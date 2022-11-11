American
Citron Bar & Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Consistently rated one of Baltimore's Best Restaurants, Citron is a refined yet casually elegant dining experience in Baltimore County. Our Contemporary American seasonal menu offers the highest grade and center-cut steaks and fish brought in daily. Private and intimate spaces, along with our Cove event building offer multiple entertaining options. Corporate retreats, meetings, galas, and social parties galore! High-tech A/V and IT are available at Citron. So whether you entertain in the fireplace rooms, elegant dining spaces, or our year-round lakefront structures, Citron will never disappoint.
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209
