Citrus 1004 Rt 94
1004 Rt 94
New Windsor, NY 12553
Full Menu
VEG APPETIZER
SAMOSA (2 NOS)
Crispy pastry stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and peas
CITRUS SHAM SAVERA
Spinach and homemade cheese dumplings served with tangy tomato honey sauce
VEGETABLE PAKKORA
Assorted platter of fresh vegetables coated in chickpea flour
TAMARIND EGGPLANT
Crispy eggplant with onions, chickpeas, yogurt, and tamarind
LASUNI GOBI
Cauliflower florets tossed with garlic, tomato, and green herbs
DOSA MASALA
Rice and lentil crispy paper-thin crepe stuffed with potatoes (for two)
MYSORE DOSA
BROCOLI TOD NOMBOUY
Crispy fried broccoli with apricot glaze
POH PIA
Crispy fried Thai vegetables spring rolls
SEV POTATO PURI
Crispy puffed puri, potatoes, gram flour vermicelli, chickpea, and tamarind chutney
POACHED PEAR SPINACH CHAAT
SADA DOSA
CHILLY PANEER (APPETISER)
NON VEG APPETIZER
CALAMARI
Crumb-fried calamari with bell pepper and onion tossed in a Citrus signature sauce
KHANDARI MACHALI
Fish fillets coated with batter and cooked to perfection
DRUMS OF HEAVEN (6 PIECES)
Chicken wings prepared in garlic sauce
SATAY GAI
Marinated grilled chicken on skewers
GOONG PHAD NAMPRIK POW
Shrimp tossed in Thai chili paste
CHICKEN 65
Kurkure-crusted chicken tossed with a spicy mustard curry leaves sauce
BAGHARI SHRIMP
Shrimp tossed in mustard and curry leaves
AROMATIC SOUP
TOM YAM
Classical Thai clear soup with galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. (Choice of your meat)
TOM KHA
Aromatic coconut cream soup with galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. (Choice of your meat)
MULLIGATAWANY
Indian's most famous soup made from puree of lentils, herbs, and mild spices
TOMATO CILANTRO
SALADS & SIDES
KALE AND COCONUT SALAD
(Add $4 for chicken or shrimp) kale, coconut, tomato, onion, and olive oil
Green Salad
Cucumber, carrots, onion, tomato, and lettuce
Onion Salad
Mango Chutney
Sweet mango relish
Raita
Yogurt and cucumber relish
Pappadam
A thin crispy lentil bread
Sautéed Vegetables
Assorted fresh vegetables with black pepper and ghee
SAUCE 8 OZ
KIDS CORNER
NON VEG ENTREE (THAI)
PAD KA PRAO TALAY
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
Tomato, pineapple, and peppers
THAI BASIL CHICKEN
Stir-fried chicken with basil and herbs
GAI PAD KIENG
Stir-fried chicken with ginger, scallion, herbs, and peppers
THAI CHILLY BEEF
Stir-fried beef with pepper, scallions, garlic, and Thai spices
RICE NOODLES
PAD THAI
Sweet and tangy rice noodles tossed with Napa and your choice of meat
PAD SIEW
Rice noodles tossed with vegetables and your choice of meat
BAMEE PAD
Soft noodles tossed with pepper and garlic pearls
BAMEE PAD NAM PRIK POW
Soft noodles tossed with Thai roasted chili paste with choice of meat or veg
KHAO PAD SAPPAROT
Pineapple fried rice with chestnuts, cashew nuts, and raisins with choice of meat or veg
KHAO PAD NAMPRIK POW
Thai spicy fried rice with choice of meat or veg
KHAO PAD
Thai garlic-flavored rice with choice of meat or veg
DRUNKEN NOODLES PAD KEE MAO
Flat rice noodles tossed with vegetables and your choice of meat
Beyond Meat Fried Rice
Plant-based meat, pepper, onion, and Napa
VEGETARIAN
ALOO GOBI
Potato and cauliflower prepared with onion and tomato sauce
NAVRATNA KORMA
Fresh assorted vegetables in a mild almond sauce
BAGARA BAINGAN
Baby eggplant - sesame seeds, tamarind, coconut, and peanuts
BAINGAN BHARTHA
Smoked and mashed eggplant cooked with fresh herbs and spices
BINDI DO PYAZA
Fresh okra fried with onions, herbs, and spices
SAAG
Chickpea cooked in spinach sauce
TADKA DAL
Lentils are cooked in various herbs and spices
DAL PALAK
Lentils cooked in various herbs and spices
DAL BUKHARA
A rich creamy mix of five lentils slow-cooked with tomato puree
CHANNA MASALA
Chickpeas cooked in traditional style
PANEER KHURCHAN
Cottage cheese, onions, and bell peppers in light creamy tomato sauce
PANEER MAKHANI
Cottage cheese, onions, and bell peppers in light creamy tomato sauce
MALAI KOFTA
Vegetables and cheese dumplings served in a mild cashew and almond sauce
KADAI PANEER
Home-made cheese sautéed in bell peppers, onions, and tomato in thick gravy
MATAR PANEER
Home-made cheese cooked with peas in a sweet and spicy sauce
MASALA VEGETABLE
Mixed vegetables cooked in a mild tomato sauce
MANGALORIAN VEGETABLE
Blend of vegetables in coconut milk, curry leaves, and mustard seeds
BEYOND MEAT KHEEMA NATAR
Plant-based meat, green peas, cilantro, and Indian spice
RICE ENTREE
VEGETABLE BIRIYANI
(Add $4 for chicken, $6 for lamb and goat, $7 for shrimp) Layered saffron basmati rice and curried meat. (Chicken, lamb, goat, or shrimp of your selection) accompanied with Citrus signature raita
CHICKEN BIRIYANI
(Coconut, tamarind, tomato, lemon, cumin) aromatic basmati rice infused with your selection of flavor
LAMB BIRIYANI
GOAT BIRIYANI
SHRIMP BIRIYANI
COCONUT RICE
LEMON RICE
CUMIN RICE
TAMARIND RICE
TOMATO RICE
BASMATI RICE
Chicken and Duck Special
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in a mild tomato and cream sauce
Kundapur Chicken Curry
South Indian-style boneless chicken prepared with coconut and spices
Butter Chicken
Clay oven grilled boneless chicken in a buttery tomato sauce
Duck Chettinad
The "Deviled duck" in a black peppercorn sauce from Chettiar's kitchen
Chicken Korma
Great Indian chicken gravy with cashew nut sauce and cream
Andra Pepper Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in a Southern Indian style, well known to the locals of the Indian state Andhra Pradesh
Chicken Tikka Saag
Chicken tikka in a delicately spiced spinach gravy
Chicken Vindaloo
An Anglo-Indian specialty, hot and tangy sauce with potatoes
Methi Malai Chicken
Great Indian chicken gravy with fenugreek and cream
Murg Amwala
Tender chicken infused with spices, cooked in creamy mango sauce
Chicken Kadai
Boneless chicken breast cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, ginger, and garlic
Duck Jalfrezi
Duck tikka with julienne pepper and onion in a thick tomato sauce
Chilli Chicken
Battered fried chicken cooked in a classic hot and tangy chilli sauce
Chicken chettinadu
CHICKEN JALFREZI
Seafood Special
Salmon Tikka Masala
Succulent fillet of salmon in mild tomato sauce
Konju Mappas
Traditional Kerala prawn curry with coconut and tomato in a spicy preparation
Shrimp Malai Curry
Jumbo shrimp in creamy almond sauce with herbs and spices
Shrimp Tikka Saag
Shrimp cooked in a creamy spinach sauce
Shrimp Madras
Shrimp cooked in coconut, curry leaves, mustard, and spices
Meen Moilee
Salmon or halibut prepared in coconut milk curry mixed with herbs and spices
Goan Fish Curry
Salmon or halibut cooked with fenugreek, mustard, fennel seeds, and coconut
Prawn Tikka Masala
Jumbo shrimps prepared in mild tomato sauce
Thai Curry
Gaeng Ped
Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots and fresh basil
Gaeng Keow Whan
Green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, and fresh basil
Gaeng Penang Gai
Penang curry with coconut milk and creamy peanut sauce
Massaman Curry
Southern Thai dish, influenced by Malay and Indian cuisine
Lamb/Goat/Beef Special
Malabar Lamb Curry
From the hills of Malabar, India comes this mixture of lamb in ginger coconut, and curry leaves
Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked in creamy cashew and almond sauce
Rogan Josh
Tender pieces of lamb marinated with fresh herbs, cooked in a tomato and onion sauce
Lamb Butter Masala
Lamb cooked in creamy tomato sauce
Palak Gosht
Tender pieces of lamb in a delicately spiced spinach gravy
Lamb Chop Stew
Mild spiced lamb chops cooked with potatoes, coconut milk, and spices
Lamb Kadai
Fresh lamb in bell pepper, onions, and tomato in a thick preparation
Goat Phaal
A popular Anglo-Indian spicy dish with green chillies and cilantro
Beef Ularthiyathu
Lamb tossed with coconut slice, black pepper, onion, and spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cubes and potatoes in a hot and tangy sauce
LAMB PHAAL
Clay Oven Specialties
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken on the bone marinated with yogurt and spices and grilled in clay oven
Chicken Tikka
Chicken tender grilled with various spices and herbs in clay oven
Murgh Malai Kebab
Boneless chicken tender infused with ginger, garlic, yogurt, and white peppers
Chicken Hariyali
Chicken tender infused with hot spiced mint, cumin, garlic, and ginger marination
Tandoori Shrimp
Jambo shrimp tossed and prepared in a mix of yogurt and spices, grilled to perfection
Salmon Tikka
Tender fillet of salmon delicately seasoned and cooked in tandoor oven
Lamb Chops Ghustaba
New Zealand lamb chops marinated with a special blend of herbs and spices
Tandoori Medley
Combination of our favorite kebabs' made in our clay oven
Tandoori Spiced Duck
Mildly spiced yogurt-marinated duck breast baked in clay pot
Paneer Tikka
Paneer, pepper, onion, marinated ginger, garlic, yogurt, and spice
Breads
Peshwari Naan
Soft Indian bread stuffed with cottage cheese and dry fruits baked in oven
Naan
Authentic Indian bread baked in the clay oven
Chili Garlic Naan
Light and fluffy authentic Indian bread baked with chilli, garlic, and cilantro
Garlic Naan
Soft Indian bread baked with garlic and cilantro
Onion Naan
Soft Indian bread stuffed with onions and cilantro
Chapati
Grilled whole wheat thin bread
Kerala Paratha
Fresh multi-layered bread
Tawa Paratha
Fresh multi-layered bread
Aloo Paratha
Potato stuffed whole wheat bread with light spices
Poori
Puffed unleavened whole wheat bread
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat thin bread prepared in clay oven
Goat Cheese Kulcha
Soft bread stuffed with goat cheese
Lunch Menu
Lunch Menu
Lunch Box To Go
SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET
Desert Menu
Desert Specials
Ice Cream/Sorbet
Drinks Menu
Beer
Signature Cocktails
Tom Yam Siam
Ketel one citron vodka, Ciroc coconut vodka, lychee juice, tom yam syrup, kaffir lime, leaves, and red chilli
Illusion
Grey goose vodka, Midori melon, Cointreau, pineapple juice, and sour mix
Citrus Bounty
Malibu, Bacardi dark rum, citrus rum, Captain Morgan spiced rum, pineapple juice, sour mix, and cola
Passion of Bombay
Bombay Sapphire, fresh lime juice, Chambord, and simple syrup
Coconut Mai Tai
Coconut rum, orange curacao, orgeat syrup, orange juice, pineapple juice, and Bacardi dark rum
Tamarind Sizzler
Patron tequila, tamarind pulp, mint, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup
Ultimate Cooler
Absolut vodka, passion fruit puree, watermelon syrup, and cranberry juice
Kentucky Mule
Bulleit bourbon, ginger beer, ginger lemon grass syrup, and fresh lime juice
Classic Cocktails
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Mocktail
Key West Cooler
Watermelon syrup, passion fruit puree, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice
Mango Mule
Mango puree, ginger beer, ginger syrup, and fresh lime juice
Virgin Mojito
Mint, fresh lime juice, and bubbly blend of lemon
Virgin Coladas
Coconut cream and pineapple juice
Almond Sharbet
Almond syrup, sour, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine
MANGO MILK SHAKE
STRAWBERRY MILK SHAKE
COLD COFFEE
WHISKEY
VODKA
SINGLE MALT WHISKEY
TEQUILA
BOURBON WHISKEY
DRINKS TO GO
Wine List
White Wines Glass
White Wines Bottle
BTL California Chardonnay William Hill
BTL California Chardonnay Kendall Jackson
BTL New York Pinot Gris Anthony Road
BTL Venezia Pinot Grigio Fratelli
BTL New York Riesling Brotherhood
BTL Germany Riesling Mozelle
BTL California Sauvignon Blanc Bontera Organic
BTL High Valley Sauvignon Blanc Two Angels
BTL California White Zinfandel Beringer
BTL Italy Sparkling La Marca Prosecco DOC
Red Wines Glass
Red Wines Bottle
BTLT California Pinot Noir, Cline Cool Climate
BTL California Pinot Noir Meiomi
BTL California Red Blend Rebellious
BTL California Red Blend Apothic Inferno
BTL Argentina Melbec Pascual Toso
BTL Organic Malbec Famiglia Bianchi
BTL California Cabernet Sauvignon Josh Cellars
BTL Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon Justin
BTLT California Cabernet Sauvignon Samuel Charles
BTL California Cabernet Sauvignon Louis M Martini
BTL Australia Shiraz 19 Crimes
BTL Merlot Noble Wines
BTL Organic, California Merlot Bonterra
BTL New York Merlot Brotherhood
JUSTIN CABERNET
