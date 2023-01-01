Citizens Go - Pasadena
SAM'S COMBO BOXES
Trust Us Combo
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich, The Classic and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Waffle Fries and your choice of three of our signature sauces.
The Hot Combo
The Diablo, The Buffalo and The Nashville Chicken Sandwiches served with a side of Sam's Slaw and Buffalo Mac N Cheese and your choice of our three signature sauces.
SANDWICHES
The Classic Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and classic sauce.
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
The BBQ Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in BBQ sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and mayo.
The Nashville Hot Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature spice blend, dipped in spicy Nashville Sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and mayo.
The Buffalo Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in Buffalo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and blue cheese sauce.
The Diablo Sandwich
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in our FIERY HOT Diablo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with cole slaw, pickles, and mayo. 🌶🌶🌶
APPETIZERS
Sam's Quorn Chik'n Wings
Your choice of either 5-piece or 10-piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n Nuggets tossed in Buffalo or BBQ, served with your choice of one sauce.
Sam's Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with Parmesan
Sam's Bacon Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni in a 3 cheese blended sauce, topped with parmesan and bacon crumbles
Sam's Buffalo Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni in a 3 cheese blend sauce, topped with parmesan and our spicy buffalo sauce
Sam's Tenders
3 piece cornflake crusted chicken strips hand-breaded and seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice served your choice of one sauce
SIDES
Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Loaded Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice, topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, and Scallions and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Sam's Coleslaw
Shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, shredded green cabbage, classic sauce
SAM'S FROZEN LEMONADE
Blackberry Frozen Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, blackberry puree and your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Passion Fruit Frozen Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, passion colada puree and vanilla ice cream
Sweet Ginger Frozen Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, sweet ginger puree and vanilla ice cream
Mango Frozen Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade, mango puree and vanilla ice cream
Blood Orange Frozen Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed lemonade, blood orange puree and vanilla ice cream
Strawberry Frozen Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed lemonade, strawberry puree and vanilla ice cream
MILKSHAKES
Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Classic Vanilla Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Strawberry Milkshake
Strawberry ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Neapolitan Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
DESSERTS
DRINKS
Cheesy Potato Tots
Hand breaded and deep fried potato tots filled with our signature three cheese blend, topped with Parmesan cheese, with your choice of sauce.
Umami Chik'n Wings
Your choice of 5 or 10 piece Meatless Quorn Chik'n Wings, tossed in choice of Buffalo or BBQ, with your choice of additional sauce.
UMAMI BURGER COMBOS
The Truffle Shuffle
Eat like "Chunk" with the Truffle Shuffle Combo Box featuring our Truffle Burger, Umami Burger, and Deluxe Burger with a side of Truffle Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.
The Umami Box
This Combo Box puts the "Umami" back in Umami, featuring The Original Burger, Umami Burger and Black Garlic Burger with a side of our classic Thin Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.
The New Boss Box
This box features a mouth-watering collection of our signature offerings like The Bacon Ranch Burger, Reggiano Burger and Black Garlic Burger with a side of our Togarashi Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.
The Earth Box
This combo features two of our Earth Burgers with a side of two Sweet Potato Fries and your choice of two Signature Sauces.
UMAMI BURGERS
The Combo Deal
The Umami Combo Deal...Choose your favorite Burger, Side, Sauce, Drink, Milkshake and Dessert!
The Umami Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Deluxe Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun.
The Truffle Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Truffle Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun.
The Bacon Ranch Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Reggiano Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Black Garlic Burger
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Earth Burger
Smashed Double Impossible Patties, Chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun.
UMAMI BURGERS (SINGLE)
The Original Burger
Smashed Patty and American Cheese on a Squishy Bun.
The Umami Burger (Single)
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Deluxe Burger (Single)
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Mustard, Ketchup on a Squishy Bun.
The Truffle Burger (Single)
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Truffle Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun.
The Reggiano Burger (Single)
Smashed Patty, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, Pesto, Balsamic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Black Garlic Burger (Single)
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickle Chips, Black Garlic Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Bacon Ranch Burger (Single)
Smashed Patty, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, Miso Ranch Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
The Earth Burger (Single)
Smashed Impossible Patty, Chopped Onions, Vegan American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Green Goddess Sauce on a Vegan Bun.
SIDES
Thin Fries
Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.
Parm Truffle Fries
Truffle infused Umami Spice, topped with Parmesan Cheese, and served with choice of sauce.
Togarashi Fries
Seasoned with Japanese chili powder and served with choice of sauce. 🌶🌶
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.
MILKSHAKES
BEVERAGES
GO-TO COMBOS
Krispy Krunch Box
Krispy Krunch Box
Krispy Shrimp Roll (3pc) Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (3pc)* Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* California Cut Roll (4pc) Edamame
The Box
The Box
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4pc)* Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) California Cut Roll (4pc) Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (4pc)* Edamame
Krispy Heaven
Krispy Heaven
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc)* Krispy Fried Shrimp (2pc) California Roll (8pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc)
Forever Krispy Rice
Forever Krispy Rice
California Cut Roll (4pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)* Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (4pc)* The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Roll (4pc)* Edamame
Just Krispy
Just Krispy
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc)* Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc)* Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc)* Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc)
Handroll Set
Handroll Set
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)* The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2pc) Krispy Fried Shrimp (3pc)
KRISPY APPS
KRISPY RICE A LA CARTE
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)*
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)*
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice
Spicy Hamachi, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Kizami Wasabi (2 pieces)*
HAND ROLLS A LA CARTE
The Original Baked Crab Handroll
Baked Crab, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)*
Krispy Shrimp Handroll
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Handroll
Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)*
Truffle & Avocado Handroll
Truffle Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Salmon & Yuzu Handroll
Salmon & Yuzu Handroll
Salmon, Yuzu, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)*
Low Carb Truffle Avocado Handroll
Truffle avocado mix, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper. (no rice) 3 pieces
CUT MAKI ROLLS
Cali Krispy Roll (6 piece)
Kanikama, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6 piece)
Spicy Tuna Krispy Roll (6 piece)
Spicy Tuna, Krispy Panko Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori*
SPECIALTY CUT MAKI ROLLS
Philly Roll
Philly Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori*
Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll
Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll
Spicy Hamachi, Kizami Wasabi, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Serrano, Sushi Rice, Nori*
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori*
California Roll
Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Salmon & Yuzu Roll
Salmon & Yuzu Roll
Salmon, Yuzu, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori*
Cucumber Roll
Persian Cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, nori.
Krispy Shrimp Roll
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
Truffle Avocado Roll
Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori
VEGETARIAN OPTIONS
SIDES
DRINKS
KUMI COMBOS
Sushi Roll Set
1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8 pc) 1x California Roll (8 pc)
Taco Set
Taco Set
1pc Kanikama Taco 1pc Salmon Taco* 1pc Crispy Shrimp Taco 1pc Truffle Avocado Taco 1pc Spicy Tuna Taco* 1pc Yellowtail Taco* Edamame
Sushirrito Set
Sushirrito Set
4 Sushirritos of your choice.
XL Taco Set
XL Taco Set
2pc Kanikama Tacos 2pc Salmon Tacos* 2pc Crispy Shrimp Tacos 2pc Truffle Avocado Tacos 2pc Spicy Tuna Tacos* 2pc Yellowtail Tacos* Edamame
Tuna Lover Set
Tuna Lover Set
2pc Spicy Tuna Tacos* 1x Spicy Tuna Burrito (1 pc)* 1x Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (8 pc)* 1x Double Tuna Roll (8 pc)*
Roll With It Set
Roll With It Set
1x California Roll (8pc) 1x Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (8 pc)* 2x Sushirrito* Edamame
Ultimate Kumi Set
Ultimate Kumi Set
1x Salmon Tacos (2 pc)* 1x Spicy Tuna Tacos (2 pc)* 1x Spicy Tuna Sushirrito (1 pc)* 1x Salmon Sushirrito (1 pc)* 1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8pc) Edamame
TACOS
Kanikama Taco
Kanikama, Kewpie Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Ponzu Mayo, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
Salmon Taco
Salmon Taco
Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.*
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Sushi Rice in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
Truffle Avocado Taco
Truffle Avocado, Wasabi Mayo, Sushi Rice and Serranos in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
Spicy Tuna Taco
Spicy Tuna Taco
Tuna, Ponzu Mayo, Sushi Rice and Green Onions in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.*
Yellowtail Taco
Yellowtail Taco
Yellowtail, Miso Vinegar, Green Onions, Sushi Rice and Serranos in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.*
SOY PAPER SUSHIRRITO
Kanikama Sushirrito
Kanikama, Kewpie Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice and Ponzu Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper.
Salmon Sushirrito
Salmon Sushirrito
Salmon, Yuzu Coleslaw, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice and Miso Vinegar Wrapped in Soy Paper.*
Crispy Shrimp Sushirrito
Crispy Shrimp, Tarutaru Sauce, Yuzu Coleslaw, Cucumber and Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper.
Truffle Avocado Sushirrito
Truffle Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Serranos, Sushi Rice and Wasabi Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper.
Spicy Tuna Sushirrito
Spicy Tuna Sushirrito
Tuna, Yuzu Coleslaw, Avocado, Green Onions, Sushi Rice and Ponzu Mayo Wrapped in Soy Paper.*
Yellowtail Sushirrito
Yellowtail Sushirrito
Yellowtail, Yuzu Coleslaw, Serranos, Green Onions, Sushi Rice and Miso Vinegar Wrapped in Soy Paper.*
CUT MAKI ROLLS
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori.*
California Roll
Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori.
Shrimp Crunch Roll
Crispy Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Nori, Sushi Rice, Nori, rolled in Tempura Flakes, topped with Ponzu Mayo and Eel Sauce.
Double Tuna Roll
Double Tuna Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, White Sesame Seeds, Sushi Rice, Nori, topped with Spicy Tuna and Serrano.*
DRINKS
SIGNATURE BOWLS
Mango Salmon Bowl
Mango Salmon Bowl
Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Fresh Salmon, Mango, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Avocado, Green Onions, Edamame, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Togarashi Spice and Miso Vinegar sauce*
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Spicy Tuna, Ponzu Onions, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Green Onions, Avocado, Edamame, Serrano Chilies, Cilantro, Togarashi Spice, Sesame Seeds and Onion Ponzu sauce*
Crispy Shrimp Bowl
Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Panko Crusted Shrimp, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Avocado, Edamame, Wasabi Peas, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds and Wasabi Mayo
Stuffed Truffle Avocado Bowl
Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with a truffle avocado mix stuffed half avocado, Edamame, Carrots, Cucumber, Crispy Tempura Flakes, Green Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi Macadamia Nuts, Sesame Seeds and Creamy Yuzu Cilantro Sauce
Oyakodon Bowl
Oyakodon Bowl
Matt Stonie's homestyle tender sauteed chicken breast, red onions, green onion and egg, over white rice topped with a rich soy sauce, furikake and sesame seeds*
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, green onions over white rice topped with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and crispy onions
ULTIMATE BOWLS
Ultimate Stonie Bowl
Ultimate Stonie Bowl
Your choice of White rice or mixed greens topped with Stonie Sized portions of Salmon, Tuna and Panko Crusted Shrimp over Edamame, Mango, Cucumber, Carrots, Daikon, Tempura Flakes, Wasabi Peas, Ponzu Onions, Serrano Chili, Cilantro, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Onion Ponzu Sauce, Miso Vinegar Sauce and Wasabi Mayo (Serves 4-6)*
Ultimate Mango Salmon Bowl
Ultimate Mango Salmon Bowl
Your choice of white rice or mixed greens topped with Stonie size portions of Fresh Salmon, Mango, Cucumber, Daikon Radish, Carrots, Avocado, Green Onions, Edamame, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Togarashi Spice and Miso Vinegar sauce (Serves 3-4)*