Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Citron Bar & Restaurant

2,593 Reviews

$$

2605 Quarry Lake Drive

Baltimore, MD 21209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Spring Rolls
Goyang Roll
Aged Deer Creek Mac N Cheese

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Sesame Black Garlic Vinaigrette, Cucumber Radish, Avocado, Wonton Crisps

Artisan Cheese Board

$30.00

Daily Cheese, Dried Fruit, Candied Pecans, Ciabatta, Wafers

Caesar Salad

$16.00

White Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Lemon Zest

Chilled Fresh Seafood Platter

$75.00

Colossal Crabmeat, Cocktail Jumbo Shrimp, Jonah Stone Crabs, Citrus, Remoulade Sauce

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Texas Brown

$25.00

Cocktail Sauce, Citrus

Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower

$18.00

Pomegranate Glaze, Shaved Parmesan

Janbo Sushi Platter

$80.00

1 Jumbo Rainbow Roll, 1 Jumbo California Roll, 3 Pieces Nigiri, 4 Pieces Sashimi

Jonah's Stone Crabs

$42.00

Cold Water, Stone Mustard Sauce

Jumbo Skillet Harrington River Mussels

$25.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$24.00

Asian Tso Sauce

Entrées (Curbside)

Roasted Statler Chicken Breast

$46.00

Broccolini, Summer Rice Pilaf, Chimichurri, Vin Blanc Sauce

14 oz Prime Thick New York Strip

$68.00

Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demo-Glace

16 oz Prime Boneless Cowboy Rib Eye

$69.00

Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace

16 oz Grilled French Herb Encrusted Veal Chop

$70.00

Blood Orange, Asparagus Salad, Chili Passion Fruit Coulis

8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$62.00

Fresh Asparagus, Heirloom Tomato Cucumber Salad, Sweet Potato Crisps, Remoulade Sauce

Gourmet Chilean Sea Bass

$68.00

Center Cut, Fresh Asparagus, Sweet Bell Pepper, Cauliflower Mash, Citrus Beurre Blanc

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon Center Cut

$50.00

Pineapple Glaze, Blistered Sesame String Beans, Summer Rice Pilaf

Grilled Tall Swordfish Mignon

$54.00

Chilled Coconut Quinoa Salad, Sweet Pepper Coulis, Mango Compote

9 oz Prime Center Cut Angus Filet Mignon

$63.00

Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace

Jumbo Diver Sea Scallops

$64.00

Maine Lobster, Potato Galette, Asparagus, Tomato Peperonata, Shellfish Pan Sauce

Mahi Mahi Pan Seared & Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$68.00

Three Potato Hash, Sundried Tomato & Scampi Beurre Blanc

Piedmont Agnolotti Italian Cheese Pasta

$39.00

Fresh Spinach, English Peas, Wild Mushrooms, Charred Tomato Cream Sauce

Red Beet and Spinach Ravioli (Vegan)

$40.00

Arugula, Brussels Sprouts, Heirloom Baby Carrots, Pesto Balsamic Reduction

Desserts (Curbside)

Gold Leaf Chocolate Macadamia Nut Bar

$15.00

Layered Vanilla & Cream Cheese Mousse

Graeter's Ice Cream & Citron Sorbet

$10.00

Click to choose Flavor

Serious Key Lime Pie

$15.00

Graham Cracker Crumb, Meringue, Fresh Kiwi

Parisian Vanilla Cheesecake

$15.00

Seasonal Berries, Fresh Crème

Tall Coconut Vanilla Cake

$15.00

Fresh Whipped Cream, White Chocolate

Sides & Add Ons (Curbside)

Add Prime 9 oz Center Cut Fillet Mignon

$56.00

Aged Deer Creek Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Fresh Asparagus Sauté

$15.00

Hand Cut Truffle Salt Fries

$15.00

Parmesan Herb Mash Potatoes

$15.00

Designer Sushi

3 Piece Nigiri

$22.00

Eel, Hamachi, Salmon, or Tuna

4 Piece Sashimi

$25.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, or Yellowtail Hamachi

Atlantic Wild Salmon, Avocado

$34.00

California Roll

$40.00

Fresh Lump Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber

Eel Roll

$35.00

Eel & Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Eel Sauce

Goyang Roll

$48.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Janbo Sushi Platter

$80.00

1 Jumbo Rainbow Roll, 1 Jumbo California Roll, 3 Pieces Nigiri, 4 Pieces Sashimi

Rainbow Roll

$46.00

California Roll, Nori Inside, Wrapped Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, Avocado

Seared Rare Filet Mignon Sashimi

$35.00

Orange Asian Glaze

Triple Roll

$45.00

Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi

Vegetarian Delight Roll

$28.00

Avocado, Inside Out, Cucumber, Daikon, Seaweed Salad

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Consistently rated one of Baltimore's Best Restaurants, Citron is a refined yet casually elegant dining experience in Baltimore County. Our Contemporary American seasonal menu offers the highest grade and center-cut steaks and fish brought in daily. Private and intimate spaces, along with our Cove event building offer multiple entertaining options. Corporate retreats, meetings, galas, and social parties galore! High-tech A/V and IT are available at Citron. So whether you entertain in the fireplace rooms, elegant dining spaces, or our year-round lakefront structures, Citron will never disappoint.

Website

Location

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209

Directions

Gallery
Citron Restaurant & Bar image
Citron Restaurant & Bar image
Citron Restaurant & Bar image
Citron Restaurant & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore
orange star4.4 • 1,326
1407 Clarkview Rd Baltimore, MD 21209
View restaurantnext
The Gourmet Girls - Pikesville
orange starNo Reviews
3713 Old Court Road Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
orange star4.6 • 1,146
1604 Kelly Ave Baltimore, MD 21209
View restaurantnext
Dougie's BBQ & Grill
orange star4.4 • 765
Pikesville Plaza Building,600 Reisterstown Rd Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Wicked Sisters
orange star4.4 • 2,175
3845 Falls Rd Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston