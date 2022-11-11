Citron Bar & Restaurant

Restaurant info

Consistently rated one of Baltimore's Best Restaurants, Citron is a refined yet casually elegant dining experience in Baltimore County. Our Contemporary American seasonal menu offers the highest grade and center-cut steaks and fish brought in daily. Private and intimate spaces, along with our Cove event building offer multiple entertaining options. Corporate retreats, meetings, galas, and social parties galore! High-tech A/V and IT are available at Citron. So whether you entertain in the fireplace rooms, elegant dining spaces, or our year-round lakefront structures, Citron will never disappoint.

