Citizen Vine - Lincoln
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Citizen Vine is a casual restaurant which features a delicious tapas style menu and a extensive by the glass wine list. We were voted best tapas restaurant in Sacramento 4 years in a row! Order now for take out or call us at (916) 409-2361!
845 Twelve Bridges Dr, Suite 145, Lincoln, CA 95648
