Ponzu Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Yellowtail Sushirrito

Yellowtail Sushirrito

$9.95Out of stock

Yellowtail, Yuzu Coleslaw, Serranos, Green Onions, Sushi Rice and Miso Vinegar Wrapped in Soy Paper.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

CUT MAKI ROLLS

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori.

Shrimp Crunch Roll

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$14.95

Crispy Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Nori, Sushi Rice, Nori, rolled in Tempura Flakes, topped with Ponzu Mayo and Eel Sauce.

Double Tuna Roll

Double Tuna Roll

$11.95

Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori, topped with Spicy Tuna and Serrano.* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

SIDES

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Tossed with Coarse Salt.

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$9.00

3 pieces served with Tarutaru Sauce.

DRINKS

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

8.4oz Can

Itoen Green Tea

Itoen Green Tea

$4.00Out of stock

No sugar, no artificial coloring

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Mango Salmon Bowl

Mango Salmon Bowl

$15.95

Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Fresh Salmon, Mango, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Avocado, Green Onions, Edamame, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Togarashi Spice and Miso Vinegar sauce* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.95

Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Spicy Tuna, Ponzu Onions, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Green Onions, Avocado, Edamame, Serrano Chilies, Cilantro, Togarashi Spice, Sesame Seeds and Onion Ponzu sauce* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Crispy Shrimp Bowl

Crispy Shrimp Bowl

$15.95

Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Panko Crusted Shrimp, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Avocado, Edamame, Wasabi Peas, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds and Wasabi Mayo

Stuffed Truffle Avocado Bowl

Stuffed Truffle Avocado Bowl

$15.95

Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with a truffle avocado mix stuffed half avocado, Edamame, Carrots, Cucumber, Crispy Tempura Flakes, Green Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi Macadamia Nuts, Sesame Seeds and Creamy Yuzu Cilantro Sauce

Oyakodon Bowl

Oyakodon Bowl

$15.95

Matt Stonie's homestyle tender sauteed chicken breast, red onions, green onion and egg, over white rice topped with a rich soy sauce, furikake and sesame seeds* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast, red onions, green onions over white rice topped with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and crispy onions

ULTIMATE BOWLS

Ultimate Stonie Bowl

Ultimate Stonie Bowl

$50.00

Your choice of White rice or mixed greens topped with Stonie Sized portions of Salmon, Tuna and Panko Crusted Shrimp over Edamame, Mango, Cucumber, Carrots, Daikon, Tempura Flakes, Wasabi Peas, Ponzu Onions, Serrano Chili, Cilantro, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Onion Ponzu Sauce, Miso Vinegar Sauce and Wasabi Mayo (Serves 4-6)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Ultimate Mango Salmon Bowl

Ultimate Mango Salmon Bowl

$40.00

Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Stonie size portions of Fresh Salmon, Mango, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Avocado, Green Onions, Edamame, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Togarashi Spice and Miso Vinegar sauce (Serves 3-4)* *CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.