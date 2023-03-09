- Home
- /
- Fort Myers
- /
- Citrola's Italian Restaurant on McGregor - 16740 McGregor Boulevard
Citrola's Italian Restaurant on McGregor 16740 McGregor Boulevard
No reviews yet
16740 McGregor Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Appetizers
1/2 Dozen Garlic Knots
Dozen Garlic Knots
Classic Calamari
Fried and served with home-made marinara
Sicilian Calamari
Fried calamari tossed with fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, capers, hot cherry peppers, sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce
Toasted Cheese Ravioli
Mozzarella Sticks
Ro's Baked Meatballs
Two home-made meatballs surrounded by ricotta cheese and topped with home-made marinara and fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection
Bruschetta
Tantalizing mixture of crisp basil, fresh tomato, flavorful garlic and balsamic vinaigrette. Served on homemade garlic toast
Eggplant Fries
Eggplant strips breaded in Italian seasoning, fried to golden brown sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Bombom Shrimp
Lightly breaded and fried golden brown shrimp tossed in our signature spicy sauce
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Mussels sautéed in a spicy marinara sauce
Mussels White
Sautéed mussels served in a butter, garlic, oil, and white wine sauce
6 Chicken Wings
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki or Garlic Parmesan
12 Chicken Wings
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki or Garlic Parmesan
Cup of Soup
Side Buffalo Sauce
Salads
Add on salad
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, black olive
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, black olive
Small Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine, fresh shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons with a classic garlic Caesar dressing
Large Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine, fresh shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons with a classic garlic Caesar dressing
Small Spinach Salad
Bed of baby spinach topped with craisins, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and mandarin oranges, served with raspberry vinaigrette
Large Spinach Salad
Bed of baby spinach topped with craisins, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and mandarin oranges, served with raspberry vinaigrette
Small Greek Salad
Fresh crisp mixed greens, with cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, topped with feta cheese, served with Greek dressing
Large Greek Salad
Fresh crisp mixed greens, with cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, topped with feta cheese, served with Greek dressing
Large Caprese Salad
Layered slices of beefsteak tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella and basil leaves drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette reduction and extra virgin olive oil
Large Antipasto Salad
House salad topped with hot cherry pepper slices, pepperoncini. Topped with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and fresh shredded mozzarella cheese
Small Roman Salad
Crisp mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, fresh buffalo mozzarella, & cloves of roasted garlic, topped with croutons
Large Roman Salad
Crisp mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, fresh buffalo mozzarella, & cloves of roasted garlic, topped with croutons
Large Meatball Salad
Our Roman salad with 2 home-made meatballs & marinara
From the Oven
Entrées
Small Chicken Francaise
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce
Large Chicken Francaise
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce
Small Veal Francaise
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce
Large Veal Francaise
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and finished with a smooth lemon butter sauce
Small Chicken Picatta
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce
Large Chicken Picatta
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce
Small Veal Picatta
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce
Large Veal Picatta
Breaded and dipped in an egg batter sautéed in olive oil and a lemon butter white wine caper sauce
Small Chicken Florentine
Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach
Large Chicken Florentine
Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach
Small Veal Florentine
Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach
Large Veal Florentine
Sautéed in a smooth lemon butter sauce topped with sautéed spinach
Small Chicken Marsala
Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine
Large Chicken Marsala
Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine
Small Veal Marsala
Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine
Large Veal Marsala
Sautéed in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic & Marsala wine
Small Chicken Parmigiana
Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella
Large Chicken Parmigiana
Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella
Small Veal Parmigiana
Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella
Large Veal Parmigiana
Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella
Small Eggplant Parmigiana
Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella
Large Eggplant Parmigiana
Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and fried golden brown, baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella
Shrimp Parm
Eggplant Stack-Tini
Coated with Italian breadcrumbs and lightly fried, then stacked with layers of ricotta cheese and baked with our classic marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella
Small Baked Chicken Pepperoni
Our chicken parmigiana with buffalo sauce, topped with spicy marinara, fresh mozzarella and crispy pepperoni
Large Baked Chicken Pepperoni
Our chicken parmigiana with buffalo sauce, topped with spicy marinara, fresh mozzarella and crispy pepperoni
Small Chicken Ricardo
Tender chicken breasts and eggplant lightly breaded in Italian seasoning and fried golden brown. Layered with ricotta cheese and topped with homemade marinara and fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection
Large Chicken Ricardo
Tender chicken breasts and eggplant lightly breaded in Italian seasoning and fried golden brown. Layered with ricotta cheese and topped with homemade marinara and fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection
Chicken Tuscana
Tender chicken breast sautéed in a light cream sauce with cherry and sun dried tomatoes, fresh spinach and topped with goat cheese
Shrimp Scampi
Succulent shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil and smooth butter
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Succulent shrimp sautéed in a spicy marinara
Salmon
Grilled salmon, lightly seasoned or blackened
Mussels with Choice of Pasta
Red, White, or Fra Diavolo
Pasta with Clams (Red or White)
Chopped baby clams served in your choice of sauce
Pasta
Pasta & Meatballs
Your choice of spaghetti, linguini, penne or angel hair
Pasta & Sausage
Your choice of spaghetti, linguini, penne or angel hair
Penne ala Vodka
Penne pasta tossed in a light pink cream vodka sauce
Pasta Alfredo
Made to order with butter, fresh garlic, cream and parmesan cheese. Blended together with your choice of spaghetti, linguine, penne or angel hair
Baked Penne
Penne noodles tossed in our homemade marinara and ricotta cheese, topped with fresh mozzarella, baked to perfection
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Pasta with chopped meat in a Marinara Sauce
McGregor Baked Penne
Baked penne with our homemade meat sauce
Baked Ravioli
Cheese ravioli baked to perfection with fresh mozzarella
Mediterranean Ravioli
Cheese ravioli sautéed with fresh garlic, onions, capers, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and Kalamata olives in a white wine sauce
Baked Lasagna
Our ancestral recipe. Layers of lasagna noodles, meats and cheeses in our special blend of red meat sauce, cheese and spices
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli topped with a light pink cream sauce
Pasta & Marinara
Sides
Anchovies
Angel Hair
Bread
Linguini
Penne
Side of Marinara
Side of Meatballs
Side Salad
Spaghetti
Spinach
Bithday Zeppoli
Chicken Cutlet Lukes Sandwich
Side Of Sausage
Meatball Parm Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Side Grilled Chicken
Shrimp
Side Broccoli
Side Clams
Side Mussels
Veal Parm Sub
Side Ceaser
1chicken Cutlet On Salad
French Fries
New York Style Pizza
Citrola Deluxe
Margherita
Meat Lovers
Mediterranean
Veggie
White
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16740 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Photos coming soon!