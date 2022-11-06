Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Citron & Rose Tavern & Market

review star

No reviews yet

261 Montgomery Avenue

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

THE C&R PRIME BURGER
Chicken Fingers & Fries
THIN SPAGHETTI

THE FEAST (FEEDS 8-10 PEOPLE)

LET'S BEGIN

$295.00

APPETIZERS

CAJUN SEARED SUSHI

$22.00

GRILLED JERUSALEM SUNCHOKES

$19.00

BEEF CARPACCIO

$25.00

GRANDMA'S MEATBALLS

$16.00

FAROE SALMON

$35.00

BURNT ENDS

$22.00

MARINATED GRILLED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS

$16.00

TUNA TARTAR

$25.00

SOUPS & SALADS

WILD MUSHROOM SOUP

$9.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$9.00

THE C&R CHOPPED SALAD

$15.00

BABY ARUGULA

$15.00

TRUFFLE WHITE SALAD

$17.00

PEASANT SALAD

$14.00

PASTA

PAPPARADELLE

$32.00

WITH BRAISED LAMB

PENNE RIGATE

$28.00

MEZZA RIGATONI

$30.00

WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

LINGUINI FINI

$30.00

WITH BRONZINO & SALMON

THIN SPAGHETTI

$24.00

WITH MEATBALLS

ENTREES

DUCK CONFIT SHEPARDS PIE

$42.00

FAROE SALMON

$35.00

BRAISED LAMB SHANK

$45.00

BRONZINO PICCANTE

$48.00

PASTRAMI BONE-IN SHORT RIB

$48.00

ORGANIC CHICKEN SCARAPARIELLO

$32.00

HALF-ROASTED ORGANIC CHICKEN

$32.00

WILD CAUGHT CHILEAN SEA BASS

$48.00

ORGANIC CHICKEN SCALLOPINI

$32.00

THE C&R PRIME BURGER

$28.00

10 OZ GROUND RIBEYE

PAN ROASTED HALIBUT

$48.00Out of stock

STEAK & CHOPS

20 OZ COWBOY CUT RIBEYE (BONE-IN)

$75.00

14 OZ DELMONIC0 (BONELESS RIBEYE)

$65.00

BABY LAMB CHOPS

$85.00

VEAL RIB CHOP

$65.00

CAJUN MARINATED SKIRT STEAK

$55.00

40 OZ. TOMAHAWK STEAK FOR TWO

$165.00

SLOW ROASTED VEAL SHANK FOR TWO

$150.00Out of stock

SIDE A LA CARTE

DUCK FAT HOME FRIES

$14.00

HAND CUT FRIES

$12.00

GARLIC SPINACH

$12.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$12.00

GARLIC BROCCOLI RABE

$12.00

TRUFFLE WILD MUSHROOM

$12.00

SHOESTRING FRIED ONIONS

$12.00

CREAMLESS CREAMED SPINACH

$12.00

CREAMY WHIPPED POTATOES

$12.00

SIDE BREAD TOAST

$3.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate tahini

$14.00Out of stock

Pinacolada Bread pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$14.00Out of stock

Banana And Pecans Bread pudding

$14.00

Brownie

$16.00

Rice pudding

$14.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Apple Brown Benny special

$18.00

FOR THE LITTLE ONES

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.00

KIDS PASTA W/MARINARA

$10.00

KIDS PASTA - PLAIN

$8.00

KIDS BURGER AND FRIES

$15.00

KIDS HOT DOG WITH FRIES

$12.00

PICK UP TIME

PICK UP

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

261 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Directions

