Citrolas on College

8841

College Parkway, FL 33919

18" Cheese
14" Cheese
Tiramisu

Starters

Bruschetta

$13.00

Toasted crostini topped with chopped tomatoes, garlic, spices and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Classic Calamari

$14.00

deep fried served with marinara sauce

Eggplant Fries

$13.00

lightly breaded perfectly fried with marinara

Garlic Knots 6

$7.00

Garlic Knots 12 Full

$12.00

Jumbo Meatball

$12.00

in a roasted red pepper with ricotta and marinara

Mozzarella Wedges

$12.00

Homemade, served with marinara

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Tender chilled shrimp served with our spicy homemade sauce

Sicilian Calamari

$16.00

chopped cherry peppers, capers, garlic, white wine, light spice, and a hint of lemon and parsley

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$14.00

With sausage and goat cheese

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

deep fried cheese ravioli served with marinara

Zuppa di Clam

$15.00

Fra diavolo (spicy) or garlic white wine

Zuppa di Mussels

$14.00

Fra diavolo (spicy) or garlic white wine

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00+

Pasta e Fagioli

$6.00+

Sausage Bean & Spinach Soup

$6.00+

Specialty Salads

3.99 Caesar

$3.99

3.99 House Salad

$3.99

2.99 Soup

$2.99

Caesar Salad SM

$6.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce with crunchy crouton in our special Caesar dressing, sprinkled with grated Romano and shaved Parmesan. All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Caesar Salad LG

$11.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce with crunchy crouton in our special Caesar dressing, sprinkled with grated Romano and shaved Parmesan All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Caprese Salad SM

$11.00

Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Caprese Salad LG

$14.00

Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Citrola's Antipasto SM

$13.00

Fresh greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, onions, pepperoncini, tomato, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella, and grated Romano.

Citrola's Antipasto LG

$17.00

Fresh greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, onions, pepperoncini, tomato, black olives, mozzarella, and grated Romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Citrola's Chopped SM

$12.00

Chopped greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and grated romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Citrola's Chopped LG

$14.00

Chopped greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and grated romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Garden Salad SM

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives and cucumbers All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Garden Salad LG

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives and cucumbers All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Goat Cheese & Spring Mix SM

$12.00

Tender spring greens, sweet red onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, topped with shaved almonds and raspberry walnut vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Goat Cheese & Spring Mix LG

$14.00

Tender spring greens, sweet red onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, topped with shaved almonds and raspberry walnut vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Greek Salad SM

$12.00

Fresh mixed greens with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feta, served with Greek vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Greek Salad LG

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feta, served with Greek vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Meatball Salad SM

$13.00

Our own Roman salad topped with 1 meatball and marinara & sprinkled with pecorino romano grated cheese All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Meatball Salad LG

$18.00

Our own Roman salad topped with 2 meatballs and marinara & sprinkled with pecorino romano grated cheese All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Roman Salad SM

$11.00

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and croutons served with our homemade lemon balsamic dressing All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Roman Salad LG

$14.00

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and croutons served with our homemade lemon balsamic dressing All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Wedge salad

$8.00

Signature Dishes

Blackened Chicken

$21.00

Penne pasta and mushrooms in a light brandy cream sauce

Chicken & broccoli

$21.00

Sauteed in lemon butter and topped with grated Romano

Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Chicken Carbonara

$22.00

Baby peas and bacon in a light cream sauce

Chicken Florentine

$22.00

Served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Served in a rich marsala wine and mushroom sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Garlic, lemon butter, white wine and capers

Chicken Primavera

$22.00

with carrots, mushrooms. broccoli, zucchini in a light pink sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$22.00

with choice of pasta, marinara sauce

Veal Carbonara

$26.00

Baby peas and bacon in a light cream sauce

Veal Florentine

$26.00

Served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce

Veal Francaise

$25.00

Dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Served in a rich marsala wine and mushroom sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Garlic, lemon butter, white wine and capers

Pasta

Angel Hair

$16.00

Penne

$16.00

Linguini

$16.00

Spaghetti

$16.00

Gnocchi

$20.50

Cavatelli

$20.50

Gluten Free Pasta

$18.50

Wheat Pasta

$18.50

Tortellini

$20.50

Pasta Meatballs

$20.00

served with 2 meatballs

Pasta Sausage

$22.00

served with 2 sausage links

Pasta Bolognese

$20.00

served in a meat sauce marinara

Pasta 1 MB 1 Sausage

$22.00

Seafood

Linguini with Clams and Shrimp

$25.00

Chopped tomatoes and seasonings in a garlic white wine sauce

Linguini with Clams

$21.00

Chopped baby clams, oil and garlic, served over linguini

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Topped with a light pink cream sauce

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$33.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, & Calamari sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sauteed in garlic and oil

Blackened Shrimp

$23.00

Penne pasta and mushrooms in a light brandy cream sauce

Shrimp & Broccoli

$23.00

Sauteed in lemon butter and topped with grated Romano

Shrimp Carbonara

$24.00

Baby peas and bacon in a light cream sauce

Shrimp Florentine

$24.00

Served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Shrimp Francaise

$23.00

Dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter

Shrimp Marsala

$23.00

Served in a rich marsala wine and mushroom sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.00

Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara

Shrimp Picatta

$24.00

Garlic, lemon butter, white wine and capers

Shrimp Primavera

$24.00

with carrots, mushrooms. broccoli, zucchini in a light pink sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00

Traditional Pastas

Baked Lasagna

$20.00

Homemade layered with ground beef, ricotta, & Mozzarella

Baked Penne

$19.00

Tossed with marinara & Ricotta, baked with melted mozzarella

Baked Ravioli

$19.00

Melted mozzarella and marinara

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in a marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella

Manicotti

$18.00

Pasta tubes stuffed with ricotta cheese

Mediterranean Ravioli

$20.00

Cheese ravioli with capers, basil, thyme, & oregano in a fresh tomato sauce

Penne ala Vodka

$19.00

Tossed in a light pink vodka cream sauce

Specials

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Choice of shrimp or scallops with scampi sauce on the side

Grilled Tilapia

$24.00

Choice of shrimp or scallops with scampi sauce on the side

Pork Chop

$24.00

lightly breaded pork chop, baked in the oven with roasted red peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, and capers in a demi glaze sauce

Veal Sorrentina

$28.00

Eggplant, prosciutto, salami and mozzarella topped with a touch of marinara sauce

Chicken Sorrentina

$26.00

Eggplant, prosciutto, salami and mozzarella topped with a touch of marinara sauce

Tilapia Francaise

$23.00

Two tilapia filets dipped in egg batter and sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter

Tilapia Florentine

$25.00

Two tilapia filets served over sauteed spinach and garlic in a lemon butter sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Large shrimp stuffed with our homemade seafood stuffing

Stuffed Tilapia

$26.00

Two fillets stuffed with our homemade seafood stuffing

Tortellini pesto

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid's Pasta & Meatball

$10.00

Kid's Ravioli

$10.00

Kid's Pizza

$12.00

Kids pasta

$10.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Zeppolis (Half)

$6.00

Zeppolis (Full)

$9.00

Sides

Large Sauce (select one)

$1.00

Loaf of Bread

$1.50

Side Blackened Chicken

$9.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Side Blackened Shrimp (5)

$12.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Garlic Butter

$1.50

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$11.00

Side Grilled Shrimp (5)

$11.00

Side of Meatball (1) & Sausage (1)

$9.00

Side of Meatballs (2)

$8.00

Side of Sausage (2)

$9.00

Side Saute Mushroom

$2.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Small Side of Marinara

$1.00

Extra dressing

$0.50

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$14.00

Our homemade dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese

Stromboli

$16.00

Our homemade dough stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

NY Style Pizza

14" Cheese

$17.00

18" Cheese

$19.00

Specialty Pies 14"

Citrola Deluxe 14"

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Chicken Pie 14"

$22.00

bbq, blackened or buffalo

Eggplant Pie 14"

$22.00

sauteed eggplant, tomato, basil, mozzarella

Margherita Pie 14"

$21.00

fresh Mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes

Meat Lovers Pie 14"

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

Mediterranean Pie 14"

$22.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, black olives, feta, and diced tomato

Veggie Pie 14"

$21.00

Pick up to 4 veggie toppings.

White Pie 14"

$22.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, & tomatoes

White Clams Casino Pie 14"

$24.00

Chopped clams, fresh garlic, grated cheese, olive oil, oregano, mozzarella, with bacon and chopped peppers

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pie 14"

$24.00

Specialty Pies 18"

Citrola Deluxe 18"

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Chicken Pie 18"

$25.00

bbq, blackened or buffalo

Eggplant Pie 18"

$25.00

sauteed eggplant, tomato, basil, mozzarella

Margherita Pie 18"

$24.00

fresh Mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes

Meat Lovers Pie 18"

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

Mediterranean Pie 18"

$25.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, black olives, feta, and diced tomato

Veggie Pie 18"

$24.00

Pick up to 4 veggie toppings.

White Pie 18"

$25.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, & tomatoes

White Clams Casino Pie 18"

$27.00

Chopped clams, fresh garlic, grated cheese, olive oil, oregano, mozzarella, with bacon and chopped peppers

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pie 18"

$27.00

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.00

$10 Lunch Specials

Eggplant parm Sub

$10.00

Parmesan, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.00

Parmesan, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Citrola Turkey Club

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, and melted white American cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo

LUNCH Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce with crunchy crouton in our special Caesar dressing, sprinkled with grated Romano and shaved Parmesan All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

LUNCH Roman Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, and croutons served with our homemade lemon balsamic dressing All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

$12 Lunch Specials

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Chicken cutlet, parmesan, marinara and melted mozzarella

Italian Combo

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, drizzled with a blend of oil and herbs

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Shaved rib eye steak smothered with white American cheese. Make it deluxe with sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms

Caprese Sub

$12.00

Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze

Chicken & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken breast topped with white American cheese. Make it deluxe with sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms

Sausage, Pep & Onion Sub

$12.00

with choice of pasta, marinara sauce

LUNCH Caprese Salad

$12.00

Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

LUNCH Goat Cheese & Spring Mix

$12.00

Tender spring greens, sweet red onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, topped with shaved almonds and raspberry walnut vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

$13 Lunch Specials

Veal Parm Sub

$13.00

Veal cutlet, Parmesan, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

LUNCH Citrola's Antipasto

$13.00

Fresh greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, onions, pepperoncini, tomato, black olives, mozzarella, and grated Romano All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

LUNCH Greek Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feta, served with Greek vinaigrette All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

LUNCH Meatball Salad

$13.00

Our own Roman salad topped with 2 meatballs and marinara & sprinkled with pecorino romano grated cheese All salads served with Citrola's homemade bread.

Combo Specials

1/2 Sandwich w/ Soup or Salad

$9.99

Soup & Salad

$7.99

Slice & Salad

$8.99

Slice & Soup

$8.99

Lunch Pastas

LUNCH Pasta Bolognese

$10.00

choice of pasta with our homemade meat sauce

LUNCH Pasta & Meatball

$10.00

choice of pasta with marinara and 1 meatball

LUNCH Penne ala Vodka

$11.00

Tossed in a light pink vodka cream sauce

LUNCH Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Breaded and baked with melted mozzarella and marinara

LUNCH Pasta Alfredo

$12.00

LUNCH Chicken Parm

$12.00

topped with marinara and melted mozzarella

LUNCH Chicken Franchaise

$12.00

sauteed in white wine, lemon and butter sauce

LUNCH BAKED LASAGNA

$14.00

homemade layered with beef and cheese

LUNCH Sausage pepper onion

$12.00

SLICES

cheese slice

Cheese slice

$2.75

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Water

Club Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Pelligrino

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Pepsi CAN

$2.25

Diet Pepsi CAN

$2.25

Dr. Pepper CAN

$2.25

Ginger Ale CAN

$2.25

Sierra Mist CAN

$2.25

Mountain Dew CAN

$2.25

PEPSI 2L

$4.00

DIET PEPSI 2L

$4.00

SIERRA MIST 2L

$4.00

DR. PEPPER 2L

$4.00

PELLIGRINO

$5.00

Beer

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

O'Douls

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Peroni

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Goose Island IPA

$4.75

Wine

Chardonnay House GLS

$8.00

California

Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Candoni, Italy

Cupcake Chard

$10.00

Central Coast, Ripe pear & citrus flavors abound with a bright crisp finish

Moscato GLS

$9.50

Caposaldo, Italy - Creamy flavors of fresh citrus, expressive apple and subtle hint of vanilla

Riesling GLS

$9.00

Firestone, California - Intense floral and fruit, medium bodied, well balanced

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Montgras, Chile - Possesses a light straw color & tropical aromas of citrus & lemongrass

White Zinfandel GLS

$7.50

Vista Point, California

Prosecco

$10.00

Cabernet House GLS

$8.00

California

Chianti GLS

$9.50

Candoni, Tuscany

Merlot House GLS

$8.00

California

Cabernet Hahn GLS

$10.00

Central Coast - ripe cassis and blackberry fine tannins and a long, powerful finish

Malbec GLS

$9.50

Trivento, Argetina - Black fruit flavors of dark plum layered with spicy Coco, toasty yet lush

J Lohr Merlot GLS

$12.00

Central Valley, Chile - Well-rounded, fruity flavor, enhanced by soft tannins

McManis Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Central Coast - Medium ruby wine flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries

Red Blend Troublemaker GLS

$10.50

Paso Robles - Dark ruby in color, robust aromas of ripe black cherry, vanilla, nutmeg and tobacco. Full bodied with a velvety mouth feel. Vibrant flavors of red berries and strawberries are layered with pepper, cocoa and anise

Banfi Toscana GLS

$9.50

Santa Martina, Tuscany - Rich, smooth Tuscan blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah

Sangria GLS

$7.00

Yago

Purple cowboy

$10.00

Chard Cupcake BTL

$38.00

Central Coast, Ripe pear & citrus flavors abound with a bright crisp finish

Moscato BTL

$36.00

Caposaldo, Italy - Creamy flavors of fresh citrus, expressive apple and subtle hint of vanilla

Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

Candoni, Italy

Riesling BTL

$34.00

Firestone, California - Intense floral and fruit, medium bodied, well balanced

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.00

Montgras, Chile - Possesses a light straw color & tropical aromas of citrus & lemongrass

White Zinfandel BTL

$28.00

Vista Point, California

$15.00

Chianti BTL

$36.00

Candoni, Tuscany

Cabernet Hahn BTL

$38.00

Central Coast - ripe cassis and blackberry fine tannins and a long, powerful finish

Malbec BTL

$36.00

Trivento, Argetina - Black fruit flavors of dark plum layered with spicy Coco, toasty yet lush

McManis Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Central Coast - Medium ruby wine flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries

J Lohr Merlot BTL

$44.00

Central Valley, Chile - Well-rounded, fruity flavor, enhanced by soft tannins

Red Blend Troublemaker BTL

$40.00

Paso Robles - Dark ruby in color, robust aromas of ripe black cherry, vanilla, nutmeg and tobacco. Full bodied with a velvety mouth feel. Vibrant flavors of red berries and strawberries are layered with pepper, cocoa and anise

Banfi Toscana BTL

$38.00

Santa Martina, Tuscany - Rich, smooth Tuscan blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah

Purple cowboy

$40.00

Half Tray

Penne ala Vodka Half Tray

$60.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Baked Penne Half Tray

$60.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Eggplant Parmigiana Half Tray

$60.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Eggplant Rollatini Half Tray

$70.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Lasagna Half Tray

$70.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Chicken Marsala Half Tray

$100.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Chicken Parmigiana Half Tray

$90.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Chicken Francaise Half Tray

$90.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Veal Parmigiana Half Tray

$125.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Chicken & Broccoli Half Tray

$90.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Sausage & Peppers Half Tray

$70.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Chicken & Penne Half Tray

$90.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Stuffed Mushrooms Half Tray

$65.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Garden Salad Half Tray

$40.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Goat Cheese & Spring Mix Salad Half Tray

$55.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Caesar Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Antipasto Half Tray

$70.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Cannoli Half Tray

$60.00

Greek Salad Half Tray

$60.00

Chicken Alfredo Half Tray

$85.00

Full Tray

Penne ala Vodka Full Tray

$90.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Baked Penne Full Tray

$90.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray

$90.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Eggplant Rollatini Full Tray

$105.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Lasagna Full Tray

$110.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$170.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$155.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Chicken Francaise Full Tray

$160.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Veal Parmigiana Full Tray

$185.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Chicken & Broccoli Full Tray

$155.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Sausage & Peppers Full Tray

$110.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Chicken & Penne Full Tray

$140.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Stuffed Mushrooms Full Tray

$110.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Garden Salad Full Tray

$60.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Goat Cheese & Spring Mix Salad Full Tray

$85.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$70.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Antipasto Full Tray

$120.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Greek Salad Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Alfredo Full Tray

$135.00

Other Catering

5 LG Cheese Pizza

$90.00

Garlic Knots by the Dozen

$12.00

Cannoli Half Tray

$60.00

Half Tray serves 8-10

Cannoli Full Tray

$105.00

Full Tray serves 10-15

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Italian

8841, College Parkway, FL 33919

