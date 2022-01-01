- Home
Citrolas on College
No reviews yet
8841
College Parkway, FL 33919
Popular Items
Starters
Bruschetta
Toasted crostini topped with chopped tomatoes, garlic, spices and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Classic Calamari
deep fried served with marinara sauce
Eggplant Fries
lightly breaded perfectly fried with marinara
Garlic Knots 6
Garlic Knots 12 Full
Jumbo Meatball
in a roasted red pepper with ricotta and marinara
Mozzarella Wedges
Homemade, served with marinara
Shrimp Cocktail
Tender chilled shrimp served with our spicy homemade sauce
Sicilian Calamari
chopped cherry peppers, capers, garlic, white wine, light spice, and a hint of lemon and parsley
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
With sausage and goat cheese
Toasted Ravioli
deep fried cheese ravioli served with marinara
Zuppa di Clam
Fra diavolo (spicy) or garlic white wine
Zuppa di Mussels
Fra diavolo (spicy) or garlic white wine
Chicken Noodle Soup
Pasta e Fagioli
Sausage Bean & Spinach Soup
Specialty Salads
3.99 Caesar
3.99 House Salad
2.99 Soup
Caesar Salad SM
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with crunchy crouton in our special Caesar dressing, sprinkled with grated Romano and shaved Parmesan. All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Caesar Salad LG
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with crunchy crouton in our special Caesar dressing, sprinkled with grated Romano and shaved Parmesan All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Caprese Salad SM
Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Caprese Salad LG
Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Citrola's Antipasto SM
Fresh greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, onions, pepperoncini, tomato, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella, and grated Romano.
Citrola's Antipasto LG
Fresh greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, onions, pepperoncini, tomato, black olives, mozzarella, and grated Romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Citrola's Chopped SM
Chopped greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and grated romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Citrola's Chopped LG
Chopped greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and grated romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Garden Salad SM
Fresh mixed greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives and cucumbers All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Garden Salad LG
Fresh mixed greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives and cucumbers All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Goat Cheese & Spring Mix SM
Tender spring greens, sweet red onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, topped with shaved almonds and raspberry walnut vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Goat Cheese & Spring Mix LG
Tender spring greens, sweet red onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, topped with shaved almonds and raspberry walnut vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Greek Salad SM
Fresh mixed greens with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feta, served with Greek vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Greek Salad LG
Fresh mixed greens with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feta, served with Greek vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Meatball Salad SM
Our own Roman salad topped with 1 meatball and marinara & sprinkled with pecorino romano grated cheese All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Meatball Salad LG
Our own Roman salad topped with 2 meatballs and marinara & sprinkled with pecorino romano grated cheese All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Roman Salad SM
Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and croutons served with our homemade lemon balsamic dressing All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Roman Salad LG
Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and croutons served with our homemade lemon balsamic dressing All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Wedge salad
Signature Dishes
Blackened Chicken
Penne pasta and mushrooms in a light brandy cream sauce
Chicken & broccoli
Sauteed in lemon butter and topped with grated Romano
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Carbonara
Baby peas and bacon in a light cream sauce
Chicken Florentine
Served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce
Chicken Francaise
Dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter
Chicken Marsala
Served in a rich marsala wine and mushroom sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara
Chicken Picatta
Garlic, lemon butter, white wine and capers
Chicken Primavera
with carrots, mushrooms. broccoli, zucchini in a light pink sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
with choice of pasta, marinara sauce
Veal Carbonara
Baby peas and bacon in a light cream sauce
Veal Florentine
Served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce
Veal Francaise
Dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter
Veal Marsala
Served in a rich marsala wine and mushroom sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara
Veal Picatta
Garlic, lemon butter, white wine and capers
Pasta
Angel Hair
Penne
Linguini
Spaghetti
Gnocchi
Cavatelli
Gluten Free Pasta
Wheat Pasta
Tortellini
Pasta Meatballs
served with 2 meatballs
Pasta Sausage
served with 2 sausage links
Pasta Bolognese
served in a meat sauce marinara
Pasta 1 MB 1 Sausage
Seafood
Linguini with Clams and Shrimp
Chopped tomatoes and seasonings in a garlic white wine sauce
Linguini with Clams
Chopped baby clams, oil and garlic, served over linguini
Lobster Ravioli
Topped with a light pink cream sauce
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, & Calamari sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed in garlic and oil
Blackened Shrimp
Penne pasta and mushrooms in a light brandy cream sauce
Shrimp & Broccoli
Sauteed in lemon butter and topped with grated Romano
Shrimp Carbonara
Baby peas and bacon in a light cream sauce
Shrimp Florentine
Served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Francaise
Dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter
Shrimp Marsala
Served in a rich marsala wine and mushroom sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara
Shrimp Picatta
Garlic, lemon butter, white wine and capers
Shrimp Primavera
with carrots, mushrooms. broccoli, zucchini in a light pink sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Traditional Pastas
Baked Lasagna
Homemade layered with ground beef, ricotta, & Mozzarella
Baked Penne
Tossed with marinara & Ricotta, baked with melted mozzarella
Baked Ravioli
Melted mozzarella and marinara
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara
Eggplant Rollatini
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in a marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella
Manicotti
Pasta tubes stuffed with ricotta cheese
Mediterranean Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with capers, basil, thyme, & oregano in a fresh tomato sauce
Penne ala Vodka
Tossed in a light pink vodka cream sauce
Specials
Grilled Salmon
Choice of shrimp or scallops with scampi sauce on the side
Grilled Tilapia
Choice of shrimp or scallops with scampi sauce on the side
Pork Chop
lightly breaded pork chop, baked in the oven with roasted red peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, and capers in a demi glaze sauce
Veal Sorrentina
Eggplant, prosciutto, salami and mozzarella topped with a touch of marinara sauce
Chicken Sorrentina
Eggplant, prosciutto, salami and mozzarella topped with a touch of marinara sauce
Tilapia Francaise
Two tilapia filets dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter
Tilapia Florentine
Two tilapia filets served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce
Stuffed Shrimp
Large shrimp stuffed with our homemade seafood stuffing
Stuffed Tilapia
Two fillets stuffed with our homemade seafood stuffing
Tortellini pesto
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
Large Sauce (select one)
Loaf of Bread
Side Blackened Chicken
Side Blackened Salmon
Side Blackened Shrimp (5)
Side Broccoli
Side Fries
Side Garlic Butter
Side Green Beans
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Grilled Shrimp (5)
Side of Meatball (1) & Sausage (1)
Side of Meatballs (2)
Side of Sausage (2)
Side Saute Mushroom
Side Spinach
Small Side of Marinara
Extra dressing
Calzone & Stromboli
NY Style Pizza
Specialty Pies 14"
Citrola Deluxe 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
Chicken Pie 14"
bbq, blackened or buffalo
Eggplant Pie 14"
sauteed eggplant, tomato, basil, mozzarella
Margherita Pie 14"
fresh Mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes
Meat Lovers Pie 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon
Mediterranean Pie 14"
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, black olives, feta, and diced tomato
Veggie Pie 14"
Pick up to 4 veggie toppings.
White Pie 14"
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, & tomatoes
White Clams Casino Pie 14"
Chopped clams, fresh garlic, grated cheese, olive oil, oregano, mozzarella, with bacon and chopped peppers
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pie 14"
Specialty Pies 18"
Citrola Deluxe 18"
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers
Chicken Pie 18"
bbq, blackened or buffalo
Eggplant Pie 18"
sauteed eggplant, tomato, basil, mozzarella
Margherita Pie 18"
fresh Mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes
Meat Lovers Pie 18"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon
Mediterranean Pie 18"
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, black olives, feta, and diced tomato
Veggie Pie 18"
Pick up to 4 veggie toppings.
White Pie 18"
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, & tomatoes
White Clams Casino Pie 18"
Chopped clams, fresh garlic, grated cheese, olive oil, oregano, mozzarella, with bacon and chopped peppers
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pie 18"
Gluten Free Pizza
$10 Lunch Specials
Eggplant parm Sub
Parmesan, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Meatball Parm Sub
Parmesan, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Citrola Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, and melted white American cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo
LUNCH Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce with crunchy crouton in our special Caesar dressing, sprinkled with grated Romano and shaved Parmesan All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
LUNCH Roman Salad
Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and croutons served with our homemade lemon balsamic dressing All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
$12 Lunch Specials
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken cutlet, parmesan, marinara and melted mozzarella
Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, drizzled with a blend of oil and herbs
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved rib eye steak smothered with white American cheese. Make it deluxe with sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms
Caprese Sub
Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze
Chicken & Cheese
Chicken breast topped with white American cheese. Make it deluxe with sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms
Sausage, Pep & Onion Sub
with choice of pasta, marinara sauce
LUNCH Caprese Salad
Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
LUNCH Goat Cheese & Spring Mix
Tender spring greens, sweet red onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, topped with shaved almonds and raspberry walnut vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
$13 Lunch Specials
Veal Parm Sub
Veal cutlet, Parmesan, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
LUNCH Citrola's Antipasto
Fresh greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, onions, pepperoncini, tomato, black olives, mozzarella, and grated Romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
LUNCH Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feta, served with Greek vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
LUNCH Meatball Salad
Our own Roman salad topped with 2 meatballs and marinara & sprinkled with pecorino romano grated cheese All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.
Combo Specials
Lunch Pastas
LUNCH Pasta Bolognese
choice of pasta with our homemade meat sauce
LUNCH Pasta & Meatball
choice of pasta with marinara and 1 meatball
LUNCH Penne ala Vodka
Tossed in a light pink vodka cream sauce
LUNCH Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara
LUNCH Pasta Alfredo
LUNCH Chicken Parm
topped with marinara and melted mozzarella
LUNCH Chicken Franchaise
sauteed in white wine, lemon and butter sauce
LUNCH BAKED LASAGNA
homemade layered with beef and cheese
LUNCH Sausage pepper onion
SLICES
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Unsweetened Tea
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Water
Club Soda
Milk
Choc Milk
Shirley Temple
Pelligrino
Coffee
Hot Tea
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Bottled Water
Pepsi CAN
Diet Pepsi CAN
Dr. Pepper CAN
Ginger Ale CAN
Sierra Mist CAN
Mountain Dew CAN
Bottled Water
PEPSI 2L
DIET PEPSI 2L
SIERRA MIST 2L
DR. PEPPER 2L
PELLIGRINO
Beer
Wine
Chardonnay House GLS
California
Pinot Grigio GLS
Candoni, Italy
Cupcake Chard
Central Coast, Ripe pear & citrus flavors abound with a bright crisp finish
Moscato GLS
Caposaldo, Italy - Creamy flavors of fresh citrus, expressive apple and subtle hint of vanilla
Riesling GLS
Firestone, California - Intense floral and fruit, medium bodied, well balanced
Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Montgras, Chile - Possesses a light straw color & tropical aromas of citrus & lemongrass
White Zinfandel GLS
Vista Point, California
Prosecco
Cabernet House GLS
California
Chianti GLS
Candoni, Tuscany
Merlot House GLS
California
Cabernet Hahn GLS
Central Coast - ripe cassis and blackberry fine tannins and a long, powerful finish
Malbec GLS
Trivento, Argetina - Black fruit flavors of dark plum layered with spicy Coco, toasty yet lush
J Lohr Merlot GLS
Central Valley, Chile - Well-rounded, fruity flavor, enhanced by soft tannins
McManis Pinot Noir GLS
Central Coast - Medium ruby wine flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries
Red Blend Troublemaker GLS
Paso Robles - Dark ruby in color, robust aromas of ripe black cherry, vanilla, nutmeg and tobacco. Full bodied with a velvety mouth feel. Vibrant flavors of red berries and strawberries are layered with pepper, cocoa and anise
Banfi Toscana GLS
Santa Martina, Tuscany - Rich, smooth Tuscan blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah
Sangria GLS
Yago
Purple cowboy
Chard Cupcake BTL
Central Coast, Ripe pear & citrus flavors abound with a bright crisp finish
Moscato BTL
Caposaldo, Italy - Creamy flavors of fresh citrus, expressive apple and subtle hint of vanilla
Pinot Grigio BTL
Candoni, Italy
Riesling BTL
Firestone, California - Intense floral and fruit, medium bodied, well balanced
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Montgras, Chile - Possesses a light straw color & tropical aromas of citrus & lemongrass
White Zinfandel BTL
Vista Point, California
Corkage Fee
Chianti BTL
Candoni, Tuscany
Cabernet Hahn BTL
Central Coast - ripe cassis and blackberry fine tannins and a long, powerful finish
Malbec BTL
Trivento, Argetina - Black fruit flavors of dark plum layered with spicy Coco, toasty yet lush
McManis Pinot Noir BTL
Central Coast - Medium ruby wine flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries
J Lohr Merlot BTL
Central Valley, Chile - Well-rounded, fruity flavor, enhanced by soft tannins
Red Blend Troublemaker BTL
Paso Robles - Dark ruby in color, robust aromas of ripe black cherry, vanilla, nutmeg and tobacco. Full bodied with a velvety mouth feel. Vibrant flavors of red berries and strawberries are layered with pepper, cocoa and anise
Banfi Toscana BTL
Santa Martina, Tuscany - Rich, smooth Tuscan blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah
Corkage Fee`
Purple cowboy
Half Tray
Penne ala Vodka Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Baked Penne Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Eggplant Parmigiana Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Eggplant Rollatini Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Lasagna Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Chicken Marsala Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Chicken Parmigiana Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Chicken Francaise Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Veal Parmigiana Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Chicken & Broccoli Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Sausage & Peppers Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Chicken & Penne Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Stuffed Mushrooms Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Garden Salad Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Goat Cheese & Spring Mix Salad Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Caesar Salad Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Antipasto Half Tray
Half Tray serves 8-10
Cannoli Half Tray
Greek Salad Half Tray
Chicken Alfredo Half Tray
Full Tray
Penne ala Vodka Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Baked Penne Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Eggplant Rollatini Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Lasagna Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Chicken Marsala Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Chicken Francaise Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Veal Parmigiana Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Chicken & Broccoli Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Sausage & Peppers Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Chicken & Penne Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Stuffed Mushrooms Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Garden Salad Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Goat Cheese & Spring Mix Salad Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Caesar Salad Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Antipasto Full Tray
Full Tray serves 10-15
Greek Salad Full Tray
Chicken Alfredo Full Tray
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Italian
8841, College Parkway, FL 33919