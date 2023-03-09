  • Home
  • /
  • Fort Myers
  • /
  • Citrola's Italian Restaurant on McGregor - 16740 McGregor Boulevard
A map showing the location of Citrola's Italian Restaurant on McGregor 16740 McGregor BoulevardView gallery

Citrola's Italian Restaurant on McGregor 16740 McGregor Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

16740 McGregor Boulevard

Fort Myers, FL 33908

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots

$5.00

Dozen Garlic Knots

$9.00

Classic Calamari

$10.00

Fried and served with home-made marinara

Sicilian Calamari

$13.00

Fried calamari tossed with fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, capers, hot cherry peppers, sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Ro's Baked Meatballs

$8.00

Two home-made meatballs surrounded by ricotta cheese and topped with home-made marinara and fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection

Bruschetta

$10.00

Tantalizing mixture of crisp basil, fresh tomato, flavorful garlic and balsamic vinaigrette. Served on homemade garlic toast

Eggplant Fries

$10.00

Eggplant strips breaded in Italian seasoning, fried to golden brown sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Bombom Shrimp

$11.00

Lightly breaded and fried golden brown shrimp tossed in our signature spicy sauce

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$11.00

Mussels sautéed in a spicy marinara sauce

Mussels White

$11.00

Sautéed mussels served in a butter, garlic, oil, and white wine sauce

6 Chicken Wings

$7.95

Mild, Hot, Teriyaki or Garlic Parmesan

12 Chicken Wings

$15.95

Mild, Hot, Teriyaki or Garlic Parmesan

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Salads

Add on salad

$2.99

Small House Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, black olive

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, black olive

Small Classic Caesar

$6.00

Crisp romaine, fresh shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons with a classic garlic Caesar dressing

Large Classic Caesar

$10.00

Crisp romaine, fresh shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons with a classic garlic Caesar dressing

Small Spinach Salad

$8.00

Bed of baby spinach topped with craisins, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and mandarin oranges, served with raspberry vinaigrette

Large Spinach Salad

$11.00

Bed of baby spinach topped with craisins, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and mandarin oranges, served with raspberry vinaigrette

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Fresh crisp mixed greens, with cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, topped with feta cheese, served with Greek dressing

Large Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh crisp mixed greens, with cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, topped with feta cheese, served with Greek dressing

Large Caprese Salad

$13.00

Layered slices of beefsteak tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella and basil leaves drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette reduction and extra virgin olive oil

Large Antipasto Salad

$13.00

House salad topped with hot cherry pepper slices, pepperoncini. Topped with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and fresh shredded mozzarella cheese

Small Roman Salad

$7.00

Crisp mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, fresh buffalo mozzarella, & cloves of roasted garlic, topped with croutons

Large Roman Salad

$12.00

Crisp mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, fresh buffalo mozzarella, & cloves of roasted garlic, topped with croutons

Large Meatball Salad

$14.00

Our Roman salad with 2 home-made meatballs & marinara

From the Oven

Calzone

$12.00

Hand-rolled dough, stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese

Stromboli

$15.00

Hand-rolled dough stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Entrées

Small Chicken Francaise

$16.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce

Large Chicken Francaise

$20.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce

Small Veal Francaise

$18.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce

Large Veal Francaise

$23.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce

Small Chicken Picatta

$16.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce

Large Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce

Small Veal Picatta

$18.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce

Large Veal Picatta

$23.00

Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce

Small Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach

Large Chicken Florentine

$20.00

Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach

Small Veal Florentine

$18.00

Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach

Large Veal Florentine

$23.00

Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach

Small Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine

Large Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine

Small Veal Marsala

$19.00

Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine

Large Veal Marsala

$24.00

Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella

Large Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella

Small Veal Parmigiana

$19.00

Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella

Large Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella

Small Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella

Shrimp Parm

$20.00

Eggplant Stack-Tini

$18.00

Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and lightly fried, then stacked with layers of ricotta cheese and baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella

Small Baked Chicken Pepperoni

$17.00

Our chicken parmigiana with buffalo sauce, topped with spicy marinara, fresh mozzarella and crispy pepperoni

Large Baked Chicken Pepperoni

$21.00

Our chicken parmigiana with buffalo sauce, topped with spicy marinara, fresh mozzarella and crispy pepperoni

Small Chicken Ricardo

$17.00

Tender chicken breasts and eggplant lightly breaded in Italian seasoning and fried golden brown. Layered with ricotta cheese and topped with homemade marinara and fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection

Large Chicken Ricardo

$20.00

Tender chicken breasts and eggplant lightly breaded in Italian seasoning and fried golden brown. Layered with ricotta cheese and topped with homemade marinara and fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection

Chicken Tuscana

$21.00

Tender chicken breast sautéed in a light cream sauce with cherry and sun dried tomatoes, fresh spinach and topped with goat cheese

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Succulent shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and smooth butter

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Succulent shrimp sautéed in a spicy marinara

Salmon

$18.00

Grilled salmon, lightly seasoned or blackened

Mussels with Choice of Pasta

$18.00

Red, White, or Fra Diavolo

Pasta with Clams (Red or White)

$18.00

Chopped baby clams served in your choice of sauce

Pasta

Pasta & Meatballs

$15.00

Your choice of spaghetti, linguini, penne or angel hair

Pasta & Sausage

$15.00

Your choice of spaghetti, linguini, penne or angel hair

Penne ala Vodka

$16.00

Penne pasta tossed in a light pink cream vodka sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Made to order with butter, fresh garlic, cream and parmesan cheese. Blended together with your choice of spaghetti, linguine, penne or angel hair

Baked Penne

$15.00

Penne noodles tossed in our homemade marinara and ricotta cheese, topped with fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$17.00

Pasta with chopped meat in a Marinara Sauce

McGregor Baked Penne

$18.00

Baked penne with our homemade meat sauce

Baked Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese ravioli baked to perfection with fresh mozzarella

Mediterranean Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese ravioli sautéed with fresh garlic, onions, capers, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and Kalamata olives in a white wine sauce

Baked Lasagna

$18.00

Our ancestral recipe. Layers of lasagna noodles, meats and cheeses in our special blend of red meat sauce, cheese and spices

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Lobster Ravioli topped with a light pink cream sauce

Pasta & Marinara

$13.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Zeppolis

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Sides

Anchovies

$3.00

Angel Hair

Bread

$1.50

Linguini

Penne

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Side Salad

$2.99

Spaghetti

Spinach

$3.00

Bithday Zeppoli

Chicken Cutlet Lukes Sandwich

$6.00

Side Of Sausage

$3.50

Meatball Parm Sub

$7.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Clams

$5.00

Side Mussels

$5.00

Veal Parm Sub

$10.00

Side Ceaser

$2.99

1chicken Cutlet On Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$3.50

New York Style Pizza

Cheese

14" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free

$9.00

Citrola Deluxe

14" Citrola Deluxe

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

18" Citrola Deluxe

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

Margherita

14" Margherita

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and garlic

18" Margherita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and garlic

Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon

18" Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon

Mediterranean

14" Mediterranean

$22.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, black olives, feta and diced tomatoes

18" Mediterranean

$24.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, black olives, feta and diced tomatoes

Veggie

14" Veggie

$22.00

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach

18" Veggie

$24.00

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccoli, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach

White

14" White Pizza

$21.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and tomatoes

18" White Pizza

$22.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and tomatoes

Half & Half

14" Half and Half Pizza

18" Half and Half Pizza

Kid's Corner

Kid's Menu

Kid's Homemade Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Served with Marinara

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Served with your choice of: Marinara, Butter, Olive Oil, or Plain

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16740 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheeburger Cheeburger - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
20350 Summerland Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
Zen Deli - Fort Myers - 15880 San Carlos Boulevard #135
orange starNo Reviews
15880 San Carlos Boulevard #135 Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf - Ft Myers
orange starNo Reviews
17450 San Carlos Blvd. Ft Myers, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Next Stop Brunch - Iona Location - Iona Next Stop Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
15260 McGregor Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
Wahoo Willie's - 645 Old San Carlos Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
645 Old San Carlos Blvd 3 Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
The Doghouse
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Estero Blvd. Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
LYNQ - 16230 summerlin road
orange star4.0 • 241
16230 summerlin road Fort Myers, FL 33908
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (25 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston