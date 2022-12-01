Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Citizen Vine - Lincoln

No reviews yet

845 Twelve Bridges Dr

Suite 145

Lincoln, CA 95648

Food

Taco and Salad Bar

$20.00

Station 1

Beringer Luminous Chardonay

$162.00+

Stag's Leap Chardonay

$132.00+

Beringer Q Red Blend

$210.00+

Stag's Leap Oakville Cabernet

$330.00+

BV Tapestry Reserve Blend

$228.00+

BV Rutherford Reserve

$390.00+

Penfolds Bin 600 Cabernet/Shiraz

$210.00+

Penfolds Bin 704 Cabernet Sauvignon

$270.00+

Frank Family Pinot Noir

$168.00+

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$240.00+

Frank Family Chardonay

$168.00+

Frank Family Merlot

$186.00+

Frank Family Zinfandel

$198.00+

Mer Soleil Santa Lucia Highlands Reserve Chardonay

$108.00+

Caymus The Walking Fool Suisun Valley Red Blend

$144.00+

Emmollo Napa Valley Merlot

$192.00+

Caymus Suisan Grand Durif Suisan Valley Petite Syrah

$168.00+

Red Schooner Voyage 10 Mendoza Malbec

$168.00+

Austin Hope Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$198.00+

Austin Paso Robles Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00+

Quest Paso Robles Proprietary Red

$108.00+

Treana Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$114.00+

Station 2

Albrecht Brut Rose

$108.00+

Elouan Chardonay

$72.00+

Chardonay, My Fav Neighbor

$168.00+

Robert Lloyd Chardonay

$192.00+

Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone" Pinot Noir

$210.00+

Brassfield Estate Cabernet

$96.00+

Quilt Cabernet

$210.00+

Cabernet, My Fav Neighbor

$240.00+

High on the Hog Red Blend

$108.00+

Sobon Estate ReZerve

$132.00+

Flowers Chardonay

$198.00+

Flowers Pinot Noir

$216.00+

Faust Cabernet

$270.00+

The Prisoner Red Blend

$240.00+

Station 3

Chardonay, Grgich Hills

$198.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Grgich Hills

$150.00+

Zinfandel, Grgich Hills

$180.00+

Cabernet, Grgich Hills

$360.00+

Zinfandel, Steiner

$120.00+

Roussane, Steiner

$108.00+

Barbara, Bellador

$132.00+

Station 4

Rose, Daou

$96.00+

Discovery Chardonay, Daou

$126.00+

Bodyguard Chardonay, Daou

$150.00+

Reserve Chardonay, Daou

$150.00+

Bodyguard Red Blend, Daou

$174.00+

Sequentis Merlot, Daou

$156.00+

Discovery Cabernet, Daou

$108.00+

Pessimist, Daou

$96.00+

Soul of a Lion, Daou

$390.00+

Station 5

Chardonay, Millkeeper

$120.00+

Cabernet, Millkeeper

$168.00+

Rose, Gamble

$114.00+

Cabernet, Gamble

$252.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Surcos

$120.00+

Red Blend, Element 79

$156.00+

Domaine La Ferrandiere vin de France Blanc

$78.00+

Pinot Noir, La Barge Cinquin Santa Rita Hills

$162.00+

Piro Points West Santa Rita Hills

$126.00+

Vino Noceto Reserva Sangiovese

$102.00+

Gardner's path

$132.00+

Station 6

Chardonnay, Maggio Estates

$144.00+

Cabernet, Maggio Estates

$156.00+

Proseco, LaMarca

$66.00+

375ML Proseco, LaMarca

$54.00+

Brut Rose, J Vineyards

$210.00+

Joseph Drouhlin Macon Village

$90.00+

Cabernet, SCattered Peaks

$150.00+

SCattered Peaks Fume

$102.00+

Red Blend, J Lohr

$126.00+

Riesling, J Lohr

$60.00+

Station 7

Sauvignon Blanc, Luli

$102.00+

Chardonnay, Luli

$108.00+

Pinot Noir, Luli

$114.00+

Pinot Noir, Lucia by Pisoni

$270.00+

Chardonnay, Farm Worker

$240.00+

Cabernet, Beckmen

$150.00+

Cabernet, Vineyard 29 CRU

$348.00+

Cabernet, Kamen Moon Mountain

$480.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Citizen Vine is a casual restaurant which features a delicious tapas style menu and a extensive by the glass wine list. We were voted best tapas restaurant in Sacramento 4 years in a row! Order now for take out or call us at (916) 409-2361!

Website

Location

845 Twelve Bridges Dr, Suite 145, Lincoln, CA 95648

Directions

